I assign a Hold investment rating to ASML Holding N.V.'s (NASDAQ:ASML) shares.

ASML will continue to be a company boasting consistent sales growth and profitability improvement in the next couple of years, as per management guidance outlined at the company's Investor Day in September last year. But ASML's valuations are not sufficiently attractive to justify a Buy investment rating, and I think its shares might correct in the near future to offer more attractive entry opportunities for investors. This explains my Hold rating for ASML.

ASML In 2021

2021 was a great year for ASML in terms of share price performance on both an absolute and relative basis. ASML's shares were up +59.2% last year, while the S&P 500 rose by a relatively lower +30.6% over the same period as per the chart presented below.

ASML describes itself as "one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment" or more specifically "lithography machines that are an essential component in chip manufacturing" on its corporate website.

At the company's most recent Q4 2021 earnings call on January 19, 2022, ASML referred to the current market environment that it operates in where "the demand significantly exceeds our capacity" as "unprecedented," and noted that "the disturbances as a result of COVID" was a major factor. ASML also highlighted that its "customers continue to use productivity upgrades to increase output of their installed base" to meet demand. As an example, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), ASML's key client, expects to increase its capital expenditures from $30 billion in 2021 to $40-44 billion in 2022, which is a new record high. This translates into robust demand for ASML's equipment, which explains its excellent stock price performance in 2021.

In the subsequent sections of the article, I look at ASML's key metrics and valuations.

ASML Stock Key Metrics

ASML's shares did not perform well in the first one month or so of the new year. As per the chart below, ASML' stock price dropped by -14.5% year-to-date, and this represented a significant margin of underperformance as compared to the S&P 500 which only declined by -3.6% in 2022 thus far.

I think that ASML's share price weakness in 2022 year-to-date is attributable to both the company's key metrics (the focus of this section) and its valuations (discussed in the next section).

The key metrics for ASML are revenue growth and capacity expansion.

ASML guided in its Q4 2021 earnings press release that it sees the company generating EUR3.3-3.5 billion of revenue for Q1 2022 and achieving a +20% top line expansion for full-year FY 2022 (versus +33.1% in FY 2021). The mid-point of ASML's Q1 2022 revenue guidance (EUR3.4 billion) implies that the company's sales will contract by -32% QoQ and -22% YoY in the upcoming quarter.

ASML did explain at its Q4 2021 investor call that the weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for Q1 2022 and FY 2022 is because of a change in the timing of revenue recognition with a shift towards fast shipments.

Company's Explanation For Fast Shipments And Deferral In Revenue Recognition

However, even if one looks beyond 2022, sell-side consensus financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ point to relatively more modest revenue growth rates of +11.4% and +8.3% for ASML in FY 2023 and FY 2024, respectively (vis-a-vis 2021). This reflects market expectations of a normalization of demand for ASML's equipment when the current semiconductor chip shortage eases, and also oversupply risks relating to capacity additions.

ASML emphasized at the company's Q4 2021 results briefing that it has "to create a situation" in which it "can supply what the market needs", rather than "keep pushing the over demand from one year to the other." Without providing specific guidance, it also stressed that "we need to add significant capacity" which is "not 5% to 10% extra." Notably, ASML acknowledged that this could potentially lead to "temporary overcapacity."

Apart from slower-than-expected revenue growth and supply risks with regards to capacity expansion, ASML's valuations could be another reason for the company's share price correction in 2022 year-to-date.

Is ASML Currently Overvalued?

According to S&P Capital IQ data, ASML's consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple has compressed from its historical peak of above 50 times registered in April 2021 to 34.6 times as of February 10, 2022.

I think ASML is now fairly valued by the market, rather than being overvalued or undervalued.

On one hand, ASML's current P/E multiple, even after the recent price correction, is still much higher than its five-year and 10-year mean forward P/E multiples of 32.1 times and 27.4 times, respectively.

On the other hand, ASML does deserve a valuation premium for its market leadership. A September 1, 2021 research report published by Moody's (MCO) highlighted that ASML boasts "an overall market share of more than 80%" for lithography machines and a "100% (market share) in EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography." This has allowed ASML to generate reasonably high normalized net profit margins in excess of 19% for every single year in the past decade as per S&P Capital IQ data.

I focus on ASML's five-year outlook in the next section, which serves as another way of evaluating the reasonableness of its current valuations.

Where Will ASML Stock Be In 5 Years?

ASML's 2021 Investor Day held on September 29, 2021 gives investors a sneak preview of where the company could be in five years' time.

At its 2021 Investor Day, ASML laid out its expectations for the company to deliver EUR24-30 billion of revenue and gross profit margin in the 54%-56% range in FY 2025. In other words, ASML expects to achieve a revenue CAGR of +9.8% and an annual average gross margin expansion of approximately +57 basis points over the next few years based on the mid-point of its guidance.

Wall Street analysts are slightly more bullish as per S&P Capital IQ data, expecting ASML to achieve the higher end of its management guidance at revenue of EUR29.6 billion and a 55.3% gross margin in 2025.

ASML also guided for a long-term "annual revenue growth rate of around 11% for the period 2020-2030, based on third party research and our assumptions," which is roughly in line with its +9.8% FY 2021-2025 revenue CAGR. ASML also points to an expected +14% earnings per share CAGR for the next decade.

The forward-looking numbers appear to be reasonable.

VLSI Research predicts that the sales of semiconductors and wafer fab equipment will more than double in the next 10 years, which points to a sales CAGR at the high-single digit percentage level. ASML is likely to grow faster than the overall market, given that demand for the company's equipment is supported by an increase in lithography intensity as its clients like Samsung and TSMC continue to pursue smaller technology nodes.

VLSI Research's Forecasts Of Semiconductors And Wafer Fab Equipment Sales

With respect to margin expansion, one key supporting factor is the positive effects of operating leverage, as ASML's fixed costs rise to a lower extent as compared with revenue. Another factor is an improvement in technical efficiency. ASML noted at the September 2021 Investor Day that if "we can improve the performance of the tool, starting with productivity, but also overlay," this will "improve the value of the system" and "profitability."

Is ASML Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ASML stock is a Hold based on my analysis.

In five years' time, ASML should witness good top line expansion and a widening of its gross profit margins as highlighted in the preceding section. In the next 10 years, ASML's growth prospects are just as good. ASML's expected low-teens revenue CAGR and mid-teens earnings per share CAGR for the next decade, coupled with its dominance of the market it operates in, makes the stock a very attractive investment candidate. But ASML's forward P/E multiple of 34.6 times appears to be fair and suggest limited upside for the company's shares at current valuations.

I believe that there could be better entry opportunities for ASML's shares. In an environment where there is no meaningful shortage of semiconductor chips and the industry experiences some form of oversupply, ASML's shares could get even cheaper i.e. a further -20% correction assuming the stock reverts to 10-year mean forward P/E multiple of 27.4 times. Therefore, I rate ASML's shares as a Hold rather than a Buy.