Philip Pacheco/Getty Images News

From the pandemic-low share prices in March of 2020, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has made immense highs (over $140) and more recently fallen to under $100 per share. While this recent bearish behavior in price action comes largely from slowing growth figures, as shown in their Q3 report, it appears many investors are overlooking the value that will be added from the recently implemented Totaltech membership. Moving forward, Best Buy's introduction of a paid subscription service looks to increase shareholder value by means of leveraging earlier growth from both online and physical retailers to increase customer retention.

Best Buy's Extensive Reach

Best Buy sells consumer electronics in addition to warranty services to a vast consumer base amid a time where these tools have been essential to the American workforce. With over 10% of workers still embracing a work-from-home lifestyle facilitating the need for further technology, Best Buy has continuously shown its ability to generate sales and grow throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic. It achieves this from both its online store as well as the 1,000+ domestic locations. This store count allows them to place as the 14th highest gross sales retailer in the nation. In addition to this noteworthy share of retail sales, Best Buy also maintains a lofty e-commerce presence in The United States, with a third-party estimate stating they have a 1.8% market share.

Even with the current need for technology being extraordinarily high and Best Buy's reach over consumers proving more than robust, share prices have fallen dramatically amid slowing growth figures from their Q3 earnings report which showed 2% sales growth versus 23% year prior. However, with this earlier impressive growth, Best Buy appears to be in a perfect position to make use of its newly improved business model.

New Catalyst On the Block

Introduced in late 2021, Best Buy's Totaltech membership program offers incentives so great that consumers would be irresponsible to purchase technology anywhere else. For an annual payment of $199.99, Best Buy offers a 24-Month protection plan on near-every product in addition to several other perks shown below:

Best Buy

In making such benefits available to consumers who are already needing to purchase more technology, Best Buy has positioned itself at the forefront of retailers offering similar products. Management also agrees with this sentiment that incentives will drive immense customer retention in the future when revenue growth has begun to slow. As per the Q3 earnings transcript:

The goal is to create an experience that makes it inconceivable for members to purchase their tech from anyone else, driving a larger share of consumer [spending] to Best Buy.

As of November, a month after nationally releasing the program, Best Buy had shown just how interested customers were in obtaining such perks with an impressive 3 million Totaltech members. As gratifying as that number is, it has likely grown substantially since; for, these figures were released prior to the holiday rush where customers were commonly seeking to obtain hardly-stocked products such as the Sony PS5. Had they purchased Best Buy's Totaltech, however, they would have been given priority access to certain products (including the PS5) which supply-chain constraints and a chip shortage may have otherwise prevented.

Totaltech's Potential to Improve Fundamentals

Coupling a business model where more customers are encouraged to shop exclusively at Best Buy with an extremely high Net Promotor Score gauging customer satisfaction, sustainable revenue growth from additional customer retention appears more than sensible. As management has touted a growing NPS, they appear to have taken customer satisfaction from experiences in physical stores to additional venues - namely, their website, where sales have more than doubled from two years ago. This high NPS is especially true among their Totaltech members, which may act as an indicator of high retention rates going forward as additional members are added to recurring-payment plans.

However, it appears as though investors are not taking into consideration the consequential growth that will arise with this attractive, improved, business initiative. In fact, with an earnings multiple as low as during the trough of the pandemic-induced crash of 2020 (under 10x), share prices where they currently reside would seem fitting to a company whose growth potential has been seemingly erased. Yet Best Buy still appears hungry for greater revenues.

Superior Earnings on the Horizon

Even without a lengthy implementation of the Totaltech subscription throughout the third quarter (national rollout in mid-October), Best Buy still touted impressive Q3 figures and should expect even better results moving forward as membership revenue contributes. While 2021 was undoubtedly Best Buy's time for growth given pandemic-driven traffic, with EPS up 84% from two years ago, Q3 earnings per share still managed to increase by 1% to $2.03. It should also be noted that both revenue and EPS beat estimates, but the understandable slowdown in growth spoiled what would have been a catalyst for higher share prices. Accordingly, while Q3 earnings could have disappointed investors in relation to prior growth figures, the improved business model revitalizes the opportunity for expanding revenues.

Moving forward, expect the satisfaction of members in addition to the expansion of the Totaltech program to retain customers and drive further recurring revenue. As stated earlier, the average NPS among members was significantly higher than that of typical customers; accordingly, viewing those in possession of a membership in good standings with the company, able to reliably generate sales, is beyond reasonable.

Backing this premise that Best Buy anticipates continued growth is their 8-year streak of dividend increases. Their dividend yield of 2.87%, which Seeking Alpha's Quant rating grades a satisfactory B+, shows that management anticipates future growth to enable consistent elevated dividend payouts. This current dividend offers patient investors an excellent incentive to hold shares while the market begins to acknowledge arriving growth-possibilities from their new subscription-based service. This, in addition to an expected higher earnings multiple proves promising when approaching Best Buy from the perspective of shareholder returns.

Technical Factors Rebound Awaits

Upon analyzing the outstanding ability to please customers, especially those who have become Totaltech members, among numerous facets of their business, Best Buy's stock has been needlessly oversold. Fortunately, shares seemed to have found a level of support; with the understanding that shares are not likely to drop below the $97 support line and an attractive uptrend in MACD remains promising, an increase in share prices is fast approaching. Speaking on the latter, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence has been a historically dependable indicator as to when Best Buy's stock appears oversold over the past two years. As such, in anticipating this trend to repeat, a bullish stance can be reasoned.

TradingView

The encouraging technical factors are only strengthened by the previously mentioned low earnings multiple which overlooks the possibility of sales arriving from higher customer retention (complements of Totaltech). Accordingly, there appears to be no reason why Best Buy would not again approach the resistance line positioned just above $120, especially if figures from the Q4 earnings report point to growth in the Totaltech member count.

Conclusion

Best Buy has seen great growth amid the pandemic both in operations and in share prices; however, the newly added potential from their Totaltech membership plan has been overlooked, as seen by recent bearish behavior. The growth achieved throughout the pandemic and an overall higher necessity of technology will allow them to leverage new improvements to grow revenues by means of further customer retention. Appropriately, while shares currently trade at an extreme discount to what potential lies ahead and have seemingly found some technical support, Best Buy is an excellent long candidate.