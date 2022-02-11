nespix/iStock via Getty Images

There were 5 exabytes of information created between the dawn of civilization through 2003, but that much information is now created every two days.”~ Eric Schmidt

Today, we take our first in-depth look at Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). Like most SaaS concerns, the stock has seen some tough sledding recently even as the company has achieved impressive growth. Is this a temporary setback for investors or do the shares have farther to fall? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

AMPL - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

Amplitude is based in San Francisco. The software concern provides a variety of products that gather and provide analytics that enables companies to measure and understand end-user behavior to generate insights to optimize their digital product offerings and campaigns. Basically Amplitudes' platform allows their customers to make data-driven decisions relating to their product within an easy-to-use interface. The company's vision is for its product to act as a command center that allows enterprises to connect the digital world to business outcomes.

AMPL - Company Overview (November Company Presentation)

Amplitude gets approximately two thirds of its revenues from U.S. customers and the rest overseas. The stock currently trades just over $43.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $4.8 billion. The company came public via direct listing last September.

AMPL - Data/Product Stack (November Company Presentation)

Third Quarter Highlights:

Amplitude reported third quarter results on November 9th. On a non-GAAP basis the company posted a small loss of five cents a share, significantly above expectations. However, on a GAAP basis the company lost 93 cents a share, substantially below expectations. Revenues rose over 70% on a year-over-year basis to just over $45 million, slightly better than the consensus.

Third Quarter Highlights (November Company Presentation)

A couple of other tidbits from the company's third quarter report:

The company had just over 1,400 paying customers at the end of the quarter, up nearly 55% from the same period a year ago.

The dollar-based net retention rate rose to 121% compared to 119% at the end 3Q2020.

Management also gave the following forward guidance during its third quarter earnings call.

Amplitude - Forward Guidance (November Company Presentation)

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is mixed on Amplitude's prospects over the past three months. In that time, three analyst firms including Bank of America have reissued Hold or Neutral ratings on the stock while three analyst firms including Citigroup have reiterated Buy ratings on the shares. Interestingly, the price target ranges from the pessimists ($70 to $88 a share) are inline or higher than the optimists ($42 to $80 a share).

The company ended the third quarter of 2021 with just over $300 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and no long-term debt. Insiders and beneficial owners of the stock have been frequent, consistent and significant sellers of the stock since the company went public. None of them have stepped up to buy the dip in the shares off recent highs, as of yet.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has Amplitude losing just over 40 cents a share in FY2022 on approximately $235 million worth of overall sales, which would be better than a 40% increase over FY2021. SaaS stocks on a whole have been in a downward spiral for some time as a recent note from Seeking Alpha earlier this week pointed out.

SaaS Index - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Amplitude is caught up in this downward tilt of the sector despite impressive revenue growth. However, even with the stock's recent decline, paying nearly 20 times forward sales seems significantly overpriced. Especially given continued sales from insiders. I think the prudent approach is to continue to sit on the sidelines. More data points from upcoming fourth quarter results also should be out shortly.

Information is the oil of the 21st century, and analytics is the combustion engine.”~ Peter Sondergaard

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum