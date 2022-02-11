Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images News

Looking ahead to the Q4 results (scheduled for the 17th of February), we would like to provide an update to our readers on Kering (PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY). Kering, formerly known as PPR SA, is a France-based company that designs, produces, markets, and sells luxury products (both apparel and accessories). It also provides cosmetics, perfumes, and eyewear branded products. Its main brands are Gucci, Brioni, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Bottega Veneta among others. As a reminder, Kering has been built through inorganic acquisitions starting with a controlling stake in Gucci (1999), followed by YSL (end of 1999), Boucheron (2000), Bottega Veneta (2001), Balenciaga (2001), until the Gucci takeover dated back in May 2004. After a squeeze-out operation for the remaining Gucci ordinary shares, Kering's total investment in the Italian jewel was €7.2 billion. Moreover, after the Puma disposal in 2018 (they still own a 16% stake) and Volcom (2019), the company has reshaped itself into a real multi-brand Luxury Goods group. This group, born in 1963 as a timber trade business, has managed to take shape - through effective strategies and market manoeuvres - as one of the major players in the global luxury sector.

Q4 Momentum

Gucci’s 3Q slowdown and historically being the contributor for more than 80% of the group's EBIT led to new criticism from a few analysts about future company performance. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak and rising restrictions in China combined with a shortage of new products lead to low expectations. The new Aria collection in conjunction with a low single-digit price increase, and a well-done collaboration with Balenciaga shifted our sentiment towards a more positive view. In addition, we note the positive momentum of the other brands, in particular:

Bottega Veneta: brand re-birth; YSL: targeting new store openings (net openings +10 vs Q2) and consistent double-digit growth in all categories compared to last year results; Balenciaga: important marketing campaign for the 100th brand anniversary with new products offering in formal wear.

Kering Main Ratio

Conclusion, Valuation, and main risks

We are positive thanks to the support from the other brands' initiatives. Our internal team has increased top-line sales expectations ahead of the results and profit for the upcoming years on the confidence of a Gucci revamp. Kering is more profitable than its peers and this could be a driver for additional and successful inorganic M&A. One of the main criticisms from the investor community has always been its Gucci dependency both in terms of top-line growth and profitability. We recognise the issue, but we think on a P/E basis Kering is undervalued. The stock is currently trading at 21x P/E vs a sector average of 27x. We are confident that such a discount is immensely punitive given the best-in-class profitability and also the positive momentum of other brands within the group. The French luxury house is also currently paying a higher dividend yield compared to its peers (Prada, Brunello Cuccinelli, LVMH, Moncler, and Salvatore Ferragamo among others).

Kering DPS evolution

