Euclidean Q4 2019 Letter - Optimism And New Opportunities

Euclidean: The Decade Ahead

Euclidean Fund I and the Euclidean Fund for Cancer Research ended 2021 with full-year returns of 21% and 25%, respectively. By comparison, the S&P 500 was up 29%; the NASDAQ Composite, 22%; and the Russell 2000, 15%. Clearly, 2021 was another good year for US equities.

Valuations are very high in many parts of the equity market. Despite this fact (and partly because of it), I believe Euclidean has the potential to perform very well in the coming years. This is for three reasons. First, there is a great deal of irrational exuberance in asset prices right now, and the last time such an event occurred (in the late 1990s), value strategies dramatically outperformed the market over the subsequent decade. Second, it is becoming increasingly clear that the inflationary environment we are in may not be as transitory as originally thought, and value strategies have tended to perform well in periods of extended high inflation. Third, I believe that our use of machine learning has allowed us to address and remedy some of the less desirable aspects of traditional quantitative value strategies, such as relying on backward-looking fundamentals and the risk of investing in value traps. In what follows, I will discuss these reasons in detail.

Irrational Exuberance

It is not hard to argue that in 2021, we entered one of the most extreme asset bubbles in post-war history, likely matched only by the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. The quantitative evidence for this is easy to demonstrate—with valuation ratios close to all-time highs and price appreciation accelerating at an ever-increasing rate. However, it is the qualitative nature of this period, where investor justification for prices became unmoored from business fundamentals, that underscores the comparison to the dot-com era. Examples include Rivian Automotive (ticker RIVN) going public with a $68B market capitalization but without any revenue; the creative use of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to take upstart companies public by skirting some of the regulations required for a traditional IPO; and investors purchasing millions of dollars’ worth of virtual real estate, yachts, and art.

Given that bubbles eventually burst, many investors are asking me how “value strategies” performed in the period after the end of the dot-com era. The answer: After it reached its height in early 2000, the market, as measured by the S&P 500 TR Index, had a negative return over the subsequent decade. In contrast, many value strategies would have had double-digit annualizedreturns over the same decade. A sample of these results can be found in the following table:

Despite the fact that there was a precipitous bubble in equities in the late 1990s, it is clearly not the case that all forms of equity investing performed poorly in the period after the bubble burst. In fact, as the table above shows, the returns of these three value strategies would have been very strong in the decade that followed the dot-com era.

Inflation

Historical data shows that value investing strategies tend to do well during extended periods of above-average inflation. You can see this in the following figure:

In the figure, the x-axis is the annual rate of inflation. The y-axis is the “Compound Annual Value Factor,” or the compound annualized return of a portfolio of value stocks minus the compound annual return of a portfolio of growth stocks. The Compound Annual Value Factor is high when value outperforms growth and low when growth outperforms value. Each plotted point represents the level of inflation and value’s performance for each of the nine decades between the 1930s and the 2010s. As the figure shows, value investing has generally performed well during periods of high inflation and has generally not performed as well during periods of low inflation.

So why is this relevant now? Recent news has been filled with reports of rising inflation. Many economists and investors originally speculated that this inflation is transitory and will normalize as we emerge from the pandemic—that global supply chains will unclog themselves, rebalancing supply and demand. But as time wears on, the inflation picture seems to be getting worse, not better. Of course, it is possible that the unclogging process is just taking longer than expected, but it is also possible that, with shortages of workers and rising wages, inflation will remain with us for some time to come. If that is the case, it will likely have a positive impact on the outperformance of value strategies over growth strategies in the coming years.

How Euclidean Improves Systematic Value Investing with Machine Learning

Even though value, as a style of investing, has outperformed market averages over long periods, it does have some shortcomings. Euclidean has spent much of the last five years using advancements in machine learning to overcome two such shortcomings.

BACKWARD- VS. FORWARD-LOOKING FUNDAMENTALS

One shortcoming of traditional quantitative value investing is the inherent reliance on evaluating companies based on backward-looking information. When evaluating companies as potential investments, we can look at their past fundamentals as a guide to estimating their intrinsic value. The past helps us understand what kind of company we are evaluating: Do they have high margins, are they growing, do they make effective use of capital, and do they manage leverage well? These observations, however, are just a proxy for what ultimately matters, which is simply whether a company’s future earnings develop more or less favorably than the market expects. And yet, in a typical quantitative value model, investments are evaluated on how they have performed, not how they will perform.

Advances in machine-learning-based forecasting have provided us with the opportunity to change this. That is, instead of relying on backward-looking factors to rank stocks, we set out to forecast a company’s future financial results explicitly via deep neural networks and used those forecasts to identify attractively mispriced stocks. This research began in 2017 and continues to this day. We have published two peer-reviewed research papers on the topic (you can find them here and here), and we’ve written extensively about this research on our website, which can be found here:

VALUE TRAPS

Another shortcoming of traditional quantitative value is that many stocks that find their way into a value portfolio really do deserve their meager valuation. This occurs when a stock’s current fundamentals are a poor predictor of its future fundamentals. For example, if a company is earning $100M today and has a market valuation of $1B, it might look inexpensive at its 10X multiple. However, if future earnings turn out to be $50M, then the 20X multiple at a $1B valuation looks expensive. In retrospect, the company is not cheap—a situation that is often called a “value trap.”

To mitigate this shortcoming, we employed machine learning to train a deep neural network to identify value traps. That is, within the universe of seemingly inexpensive stocks (i.e., stocks with low valuation ratios), some stocks will be value traps, and others will be legitimately inexpensive. We hypothesized that we may be able to predict whether a stock is a value trap (or not) from its historical fundamental and market data. For example, a company that is inexpensively priced on current earnings but is highly levered and whose revenue is rapidly declining might have a higher probability of being a value trap than an inexpensive company that is in better financial shape. We successfully trained a deep neural network to do just that (predict value traps from historical data), and we now use it to eliminate stocks from our portfolio that are forecast to likely be value traps. We believe this additional layer of quality over our investment process will benefit our long-term results.

2022 and Beyond

At Euclidean, we do not attempt to forecast the direction of markets or other macroeconomic phenomena. We believe that the inherent uncertainty in such phenomena makes those attempts futile. However, we do believe there is a confluence of factors—being in the late stages of a historic equity bubble, rising inflation, and advances in machine learning—that have well positioned Euclidean for the coming years.

We believe our approach is a winning one, and we look forward to continuing to show this with strong performance in the decades ahead. Please reach out anytime with questions or feedback on this letter or Euclidean's investment philosophy.

Best Regards,

John.

Appendix: Model Portfolio Assumptions and Methodology

FAMA/FRENCH VALUE PORTFOLIO

Kenneth French’s website archives maintain many time series of returns related to fundamental investing. One such monthly time series represents the returns of 10 portfolios formed by sorting the universe by each stock’s ratio of book equity to market value and splitting them evenly into deciles. In our analysis, we use the equal weight portfolio with the highest book equity-to-market value (the top decile value portfolio) as the “Fama/French Value Portfolio.” The specific file for these returns can be found here. The historical results represented by this time series are for illustrative purposes only and are not based on actual performance results. The hypothetical portfolio and the associated returns do not reflect the effects of transaction costs, bid/ask spreads, slippage, or management fees. Historical results are not indicative of future performance.

EUCLIDEAN SIMULATED PORTFOLIO

All data used in the simulations were derived from S&P’s COMPUSTAT database. In these simulations, NYSE, AMEX, and NASDAQ companies were ranked according to the Euclidean model’s 12-month forecast of EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) divided by a company’s current enterprise value and further adjusted by the uncertainty in the forecast. Companies that had a high probability of being a “value trap” according to Euclidean’s value trap model were further eliminated from the ranking. Non-US-based companies, companies in the finance sector, and companies with a market capitalization that, when adjusted by the S&P 500 Index Price to January 2010, is less than $100M were excluded from the ranking. The simulation results reflect assets under management (AUM) at the start of each month, which, when adjusted by the S&P 500 Index Price to January 2010, is equal to $100M. We construct portfolios by ranking all stocks according to the model described above, investing equal amounts of capital into the top-ranked 50 stocks, and rebalance in this way annually. We limit the number of shares of a security bought or sold in a month to no more than 10% of the monthly volume of a security. Simulated prices for stock purchases and sales are based on the volume-weighted daily closing price of the security during the first 10 trading days of each month. If a stock paid a dividend during the period it was held, and the dividend was credited to the simulated fund in proportion to the shares held. Transaction costs are factored in as $0.01 per share, plus an additional slippage factor that increases as a square of the simulation’s volume participation in a security. Specifically, if participating at the maximum 10% of monthly volume, the simulation buys at 1% more than the average market price and sells at 1% less than the average market price. This form of slippage is common in portfolio simulations as a way of modeling the fact that, as an investor’s volume participation increases in a stock, it has a negative impact on the price of the stock for the investor.

