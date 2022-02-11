luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

When we last covered Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK), we had a less than optimistic outlook for the firm. We disliked the capex spend and felt the occupancy drops created the likelihood of a solid decline in the stock once the market euphoria wore off. Specifically we said,

All of this allows the status quo to exist when the market floats your stock at a 24X FFO multiple and allows you to issue debt at 1%. Whenever that sentiment changes, watch out below.

The stock has headed in the right direction and underperformed the S&P 500.

While we don't have another quarter of results to deal with, yet, we thought we would take this opportunity to look at analyst estimates and tell you how that fits with our thinking. We also highlight some fixed income plays that the company offers and why they may be an opportunity for bond bulls.

Consensus Estimates

Analyst estimates are a major force in stock direction. Rarely can a company stock rise when estimates are being slashed. We had pointed out this trend in DLR where the consistent drop in forward estimates played a role in switching it to a sell rating. Those estimates are now fortunately stabilizing.

Over the last six months trends have remained flat and this increases the likelihood that the stock will find some support here. It still though, trades expensive at more than 20X 2023 Funds From Operations (FFO) estimates. We also think analysts are a shade too optimistic, but we will reserve full judgment on that until we see Q4-2021 numbers and guidance for 2022. For now, we rate this a Neutral/Hold.

Fixed Income Plays

While investors sometimes tend to see all securities of a company in the same light of good or bad, we exercise more flexibility. DLR is one where we have in the past been extremely critical of both the common equity and the preferred shares. But today we are seeing some interesting repricing in preferred shares. We will go over the three different listed preferred shares and tell you why they may work for you.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.850 PFD SR K (DLR.PK)

This is the highest yield among the ones we discuss today. With 5.85% yield on par, this one has the a 5.65% stripped yield as we write this. The next ex-dividend is the middle of March 2022. This issue is one we have been most critical of in the past. Back in May 2021, when they traded at $28.06, we called these the epitome of return-free risk.

That's a ridiculous price for something that's almost guaranteed to be called. Investors bidding this up today are giving up more than two years of dividends by paying over par. You are in essence getting a sub 1.6% annual yield on your cash over the next three years. We get this by computing the total dividends of $4.38 and subtracting out the capital loss of $3.06.

Source: Leasing Spreads Still Weak

Investors who did not heed that warning, lost out with a $2.00 of price decrease while getting 96 cents of dividend. The pricing structure though has improved materially. While your returns to the call date of March 13, 2024 are still extremely weak, the security looks moderately buffered against rising rates. If 10-year treasury rates rise to over 3% by then, DLR.PK has a high likelihood of not being called. At the same time the 5.85% yield on par should protect the shares from more significant declines. We think this issue should trade about 300 basis points wide of 10-year Treasuries and hence have a 6.00% yield, assuming the 10-year rate climbs as expected.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.2% CUM PF SR L ( NYSE: DLR.PL

These 5.2% yielding shares just fell below par and are very unlikely to be called if interest rates even remain where they are. That call date is October 10, 2024. But the yield is interesting now for those who are bullish on bonds. If you have a bias towards lower rates then this security makes sense as you are in essence getting 5.25% dividend rates for a 2.5 year "bond-like" security. Keep in mind that as recently as June of 2021, investors had pushed this up to over $28.00 per share. At under $25.00 this offers bond bulls at least a modicum of income for their pains.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.250% PFD SER J ( NYSE: DLR.PJ

These shares are callable in a few months.

So for those with a bullish bias on bonds, these become almost cash-like proxies. Almost any kind of move lower in yields and these can be called for redemption.

Verdict

We are not bond bulls. For all of the last 15 months we have refused to drink the Kool-Aid that has been doled out alongside deflation calls. We did not see the value in locking ultra-low interest rates for 10-50 years as the risk reward was insanely bad. Your best case was the yield return and your worst case was some heavy punishment along the way. Take for example the French 50-year bonds that we heavily panned. Currently those bonds are trading at 666 Euros on a 1000 Euro par value. Investors who rushed in on January 2021 to get the 0.44% "deal" have lost 79 years of interest in the first year. If interest rates rise to 3% over the next two years we are looking at principal value loss equivalent of 146.3 years of interest.

But preferred issues like those of DLR do offer some substance in relation to their risks. With 5.2% to 5.85% yields, you are at least getting offered some reward for staking the claim that bond yields will go lower over time. DLR bonds are rated investment grade and the yields are higher than what you would get via iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). While these specific issues did not make it into our portfolio, we recently increased our fixed income allocation to 2.5% as the heavy drubbing has started to make a few issues attractive.

