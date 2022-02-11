vittaya25/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) greatly exceeded expectations in its first quarter of FY22. They are in a unique position to capitalize on disruptive trends and the surging demand for fiber-optic networks. Sizable government funding for broadband infrastructure in the next few years gives CLFD the potential for significant upside. The company has shown their ability to capitalize on these developments within their industry. It is also trading at an attractive valuation for long-term buyers.

Growth Acceleration

Clearfield (CLFD) is vigorously firing on all cylinders, crushing earnings and revenue estimates in Q1 of FY22. Earnings surprise was a hefty 70.5%, while revenue surprise was 23.9%. That makes seven consecutive quarters of beating estimates. Revenue climbed 89% year-over-year (YoY), with 81% growth in their Community Broadband segment. Gross margin expanded to 44.95%, up from 41.96% a year earlier. Net income grew an astonishing 228% YoY, representing a 20.3% net income margin vs. the industry average of 6.5%. Additionally, backlog increased 53%, confirming the surge in demand for Clearfield's products. Lastly, management increased net FY22 sales guidance to about $180M, which would equate to 25-30% annual growth.

This exceptional performance has been building since the beginning of the pandemic as Clearfield secures demand from disruptive industry tailwinds. We can get an idea of this recent explosive growth by looking at a time-series graph of revenue and earnings.

Demand Drivers

In my last article, I discussed the compelling opportunity for Clearfield as a result of significant demand for fiber. So what is driving this surge in demand? Firstly, the work-from-home paradigm shift has escalated the need for 5G implementation and increased bandwidth. As I showed in my previous article, fiber-optic infrastructure is essential in the build-out of 5G. Equipment such as fiber small-cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS) bolster 5G networks and enable the requirement of greater densification. Additionally, these solutions are critical for Internet of Things (IoT) adoption. This results in wireless carriers pushing demand onto fiber companies like Clearfield.

Two other rapidly growing, fiber-dependent fields are cloud and edge computing. Cloud computing has taken over almost every industry or area of business. Essentially, it is a virtual center for data storage, access, security, and much more. According to Versitron, fiber optic networks play an integral role in Cloud Computing. It is one of the most efficient technologies for networking because of its durability and immunity to external interference. Fiber connects cloud servers and cloud data centers, enables network management and scalability, and ensures high speed internet access. There are numerous types of cloud companies such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service), and SaaS (Software as a Service). All of which are built on top of the cloud, and therefore fiber.

Taking it a step further, "Edge computing is computing that's done at or near the source of the data, instead of relying on the cloud at one of a dozen data centers to do all the work." This results in much faster data processing and application performance. As the name implies, network infrastructure is needed at the edge for the concept to work. By default, this requires fiber at the "last mile" of the network: an area Clearfield has specific products for. These fiber applications are not just theoretical. Here is a chart highlighting the oncoming demand for fiber optics.

The last significant growth driver for Clearfield is the substantial public investment in broadband infrastructure. Historically, government spending has been high in this area. This is due to its significance in the development of a nation and continuing innovation. Furthermore, Congress passed another infrastructure bill near the end of 2021 that grants $65B to broadband. As I stated in my last article, this puts Clearfield, a company with only $160M in revenues, in an incredibly advantageous position. Here is a breakdown of upcoming broadband subsidies.

Clearfield's product offering plays a vital role in the emergence of several disruptive industries based on huge demand for fiber infrastructure. Bolstered by this increasing demand and government spending, Clearfield is in a perfect position to capture substantial growth. And they are already doing so.

"Now of Age" Execution

Clearfield's most recent quarterly performance is also a testament to management's execution of their "Now of Age" plan. This initiative is a three-pronged approach to doubling-down on disruptive trends just discussed. It includes accelerating Clearfield's operating cadence, amplifying growth by leveraging community broadband, removing obstacles for the integration of wireless networks, and bringing fiber expertise to 5G, NG-PON, and edge computing. In addition, the plan expands capacity for ongoing growth by investing in manufacturing and supply chains to increase competitiveness and reduce costs. The last is especially important given the demand for fiber explained earlier. Beranek, CEO explains:

In order to meet the significant demand for our products, Clearfield is opening a new distribution center in Minnesota in our fiscal Q2, which would effectively double the Company's U.S. footprint. Furthermore, as we have previously announced, our new manufacturing center in Mexico will also come online in our Q2, providing 300,000 square feet of capacity, effectively tripling our footprint in Mexico from 100,000 square feet. We are investing in our capacity, including investing in developing and outfitting these new facilities as well as other supply chain enhancements.

Clearfield, though small, is focused on scaling operations to secure rapidly growing demand. Not only this, but Clearfield is decreasing its expenses and holds near zero debt on their balance sheet. They decreased quarterly operating expense by nearly 9%. And they hold $58M in cash with almost no debt in their capital structure. This equips them with flexibility and the ability to grow organically. Furthermore, management reinstituted a share repurchase program, planning to buy back another $10M in stock. Clearfield's craft friendly products, agile financial position, and capable management, empowers them to capitalize on secular industry tailwinds.

Valuation

The two methods I used to analyze CLFD's valuation were a discounted earnings model and historical multiples. I chose a discounted earnings model over a DCF (discounted cash flow) model because Clearfield has little or no free cash flow. This is because they are a small-cap company in the growth stage. They also hold no debt and must use cash to fund capital expenditures. Discounting modeling has limitations and should be understood in context.

First, I estimated the average EPS 10-year CAGR by projecting growth rates for each year. Keep in mind, Clearfield is a small company in the growth stage. This makes higher growth rates more sustainable, especially given company tailwinds and recent performance.

Created in Excel

Next, I calculated a discount rate using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), formulated assumptions for the model based on recent and historical financials, and projected EPS over the next decade.

Created in Excel

Lastly, I discounted these projected earnings to find the present value as well as the terminal value. This was done using a two stage discount model and terminal growth rate (based on average GDP growth). I also estimated the share price and potential upside using a projected PE ratio.

Created in Excel

My model shows significant upside for CLFD based on these growth assumptions, returning investors over 20% annually. Looking at Clearfield's historical PE ratio, their stock is trading at historical lows for the multiple over the last five years. Both valuation methods confirm an attractive buy point for investors.

Risks

Two risks investors should be aware of are supply chain issues and customer concentration. Clearfield's business has been affected by the widespread supply chain setbacks as overseas components are backed up. This has resulted in increased backlog as discussed above. Beranek discussed how they are combatting this, stating:

Supply constraints remain challenging. To address, we have substantially increased our inventory, to be better able to effectively meet our customers' current and future needs. We have made significant investments in supply chain initiatives to ensure that we can deliver our product on time to our promised ship dates. Our ability to deliver our products on time to our customers is crucial so that their deployment schedules are maintained and their time to revenue can accelerate.

As I discussed in my last piece, the company had two customers that comprised 28% of net sales and one customer accounted for 17% of net accounts receivable. This presents customer concentration risk for CLFD, but as the company scales, this should decrease.

Conclusion

Clearfield is one of my highest conviction holdings. I have not found a more compelling small-cap company with such a tremendous runway. Clearfield is in a unique position to capture growth from numerous disruptive industries; primarily driven by demand for fiber networks. Substantial government investment in broadband directly impacts Clearfield and allows for elevated, sustainable growth in the coming years. Its current valuation and recent performance make it a strong buy.