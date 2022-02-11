Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I did very well buying Puts on Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX) when they broke down on the charts. Like I said before, forget about the vaccine controversy, simply think of mRNA as a new experimental technology. The market on Moderna and BioNTech that is heavily weighted financially to mRNA has already given us a clear indication that something is wrong. Both have plunged about 65% to 70% from their peaks, much further than the market correction of late. Pfizer is more diversified, but now looks to break down on the chart as well. Here are the two charts on Moderna and BioNTech indicating the support line and 2 purple arrows indicating where I bought Puts and sold about a week later for around 60% profits.

Now with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) it has not broken down on the chart yet, but I am betting it is about to breach support at $50. Pfizer reported Q4 revenues Tuesday, that were very good. Full-Year 2021 Revenues of $81.3 Billion, Reflecting 92% Operational Growth. Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 6% Operationally to $44.4 Billion.

My point here is, this Q4 news is out of the way that could impact the price and further more the stock had little reaction to this good news. Can revenue growth get any better?

2nd, you know the phrase 'past performance does not guarantee future success'. Investors should take heed in this case because $36.9 billion ($81.3- $44.4 = $36.9) or 45% of revenues are directly related to their vaccine and Paxlovid pill. It has become common knowledge that the dominating Omicron variant is evading vaccines. If you want to dive deeper into how the virus evades vaccines, check this very good presentation by Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a world renowned vaccine expert. I doubt Pfizer can repeat their success of previous vaccine sales. That said, on January 25, 2022 Pfizer announced a clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of an Omicron-based vaccine. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says this vaccine will be ready in March, but it will have to go through Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) FDA approval. If the FDA rushes this and that might be a big if under developing circumstances, it might be ready for sales in May.

The number one factor driving vaccine sales is the fear of the virus and that fear is waning big time as you can see from this survey. Note that vaccinated are more fearful indicating this as the reason they took vaccines.

This Canadian poll also indicates fear is subsiding as 54% now think it is time to end all Covid-19 restrictions.

With fear subsiding and knowledge of vaccine risk increasing, how many North Americans and elsewhere will go for shots 4 and 5 for Omicron?

About vaccine risk, it's possible the new safety data will be negative, posing a risk to Pfizer. U.S. District judge Mark Pittman has ruled that instead of 500 pages per month of vaccine data over a period of 75 years, the FDA must now release 55,000 pages per month with the first release being March 1, 2022. We have no idea what data the FDA will release so there is no guarantee this will be bad news. This data release could also effect Moderna and BioNTech.

The release of the first 500 pages revealed some very disturbing data. The most important data is 38 pages titled “5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048(BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021”. Now keep in mind, the US started the roll out of Pfizer's 1st dose on Dec., 14, 2020 and this report is up to the end of February so it involves 2 and 1/2 months and early days with a small fraction of doses compared to today. Adverse effects were also more prominent after 2 doses. America College of Cardiology reports myocarditis cases of 2.13/100,000 after 1 dose and 3.8/100,000 after 2nd dose. Also, keep in mind this chart below is just Pfizer data, nothing from the other vaccine makers thus far. Very important, this is Pfizer's own data, not VAERS or CDC whatever, but Pfizer admitting to all these adverse effects and 1,223 deaths. Also note 520 with sequelae which means a life long impairment. More important is 11,361 not recovered at the time of the report so that will add some to deaths and sequelae numbers.

For more info on risk factors, on January 25th there was an extensive report published on the JAMA Network on myocarditis risk with mRNA vaccines. Here is the short version conclusion.

Conclusions and Relevance - Based on passive surveillance reporting in the US, the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men. This risk should be considered in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

Myocarditis is a well known risk and mind you the March 1st release is speculation, but based on the previous release, it might be bad news. The first 500 page release did not make it into the public domain and the vast majority of investors are unaware of it. I expect the March 1st release could get much more fanfare and this could whack the stock. Any case the stock looks like it is on the verge of a break down anyway.

I am suggesting the April $55 Put around $4.70. At time of writing this option was $3.60 in the money. My near term target is $42.

Pfizer will have a very tough time repeating past performance with virus fears waning. If a judge had to order the release of the FDA data on Pfizer, it might reveal some interesting and surprising facts. It might not be good and March 1st is not so far away. I see the biggest risk for going short is positive news on their Omicron vaccine. And the March 1st data release might not be so bad and/or does not make it into the public domain. Given the time frame on Pfizer's Omicron vaccine release, I have chosen an April Put.