PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) posted another record-setting quarter to close out FY2021. It looks like ONTO is clicking on all cylinders, which argues in favor of sticking with long ONTO. However, while ONTO may have a bright future ahead and the stock could continue to appreciate, it may be worth considering whether the time has come to get out while you are still ahead of the game. Why will be covered next.

ONTO finished FY2021 on a strong note

ONTO has just released its Q4 report and the numbers did not disappoint. Not only did ONTO beat consensus estimates for the top and the bottom line, but it also surpassed the high end of its own guidance. Q4 FY2021 revenue increased by 45.5% YoY to $225.6M. GAAP EPS increased 135% YoY to $0.94 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 70.8% YoY to $1.23.

Q4 revenue of $225.6M and operating margin of 31% were both record highs. In terms of end market, specialty devices and advanced packaging contributed 48% of revenue, advanced nodes represented 33% and software & services accounted for the remaining 19%.

Note that GAAP net income of $19.9M in Q4 FY2020 got a boost from a $5.4M income tax benefit, which is why it is higher than operating income for that quarter. In contrast, income taxes reduced net income in both Q4 FY2021 and Q3 FY2021, skewing the quarterly comparisons. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $225.644M $200.589M $155.128M 12.49% 45.46% Gross margin 55% 55% 49% - 600bps Operating margin 22% 21% 9% 100bps 1300bps Operating income $49.855M $43.126M $14.711M 15.60% 238.90% Net income $46.737M $36.448M $19.914M 28.23% 134.69% EPS $0.94 $0.73 $0.40 28.77% 135.00% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $225.644M $200.589M $155.128M 12.49% 45.46% Gross margin 55% 55% 54% - 100bps Operating margin 31% 29% 24% 200bps 700bps Operating income $69.036M $58.910M $37.633M 17.19% 83.45% Net income $61.218M $48.733M $35.555M 25.62% 72.18% EPS $1.23 $0.98 $0.72 25.51% 70.83%

Source: ONTO Form 8-K

With the Q4 numbers out, so too are the numbers for all of FY2021. FY2021 revenue increased by 41.8% YoY to $788.9M. GAAP EPS increased by 354% YoY to $2.86 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 100% YoY to $3.86. With FY2021 in the books, ONTO updated its financial models at the January 2022 Investor Presentation. The new models reflect management's belief that ONTO still has lots of growth left in it.

The updated models have three new targets, all in terms of non-GAAP. The first is for annual revenue of $1B, gross margin of 56-57%, operating margin of 31-32% and EPS of $5.20-5.35. The second targets revenue of $1.2B, gross margin of 57-58%, operating margin of 33-34% and EPS of $6.08-7.00. The third aims for revenue of $1.4B, gross margin of 58-59%, operating margin of 35-36% and EPS of $8.10-8.35. The quarterly run rate in Q4 FY2021 puts ONTO on track to achieve the first model.

(GAAP) FY2021 FY2020 YoY Revenue $788.899M $556.496M 41.76% Gross margin 54% 50% 400bps Operating margin 20% 5% 1500bps Operating income $156.407M $25.677M 509.13% Net income (loss) $142.349M $31.025M 358.82% EPS $2.86 $0.63 353.97% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $788.899M $556.496M 41.76% Gross margin 55% 53% 200bps Operating margin 28% 20% 800bps Operating income $219.472M $108.557M 102.17% Net income $192.169M $95.710M 100.78% EPS $3.86 $1.93 100.00%

Guidance calls for Q1 FY2022 revenue of $226-240M, an increase of 3.3% QoQ and 37.6% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees GAAP EPS of $0.86-0.93, an increase of 82.7% YoY at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.13-1.20, an increase of 59.6% YoY at the midpoint.

However, while earnings are expected to increase YoY, they're also expected to decline sequentially as the numbers for Q4 FY2021 EPS are above even the high end of Q1 FY2022 guidance. Keep in mind that growth has increased sequentially in the last five quarters, going from $126M in Q3 FY2020 to $226M in Q4 FY2021. The base is much higher now and comps are turning against ONTO, which will affect the quarterly comparisons. This effect could already be seen in Q4 FY2021.

Q1 FY2022 (guidance) Q1 FY2021 YoY Revenue $226-240M $169.3M 33.49-41.76% GAAP EPS $0.86-0.93 $0.49 75.51-89.80% Non-GAAP EPS $1.13-1.20 $0.73 54.79-64.38%

Guidance did not extend beyond Q1, but management did add some color as to the outlook for the remainder of FY2022. Management believes the wafer fab equipment or WFE market will grow in the double digits in 2022, possibly around 15% or more. ONTO believes it can beat this number by growing at a faster pace than the industry. From the Q4 earnings call:

"In response, industry estimates for semiconductor equipment spending continue to increase across all of the markets we serve. As a result, it appears 2022 will be another double-digit growth year for the industry. And with the solid demand we see today for our products in our core markets and from new served markets, we feel we are well positioned to outperform industry growth."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Why sticking with ONTO may not necessarily be the right move

There are lots of things in favor of ONTO. Market demand is strong and new products are being launched. Earnings are growing and the size of the addressable market is expanding. Pretty much everything seems to be going up for ONTO. But another thing going up is the stock. The chart below shows how the stock has climbed higher, although the stock did struggle in the early part of 2022 along with other semis and tech as a whole. Still, the lower trend line remains intact and it is sloping upwards, suggesting higher stock prices are possible.

Source: finfiz.com

However, while there's a lot to like in ONTO, there are also reasons why someone may still decide to bail out on ONTO. The stock has after all tripled in the last two years. Locking in profits after such a long run could turn out to be a wise move. The chart below shows how the stock has soared higher after spending years being much more conservative. ONTO has rallied by a lot in a relatively short amount of time and that has consequences.

Source: finfiz.com

One consequence can be found in valuations. The table below shows the multiples for ONTO. For instance, ONTO trades at 24 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 40. ONTO may not be pricey per se, but it does trade at a substantial premium in most metrics, whether in comparison to the sector median or its own 5-year average. ONTO has jumped in value, but that also means the asking price is a lot higher than it used to be.

ONTO Market cap $4.46B Enterprise value $4.01B Revenue ("ttm") $718.4M EBITDA $187.4M Trailing P/E 39.90 Forward P/E 23.87 PEG ratio - P/S 6.36 P/B 3.34 EV/sales 5.59 Trailing EV/EBITDA 21.42 Forward EV/EBITDA 14.27

Source: SeekingAlpha

Why the stock market may be different in 2022

Trading at extended valuations may not have been much of a problem in the last couple of years, but there is reason to believe the market could start to look at things differently. The Federal Reserve intends to reduce liquidity and raise interest rates due to high inflation. The market got flooded with arguably too much liquidity due to the need to fight the effects of COVID-19, which pushed up valuations for many stocks, even when it was not warranted.

The reversal of this process could spell trouble for many stocks, especially those that may be priced too high for what they offer in return. If there's less liquidity around for everyone, buyers are likely to become a lot more discerning as to where they put their money. Stock gains are likely to become harder to come by than in recent years. It's even possible the Fed will be forced to tighten faster and sooner due to spiking inflation, which could bring down the market as capital is pulled out.

It's too early to say what Fed policy will ultimately be like and stocks tend to do well in the early stages of policy tightening, but if rates keep going up to keep pace with higher inflation, stocks are unlikely to escape the brunt of the impact. It's worth mentioning that ONTO has underperformed in 2022. The stock is down 8.1% YTD. In comparison, the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) is down 3.7% and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is down 7%. It's still early in the year, but this could be a harbinger of things to come. Staying with ONTO may not be the right move.

Investor takeaways

ONTO has done well for quite some time and it continues to do well in several different ways. Earnings continue to grow and the stock continues to climb higher. ONTO offers exposure to two market segments that are likely to have their profile raised in the future, namely metrology and advanced packaging. Demand is expected to remain strong in 2022 as forecasts continue to go up, even if they already predict double-digit growth in the WFE market. There are a lot of arguments to be made as to why people should keep betting on ONTO.

However, while multiples are not unreasonably high, ONTO is not exactly a cheap stock either. Furthermore, there are changes underway that seem destined to change the way stocks are perceived in the near term, especially those that may be trading at lofty valuations. Stocks have benefited in recent years from Fed policies, but that looks to be changing.

The Fed has a problem with inflation and the way to fight it does not favor stocks. The Fed's mandate is to keep inflation under control, which means not doing something is not an option. Capital has favored stocks as a destination, but if rates keep going up, alternatives open up. If capital flows out of the stock market, stocks go down. The impact may not appear right away, but it will eventually as long as inflation is not under control.

While I have long argued in favor of staying the course with ONTO, a previous article mentioned there may come a time when sticking with ONTO may no longer be worth the risk. That time appears to have come. While ONTO may go higher in the short term, the risk that stocks face, especially once monetary tightening has had enough time to trickle through and slow the general economy, warrants moving to the sidelines. Going neutral on ONTO for the time being is best with storm clouds gathering as the Fed prepares to fight inflation and the spill-over effect it could have.

It's true ONTO has its strong points and there may come a time when it's okay to get back in, but the current situation of extended valuations and the possibility of a Fed-induced stock market decline means there's a risk ONTO may have to give back some if not all of its recently accumulated gains. Locking in profits by moving to the sidelines neutralizes that risk.

The stock has appreciated a great deal in the last few years and those who decided to bet on ONTO should be way ahead. There's nothing wrong with getting out while you're ahead, even if it means missing out if the stock goes higher. Being too early is better than being too late.