After close to 19 years in IT and software development, Globant (NYSE:GLOB) owns a lot of accumulated know-how. The company also has relationships with massive clients all over the world, which will most likely acquire some of GLOB’s new innovative consulting services. I am quite optimistic about the new Cultural Hacking Studio and the Augmented Coding services, which were designed in 2021. If GLOB continues to acquire other competitors as promised in the prospectus, revenue will most likely trend north. Despite the client concentration risk and potential M&A failures, the current valuation fails to represent future free cash flow.

Globant: Massive Growth, A Lot Of Clients, And M&A Expertise

Founded in 2003, Globant is an IT and software development company helping large organizations change through digital and cognitive transformation.

In my view, the number of followers in Seeking Alpha appears low for a company that is delivering massive business growth, and reports a headcount of 21.8k. For some reason, many investors are not aware of GLOB, which may explain why the company is undervalued. We are talking about a business that was recognized in 2017 as the worldwide leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services, so I was expecting more market awareness.

The list of organizations working with Globant is also quite impressive. They are massive blue chips. Globant is for sure offering technologies that other competitors cannot offer. Have a look at some of GLOB’s clients:

I also appreciate that GLOB’s revenue is well diversified among very different industries. Clients in banks, tech companies, retail and manufacturing, and healthcare businesses are interested in the company’s technologies. As a result, I would expect less revenue volatility in the coming years.

I expect financial advisors to appreciate the company’s expertise in the M&A markets. GLOB targets competitors with more than $100 million in revenue and more than 100 accounts. The company buys targets all over the world, so the target market is quite significant.

I believe that GLOB may deliver a significant number of acquisitions in the coming years. Taking into account that the company raised money in 2021 to buy other competitors among other purposes. The words of management in the prospectus were very clear:

We believe that attractive acquisition opportunities currently exist in the markets in which we operate. We continuously consider a number of potential transactions, some of which, if consummated, may be material to our operations and financial condition. Source: Prospectus

Optimistic Expectations From Analysts And Double Digit Sales Growth

I carefully studied the expectations of other analysts, which are extremely optimistic. I believe that readers should have a look at these expectations before they see my numbers. Analysts believe that GLOB would report 2022 sales of $1.6 billion and 2023 sales of $2 billion. The median sales growth from 2019 to 2023, including the expectations of analysts, would be equal to 26%.

GLOB’s EBITDA margin is also expected to be positive and equal to a figure between 19% and 21%. The median EBITDA margin from 2019 to 2023, including the expectations of analysts, is equal to 20.5%.

With respect to the company’s FCF, analysts are also quite optimistic. They believe that GLOB would report 2022 FCF of $136 million and 2023 FCF of $186 million. I calculated the median FCF margin from 2018 to 2023, which would be equal to 8.9%. I will be using some of these figures in my best case scenario, so I am including the following charts with information about the capex/sales, working capital, and FCF margins.

My Compilations

Standard Case Scenario Would Include Successful Implementation Of the Cultural Hacking Studio And The Augmented Coding Concept

Like most analysts, I am optimistic about the Augmented Organizations that GLOB creates. In my view, the Studio model that GLOB offers to clients is a fantastic method to transform organizations as well as to offer tailored solutions focused on specific technology challenges.

Among the different methodologies, I believe that the Cultural Hacking Studio, which was designed and launched in 2021, will most likely enhance sales generation through the next decade. Notice that GLOB’s teams are intended to reshape behavior inside the organization to promote healthier human interactions:

The Cultural Hacking Studio helps businesses achieve their goals through faster and healthier human interactions. Our teams work with the client to create cultural strategies, reshape the organization and form new habits and behaviors that are conducive to the goals of the organization and its purpose. Source: Prospectus

The other new studio that attracted my attention is the Digital Sales Studio, which was also launched in 2021. The company appears to be using artificial intelligence with existing CRM solutions and data. With the data analytics market growing at a double-digit rate, I would expect significant revenue growth from GLOB’s initiative:

There is a great opportunity to be more business-oriented and increase performance of digital channels by using data, AI and the right technology stack, including CRM solutions, account engagement platforms, analytics among others. The Digital Sales Studio addresses this challenge by orchestrating digital capabilities, increasing digital sales with data and technology. Source: Prospectus

Finally, the Augmented Coding concept, which offers patented AI-powered tools for software development, is another relevant innovation. Notice that GLOB’s software appears to suggest pieces of code to programmers, which make their work more efficient. While Netbeans and other programming software offer similar capabilities, I believe that GLOB’s suggestions are even richer, and offer more information to coders.

Its Code Autocompletion feature uses deep learning to anticipate the code the developers are looking for by understanding the context in which it’s written, suggesting intelligent code completions, and allowing programmers to work faster, and better with fewer errors. Source: Prospectus

With a significant number of existing clients, in my view, if GLOB can successfully sell new services, revenue growth would trend north. Notice that working with existing clients is one of GLOB’s main strategies. Customers know well the consulting services offered by GLOB, so it is likely that they would purchase new services.

We will continue to focus on delivering innovative and high value-added solutions that drive revenues for our clients, thereby deepening our relationships and leading to additional revenue opportunities with them. Source: Prospectus

Under a beneficial case scenario, I would expect net sales growth close to 22%-25% and an EBITDA margin of 20%-22%. Notice that my figures are pretty much close to the median EBITDA and median revenue growth obtained before.

If we also assume an operating margin of 16%-18%, capex/sales around 6%, conservative changes in working capital, and D&A of $51-$57 million, the FCF from 2022 to 2031 would be close to $116-$796 million. With a WACC of 9.7%, the sum of the discounted free cash flow from 2022 to 2031 would equal $2 billion. Note that the total implied valuation comes from the sum of the discounted FCF and the terminal value:

My Compilations

Globant currently trades at close to 60x-90x EBITDA. However, in the past, the company traded at close to 20x-30x, and I don’t believe that the EV/EBITDA would be that high in 2031. Take into account that the amount of growth to be discounted will most likely be smaller in 2031.

Ycharts

If we use exit multiples of 17x and 23x EBITDA, I believe that the valuation would be closer to the 2031 valuation. They are conservative multiples. With 17x EBITDA, the 2031 terminal value would equal $43 billion. Now, the net present value of the terminal value would be $19 billion. If we sum everything, we obtain the implied enterprise value of $21 billion. Now, subtracting the net debt, I obtained an implied equity valuation of $21.3 billion. Finally, if we assume a share count of 41 million, the implied price is equal to $517. With an exit multiple of 23x EBITDA, the implied price would be close to $675. In any case, I believe that the current valuation of Globant fails to represent the future FCF.

My Compilations

Worst Case Scenario

I can’t mention all the acquisitions made by GLOB in 2021 and 2020, but let’s say that GLOB’s M&A activities are quite intense. In my view, the largest risk for the company would come from failure of some acquisitions. If GLOB pays too much, accountants may execute impairment of goodwill, which would reduce the book value per share. As a result, investors may expect less FCF generation in the future, and may sell shares:

On February 28, 2021, we entered into an equity purchase agreement with the equity holders of Cloudshift Group Limited, a British company. Source: Prospectus On May 11, 2021, we entered into an equity purchase agreement with the equity holders of Hybrido Worldwide S.L., a digital marketing, innovation, and digital sales consultancy firm headquartered in Spain. Source: Prospectus

GLOB needs to hire highly skilled professionals to work with clients. For many reasons, the company may not be able to hire good employees, or they may be too expensive. Given the current inflationary pressure, I believe that salaries may be more elevated in the near future. In that scenario, FCF margins would also decline. As a result, GLOB’s FCF would decline, and the implied valuation of each share would decline.

If we are unable to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals, our operating efficiency and productivity may decrease, and we may not have the necessary resources to maintain client relationships and expand our business. Source: Prospectus

Finally, there is a significant amount of client concentration risk that I need to mention. In Q3 2021, top 10 customers were responsible for 45% of the total amount of revenue. If one of these customers decides to leave the company, both sales and FCF would decline significantly. As a result, I would expect an increase in the cost of capital and the WACC.

In the worst case scenario, I would expect lower sales growth than expected, which would eventually push the stock price down. I assumed sales growth of 15% and EBITDA margin of 20%-25%. Also, with very conservative changes in working capital, D&A, and capital expenditures, the free cash flow would grow from $116 million in 2022 to $435 million in 2031. Note that the FCF obtained is significantly lower than that in the previous case scenario. With a WACC of 15%, the sum of the discounted FCF from 2022 to 2031 would stand at $1.115 billion. Note that to this sum we need to add the terminal value to obtain the total implied enterprise value.

My Compilations

Under this case scenario, with an exit multiple of 15x, the implied enterprise value would equal $7.8 billion. If we use again a share count of 41 million, the implied valuation would be equal to $200. Given these results, I would say that Globant’s upside potential appears more significant than the downside risk.

My Compilations

Balance Sheet: GLOB Is Cash Rich To Acquire New Targets, And Has Tons Of Goodwill Accumulated

With an asset/liability ratio of more than 3x and more than $482 million in cash, management has a significant amount of liquidity to acquire new competitors. The company also has a significant amount of goodwill accumulated. If GLOB makes successful acquisitions, I would expect the operating synergies to enhance FCF generation.

Interestingly, GLOB does not report a lot of financial obligations, so I wouldn’t worry much. Besides, if management decides to increase its debt to finance acquisitions, it would be possible. It may also be a good idea because the company is paying a lot of taxes, and debt is tax deductible.

Takeaway: The Company Looks Undervalued

With large existing clients and a lot of know-how accumulated, GLOB will most likely deliver free cash flow in the coming years. In my view, some existing clients will most likely acquire the company’s innovative Cultural Hacking Studio and the Augmented Coding services. Besides, management has a lot of liquidity to acquire other competitors to enhance revenue. Yes, I see some risks from client concentration and failure of M&A transactions. However, the current valuation does not represent the future FCF. I am a buyer.