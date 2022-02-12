photovs/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is the largest homebuilder in the US, with a market cap over $30B. At current prices, the company is materially undervalued, with a P/E of 7.1x and a 1% dividend, which has seen impressive growth over the last 5 years. Shares are down over 20% in the last couple months, and I think investors buying at current prices are looking at double digit returns for a couple years.

There is some uncertainty with owning a homebuilder like D.R. Horton in this market environment. Investors are expecting rising interest rates in 2022, which has a couple of negative impacts on a homebuilder like D.R. Horton. The company is also raising the dividend at a decent rate and have been buying back stock. I think investors that expect continued demand for new homes over the next 3 to 5 years could see impressive returns from DHI, especially considering the dirt cheap starting valuation.

The Business

D.R. Horton acquires large tracts of land to build homes. At the end of Q1 (DHI's year end is 9/30), they had 551,400 lots of land. 76% of these lots were controlled by purchase contracts, while the other 24% is owned outright by the company. They also have 54,800 homes in inventory. Homebuilding isn't a high margin business, but D.R. Horton is diversified across the country.

DHI Operations (drhorton.com)

The company has a decent amount of debt for a company of its size, but I wouldn't be worried about their balance sheet unless we see a real estate meltdown like we saw in 2008 (highly unlikely if you ask me). D.R. Horton also owns a 63% stake in Forestar (FOR), a smaller homebuilder that is growing rapidly due to the partnership with DHI. The stake is worth approximately $613M at current prices, and I expect the company to continue to grow.

D.R. Horton has been growing revenue at a rapid pace over the last couple years. Revenues were $17.6B, in 2019 $20.3B in 2020, and $27.8B in 2021. The company recorded $7.1B in the most recent quarter, which is at least keeping pace with 2021. There is some uncertainty baked into the share price right now. Interest rates are a wildcard to keep an eye on with homebuilders.

We have the Fed saying they are going to raise rates in March (I'll believe it when I see it), but raising rates hit a homebuilder in a couple different ways. Increased rates typically are a drag on asset prices. This hits DHI in at the publicly traded stock level, but also with the underlying real estate. As interest rates rise, mortgage rates rise, and property values typically decline.

The mortgage payment is significantly different for a homeowner locked in at 3% on a $1M home than someone who is getting a new mortgage at 5%. I don't think rates will rise a huge amount to where it will be a real headwind on DHI's business for various reasons, but investors should be aware of the potential impact of interest rates on a stock like DHI.

Valuation

One of the most appealing things about DHI is the valuation. While COVID was a disruption for much of the economy, homebuilders were able to navigate the lockdown circus fairly well. DHI's EPS has exploded from $4.29 in 2019 to $6.41 in 2020 and now $11.41 in 2021. They earned another $3.21 for the most recent quarter and currently traded at a blended P/E of 7.1x. Since exiting the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, DHI has typically traded at 12.5x earnings.

Price to Earnings (fastgraphs.com)

I understand that DHI is not likely to trade above 15x earnings just due to the nature of the business and the market environment we are in, but I think 10-12x earnings is a reasonable fair value range. That would be significant upside to $140 or higher. Even if we don't see any multiple expansion, I think DHI is going to trade above $100 in the next couple years just based on continued EPS growth.

Buybacks & Dividends

Management has also been returning capital to shareholders at an increased pace. The most recent increase from $0.20 to $0.225 is the latest in a string of double-digit increases, and the payout ratio is low. The current yield isn't much to get excited about at just over 1%, but I am expecting continued raises as long as the company is able to continue to execute.

What shareholders can get excited about is the buyback program. Last April, the company authorized a $1B buyback. In the most recent quarter, the company bought back 2.7M shares for $278.2M, and there is $268 remaining on the authorization. When buybacks are done at valuations like this, it can provide a huge boost to EPS. Plenty of companies have been buying back stock at nosebleed levels over the last couple years, but investors that own DHI should be looking forward to continued buybacks while the company is trading at P/E ratio in the single digits.

Conclusion

I mentioned the fact that US housing is extremely under built in a previous article on Builders FirstSource (BLDR). DHI, as the largest homebuilder in the US, is poised to take advantage. The company is buying back shares at very attractive valuations and has consistently raised the dividend at a good clip. One question mark that investors have to answer for themselves is what they think on the interest rate picture for 2022 and beyond. Personally, I think interest rates will rise, but I don't think we are going to see a huge move that would drastically hinder DHI's business. Investors looking for a homebuilder to add to their portfolio might want to consider DHI while it still carries a single digit earnings multiple.

