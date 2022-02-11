BrendanHunter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A True Blue Chip

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI, DIA) prestigious index for over 30 years (Joined on May 6, 1991).

For ages, the stock has delivered its shareholders amazing returns that have not only topped its direct benchmarks*, but even exceeded those delivered by the overall market**.

Nonetheless, over the past two years the coronavirus has turned the world upside-down, making us all feel as if we're taking a ride on one of Disney Parks' famous roller-coasters.

Thing is, the coronavirus has hit everybody, Disney and its media/entertainment peer group alike. Therefore, attributing the stock's underperformance solely to COVID seems like a lame excuse.

Not only is the stock delivering way less impressive results over the past two years, but for the first time in ages, DIS is underperforming both its benchmarks as well as its main competitors. [Thank god/Mickey Mouse for AT&T Inc (T) taking one for the team...]

In this article we claim that this underperformance is likely to continue for at least another year, and that investors should still keep their expectations from DIS down to (COVID) earth.

Just to make it clear: This isn't a bearish article, and the rating we assign to DIS is a HOLD. We have tremendous respect for the Disney brand, and we believe that at some point, though not in 2022, the company may regain its (post-COVID) mojo.

Nonetheless, we don't expect much from the stock over the next 12 months, and for that reason we've decided to spice things up a bit, potentially enhancing what we believe is going to be a mediocre return out of DIS in 2022.

All in all, we're holders of the stock, and we intend to keep holding the stock, at least till covered CALL options do us part.

SELL (to open) DIS 01/20/2023 160.00 COVERED CALL @ $16.00

Risk Rating: 1 (covered call) >>> Allocation: Against the entire long Walt Disney (DIS) position

!!! This TA is only relevant to those who are long DIS !!!

Let us say it loud and clear: At this point in time, we don't (particularly) like this stock, and this unenthusiastic view hasn't started today (as you are well aware of).

For that reason we already sold DIS 01/21/2022 150.00 covered CALLs over 14 months ago for $22.50 (and bought those back on Dec. 1, 2021 for only $4.50), and for that reason we take advantage of today's spike in the stock price with another round of a covered CALL sale.

The stock is jumping today as a result of what investors view as encouraging earnings.

Earnings Report ("ER")

Here are the main highlights from Disney's fiscal Q1 2022 ER:

P&L:

FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.43.

FQ1 Revenue of $21.82B (+34.3% Y/Y) beats by $860M, largely due to upside in parks and products, where revenues of $7.23B were more than a billion dollars better than expected.

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution revenue was in line with expectations at $14.59B.

Parks, experiences and consumer products ("PECP") were also significantly more profitable than expected, with operating income of $2.45 billion vs. an expected $1.35B, and DMED also added $808M in operating income vs. $764.4 M expected.

Disney Plus:

Disney+ subscribers of 129.8M vs. 94.9M in 1Q21.

The company was expected to add about 7M Disney+ subscribers in a significant recovery from last quarter's mere 2.1M net adds; instead it drew 11.8M subs, nearly 70% more than expected, to hit 129.8M.

Across all subscriptions, Disney ended the period with 196.4M subscribers, including 45.3M for Hulu.

CEO update:

CEO Bob Chapek delivered the following message:

We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year, with a significant rise in earnings per share, record revenue and operating income at our domestic parks and resorts, the launch of a new franchise with Encanto, and a significant increase in total subscriptions across our streaming portfolio

He later on added (on CNBC) that the company is bidding for NFL Sunday Ticket, and reaffirmed Disney+ subscriber target of reaching between 230M to 260M subscribers by 2024. [That's quite similar to WoF's target...]

Liquidity:

Note that the company swung to an operating use of cash of $209M, vs. a year-ago inflow of $75M. Moreover, free cash flow fell to -$1.19B from a year-ago -$685M amid heavy investment.

Go Away Green

Frankly, "better than expected" can still be bad (in absolute terms), and certainly nothing to be enthusiastic of. We aren't (enthusiastic) here.

However, others are. As a matter of fact, some are very enthusiastic.

For example, Bank of America analyst's Reif Ehrlich who has described these earnings as no less than a "Hulk smash", a tribute to the Marvel character, and/or to the expected "green" price/future for the company/stock.

We're also paying a tribute to green color by using the popular Marvel character as the leading image of this article, as well as a reflection of Disney's "Go Away Green".

In case you don't know, "Go Away Green" is a paint that was formulated by Disney to "erase"/hide backstage buildings and camouflage construction walls from visitors' sight.

Since workers can't decorate everything, this special color is used to blend the bare (non-decorated) surfaces away from a visitor eye's main focus.

Similarly, we believe that the most recent Disney ER is the financial version of the "Go Away Green" color, as it allows the company to shift the focus from the company's (non-decorated) valuation to the (decorated) quarter.

Decorated/Praised Quarter

Due to the FQ1 earnings and "improving PECP trajectory", Reif Ehrlich is raising her EPS earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 substantially to $4.18, ~26% above prior EPS estimate of $3.34,

She added that Disney's near-term catalysts include "continued theme park improvement/recovery," direct-to-consumer rollouts in new markets/countries, as well as "increased content output in 2HFY22 and potential price increases."

Ok then... Let's say we fully agree with Reif Ehrlich and Disney is about to earn $4.18 per share in fiscal 2022. At the current stock price, this represents a multiple of ~38 for a company that is expected to grow at a pace of ~12% over the coming years.

Non-Decorated Valuation

Sorry, but we don't see how such a high multiple matches such an OK-ish (but nothing more than that) growth.

Our rule of thumb for "a reasonable/attractive valuation of a growth company" has always been "P/E Ratio <= Growth Rate". The logic is obvious: If you're a fast growing company - you deserve to trade with a higher multiple. Furthermore, the greater the pace of growth - the more tolerant we are willing to be with a high multiple.

As you may well understand, Disney's 38x (multiple) vs only 12% (growth) simply doesn't do it for us.

At this point, you are likely (and rightly) shouting: "But Disney isn't a growth stock and growth has never been the company's main ticket!?"

Ok, we can accept that.

Disney is "Value", right?

Well, if so, let's ask it to trade with a multiple that value stocks usually trade with. For that, let's assume that the S&P 500 is the most "diversified value" index, even if in reality it holds many growth stocks.

For that reason, it's safe to say that if anything, Disney's valuation/multiple should be lower (more attractive) than the valuation of the S&P 500 as a whole.

Current Market Valuation

As you can see, if the S&P 500's long-term average multiple is ~20x, Disney would need to trade with a multiple that is less than half its current multiple.

Looking at the stock history, an acceptable multiple for Disney would indeed be no more than ~20x, low 20s if you insist. Just to make it clear, when we say "an acceptable multiple" we don't mean "an attractive multiple".

Low 20s would be the top, i.e. an extended valuation, not a desired multiple!

Of course, the problem isn't only/particularly Disney, and truth is Disney is likely to look way better than its current multiple suggests, however at the moment, Disney is a good representation of the extended valuation many (other) stocks are trading at.

Current Market Valuation

Price Target

Even if we assume that Disney can go back to its golden/Mickey Mouse age, with TTM EPS of ~$8 (even Wall Street doesn't see that happening in the foreseeable future), Disney's PT won't, can't, and mustn't be greater than $160 (using a 20x multiple).

We're actually hiking our PT by 5%, from $160 to $168, for three reasons:

1) The current market enthusiasm, as reflected by Reif Ehrlich. Macro trumps micro, and so no matter what you (micro) think, you should always be minded of the market’s pulse (macro).

2) Disney's TTM EPS peaked around mid 2018 at $8.40/share. Multiply this by 20 and you reach exactly $168. Call it a fair valuation under the best^2-case scenario...

3) This is an important technical level. $168 is located right below the 200-DMA, and exactly where the past year's resistance line touches.

That's still way below what Wall Street is seeing for the stock, with about $192 PT that is likely to rise to/above $200 soon, when more analysts deliver their bullish/enthusiastic upgrades, just as Reif Ehrlich did.

I guess the main difference between us is that they still think we're climbing to the top of the roller-coaster while we believe that we've already moved past the most exciting parts/'loops' of this ride, at least for the time being.

To Make a Long Disney (Position/Movie) Short

We're taking advantage of today's spike in the stock price, as well as what we view as a very reasonable (if not fairly high) volatility for a stock like Disney, to sell covered CALLs on the entire long DIS position.

If and when these options get assigned we would be selling the stock for a net price of $176 = strike ($160) + premium received ($16). That's a price which is higher by 12.3% than the stock current market price.

And if the options won't get assigned, this trade would still represent an annualized return of ~9.7%, per the calculation below:

If you think that DIS can deliver a higher return than this, from now until January 20, 2023 - we wish you good luck and all the very best.

We, on the other hand, see no reason/justification for the stock to trade up to $176, and we simply don't believe that DIS can offer (its shareholders) anywhere near as much fun as Disney's parks do (to its visitors).