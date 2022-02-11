Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) is one of PIMCO's older funds that doesn't get a lot of coverage. It was launched back in 1993. It appears that they had cut their distribution to shareholders only once. That was around 2007, which generally gets a pass due to the financial difficulties at that time. Interestingly, they had cut before the worst of it was to be seen. Since then, they have boosted it a bit in 2010, where it has remained at the $0.08 monthly level.

A reader asked my thoughts on the fund as its premium has shrunk lately, and its distribution yield has inched a bit higher. Often a fund that starts creeping into the 10%+ distribution yield range would give me caution. The fund's NAV rate has breached that level, yet the latest UNII report from PIMCO shows that the coverage has been strong as of late.

While I've held this fund in the past, thanks to Stanford Chemist pointing it out during the 2020 market crash, this isn't one that I look at regularly. In general, PIMCO funds can be a bit more complex and confusing, often referred to as a "black box." Carrying various derivatives such as swaps can help these funds outperform. PIMCO does often have some of the top-performing funds too.

PIMCO (PIMCO)

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.03

Premium: 20.07%

Distribution Yield: 8.86%

Expense Ratio: 1.60%

Leverage: 44.03%

Managed Assets: $197 million

Structure: Perpetual

PCM is a lot like the other PIMCO offerings. Basically, they are all multisector bond funds with the flexibility to invest just about anywhere, anytime and anyhow. More specifically, though, the fund's primary objective is "high current income" with a secondary "capital gain disposition of assets as a secondary objective."

To achieve that, "the fund has the ability to invest in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities, private-label mortgage-backed securities, investment-grade corporate debt securities, high yield corporate debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities." This pushes the fund often, but not always, into a heavier allocation to MBS holdings. At this time, it is roughly 40.37% of the market value percentage of the fund. High yield credit makes up the second-highest exposure.

One caution here for PCM is the size of the fund. It is quite small, with less than $200 million in assets. The only reason it is even that high is that it is highly levered - which is another word of caution. The increased amount of leverage is also a common trait of the PIMCO funds. Part of why they can outperform as well.

The expense ratio for the fund is higher at 1.60%. This is frequently the case with PIMCO funds, though it isn't typically detrimental as they outperform regularly. When including interest expenses, this climbed to 2.49%.

Performance - Long-Term Top Performer

According to CEFData, the fund has been the top-ranked fund in terms of share price total return over the last 3, 5 and 10 years. Similarly, the total NAV return had ranked the fund the top-performing in the previous three and five years. With NAV total return taking second place in the 10-year time frame.

PCM Performance Ranking (CEFData)

It loses out only to Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO) in that time frame. Which, I know Western Asset isn't as popular as the PIMCO funds, but it can at least show that PIMCO isn't the only top-quality fixed-income manager in town.

The Fund's current premium of 15.78% can seem quite lofty. However, the fund's average premium was 20.13% over the last year. In the last five years, the fund's average premium was 12.45%. So relatively speaking, the fund is coming down in value if we are looking at the more recent valuations. On the other hand, it is still a bit lofty relative to its longer-term trend.

This has been one erratic fund, too, regarding where the premium will land. It frequently trades at a premium, but the exact level of the premium isn't too certain, at least historically. That makes it hard to call if the latest premium is worthwhile and showing a "value." I'd have to say it still isn't a screaming deal despite the more recent comparison.

Data by YCharts

Distribution - Coverage Is Worth Watching

PCM's distribution has been relatively stable over the years. Providing a consistency that income investors are attracted to. They have maintained a monthly distribution going back to the mid-'90s. They cut their distribution in 2007, but that appears to have been the only time.

PCM Distribution History (PIMCO)

As of November 30th, 2021, coverage of PCM's attractive distribution yield has been high. The coverage across the entire PIMCO suite of funds has been looking healthy as of late.

PCM Coverage (PIMCO)

That being said, there are two caveats. First, this is only an estimate. Second, this is only a short snapshot in time of three months.

What is a bit more reassuring with PCM is the fact that it was also covering its distribution for its last fiscal year. The Annual Report below shows that net investment income ("NII") coverage came to 101.3%.

PCM Annual Report (PIMCO)

If coverage went even higher with the last UNII report, that should bode well for the fund. This is something I'd continue to monitor, but perhaps I'm too skeptical. When I see a distribution yield of 8.86% and a NAV rate of 10.64%, it makes it difficult to believe that coverage can be so high. That is especially considering we see a lot of other credit-related funds with sinking coverage at 8% or 9% distribution rates.

PCM's Portfolio

Turnover is an interesting topic of this fund. Of course, turnover refers to how much buying and selling the portfolio managers are doing in the underlying portfolio. Last year they reported a turnover of 127%. That's quite active; it would suggest that they could have replaced every asset 1.27x in the portfolio. Since you can buy and sell the same asset repeatedly, it doesn't work that way in practice.

Higher turnover isn't anything too uncommon for PIMCO. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) had over 503% turnover. Still, that is dwarfed by the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS). Last year's turnover was a shocking 774% - literally, the highest I've ever seen in any closed-end fund.

Anyway, PCM's higher turnover is unusual because it was reported at just 15% last year. In the prior two fiscal years, it was 8% and 9%, respectively. All this means is that if they are still being as active, the data we show now could have changed, but it is the latest data they've shared. All the info was provided as of December 31st, 2021.

As we touched on above, the fund is carrying its largest exposure to MBS right now, as it often does. More specifically, non-agency MBS is its largest allocation. That is followed by high yield credit.

PCM Sector Allocation (PIMCO)

With exposure such as this, the fund's credit quality will be on the lower end. Though the fund's duration will also be lower, that's a good thing as interest rates are all the talk this year. The fund's total leverage-adjusted effective duration comes to 4.66 years. That means that every 1% increase in interest rates could see around a 4.66% decline in the fund's underlying bonds. While that isn't a good thing in the short-term, higher rates could lead to higher income down the road.

A significant factor for a fund's duration is if the underlying portfolio holds many fixed-rate or floating rate securities. Another factor is the underlying maturities of the fund. Oftentimes, below investment grade debt will be carrying shorter maturities. High-yield bonds will regularly have fixed rates attached to them.

However, MBS holdings are often longer-dated with a mixture of fixed and floating. For PCM, it looks like a fairly even split portion of the fund's non-agency MBS is floating. I wasn't able to find an exact metric, but giving their Annual Report a look-through can provide us with a good sense. So we have these two security types working with each other a bit to provide the fund with a relatively diversified average maturity. And at least some exposure to floating rate debt that should handle higher rates better.

PCM Portfolio Maturity (PIMCO)

Besides those two factors that play a role in the fund's duration, we also have the derivatives, as mentioned earlier. In this case, interest rate swaps and swaptions look to play a key role for PCM. This is where the more complex part comes in or the "black box."

Conclusion

Whatever they are doing has been working, and it has benefited their shareholders greatly over the years. I suspect that it will continue to work out for shareholders as well. However, the shorter term could be a bumpier ride. I also believe that the latest premium is still making the fund a bit rich despite where it has been trading more recently. I believe that a premium below 10% could give a better entry-level. Of course, a discount would be even more ideal. Who knows, we could get there depending on just how rough of a ride the rest of 2022 has in store for us!

Overall, I'm not sure it'll get to that level if they can maintain their distribution. That should put a floor into just how far the fund can sink. At the very least, just how far the fund might stay at such a level. Given that the distribution coverage has looked quite healthy, it seems difficult to imagine that they would need to cut. However, they had cut in the past when a fund showed 100%+ coverage. Presumably, they factor in potential future changes into how well a distribution might be maintained.