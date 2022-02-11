Lorado/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I give a strong buy rating to Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA). I have written about Cassava Sciences before, and I believe it is the best risk-reward ratio in the whole market. Cassava Sciences presented the best Alzheimer's Disease (AD) drug data ever in the summer of 2021. Additionally, the companies leading drug candidate, Simufilam, is a small oral pill. Finally, the drug has no known safety issues, which cannot be said about all AD drugs. Between the impressive results, easy storage and dosing method, the outstanding safety data, and massive unmet market for AD, Cassava Sciences' Simufilam has set itself up to potentially become the best-selling drug of all time upon approval anywhere from 1-2 years from now, barring any accelerated option.

Recently, the stock price has been beaten down due to controversies written extensively about on Seeking Alpha. If you wish to read further about them, I suggest reading the previously written bearish and bullish articles.

Finally, the specific science has been written extensively throughout this site; for this reason, I will only briefly go into the science because nothing about it has changed. Cassava Sciences lead drug candidate, Simufilam, is a small oral pill that targets Altered Filamin A (FLNA). Patients with AD have been found to carry this altered version of FLNA. Simufilam binds altered FLNA, restores its proper shape/function, disables AB42 signaling via α7nAChR and TLR4. In summary, fixing an upstream problem in AD can improve the downstream issues that specifically cause AD.

Financials

From Casava Sciences' latest financial filings, the company currently has $240 million in cash on hand with $0 of debt. The company burns about $9 million per quarter. While I expect this number to go up significantly due to the starting of two costly phase 3 trials, the company estimates they have enough cash to make it through both of the companies' phase three trials. Because of this, I do not expect the company to do any additional financing rounds, a massive benefit in the beaten-down Biotech sector.

Citizens Petition

Price chart from last year:

At one point during 2021, Cassava Sciences was the highest performing stock. While the stock still ended up finishing in the top ten, it was driven down over 70% from its highs because of multiple claims of fraudulent actions. One of the most impactful events to that downfall (as seen by the sharp drop in share price since late August) was a Citizens Petition filed in late August to the FDA requesting that the companies phase 3 trial be halted.

On February 10th, 2022, that petition was denied. The denial marks a blow to shorts and a victory for bullish shareholders. While the FDA was cautious in its wording during its response, the FDA denied this specific petition and its amendments. As said by the companies President & CEO Remi Barbier in the latest press release, "The news is very welcome but not surprising... We said from the outset that the allegations are false. I think the message may be that the FDA's citizen petition privilege is not to be trifled with by stock market participants." A bold and confident statement from the man in charge. In the end, the rejection is one more step to the company being valued at its fair price rather than at a discount due to the allegations the company has been embroiled in.

Risks

While the recent rejection is a very bullish sign, the company is still controversial. Two of the research journals have responded to claims of fraud, multiple of the journals that published some of the original researches have yet to respond to claims that it is fraudulent. Additionally, the lead researcher Dr. Wang is still being investigated by CUNY for research misconduct. Finally, if the drug fails to gain approval, the stock will lose almost all of its value because the company is being valued based on its potential future earnings.

Conclusion

The bullish investment thesis is the same as it has always been for Cassava Sciences, now that thesis is a little more precise with another allegation against the company shot down. Cassava Sciences has the best risk to reward ratio of any play in the stock market because Simufilam can be the best-selling drug of all time. I think that the company will continue to beat each fraud claim until the drug's eventual approval. One thing to know, if you decide to invest in the roller coaster of Cassava Sciences, be prepared for a wild ride.