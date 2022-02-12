demaerre/iStock via Getty Images

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) was materially impacted by COVID as ad spend was reduced, especially in radio. While BBGI has done a good job at diversifying revenues, margins are still far off from where they should be. As I don’t believe management will be able to return the margins to historical levels, my fair value is $4.00 per share instead of $6.20-$9.10 per share which I believe would be the value under better management.

If you are new to BBGI, I strongly suggest reading my initiation in 2019. It covers a lot of the basics and background story of the company and the Beasley family.

Q4 and FY 2021 performance

First-quarter revenues were still impacted by the reduction in ad spend; however, in the next three quarters, we saw ad revenues consistently increasing. BBGI closed 2021 with 241M USD in revenues, 17% higher than 2020’s revenue but still lower than the pre-pandemic level of 261M USD in 2019.

The good news is that the digital segment is growing at a strong pace. It even grew revenues in Q1, while radio ad revenues declined. In 2017, digital revenues represented 5.7% of total revenues, 10.7% by 2020 and 13.7% by 2021. If we look at Q4, digital represented 15.2% of total revenues, a 47% growth quarter over quarter. If BBGI continues this pace, I expect that by 2023, BBGI could achieve the goal of 20% of revenues generated from the digital segment.

However, while margins recovered from 2020, they are still far off from the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. In 2021, gross margin was 17.4%, a recovery of 580bps from 2020 but still below the 23% gross margin of 2019. The reason for the partial recovery was that the company removed 20M USD of cost from the system during 2020; however, some of the costs returned such as wage increases due to inflation and furloughs. Other additional costs were the build-out of the digital agency and investments in marketing and research.

New bond issuance

As I expected, BBGI had to refinance its debt at a higher rate. The old term loan had an outstanding balance of 239M USD and an interest rate of LIBOR plus 5.8%. This term loan was paid down with a new bond issuance. This bond has a higher interest rate of 8.625%. Due to the high demand for the bond, the amount was increased from 280M USD to 300M USD, adding some extra liquidity in the balance sheet.

Currently, they have 51M USD on the balance sheet, that is 37M USD more than I expect to be the operational needs. Management has mentioned that they may acquire assets to support the digital segment. It is very unlikely that they repay some of the bonds with those proceeds as there is a high prepayment penalty of $8 for each $100 if repaid before February 2023.

I think the likelihood of spending that money acquiring a digital asset is pretty high. Management is laser-focused on this segment as it is apparent from Carol’s remarks during the earnings call:

While our goal is to grow our total audience, we are focused on growing and expanding our digital platform, where impressions have become a valuable and marketable commodity, making content on the digital side our priority.

Potential catalyst in the short term

There are 29.3M shares, 12.6M Class A shares which are the traded shares and 16.6M shares which are the ones owned by the family. Class A shares have one vote while Class B shares have 10 votes. So even if the family decides to sell all its Class A shares, they have 93% of the votes.

With that out of the way, let’s go into why I think there may be a catalyst in the short term. Sadly, the founder and chairman, George Beasley, passed away in 2021. He still owed 10.3% of the company Class A shares or 1.3M shares. Among him, his sons, Stephen Lappert and others, they own a third of the Class A shares.

InteractiveBrokers

I have no details about George Beasley estate, but assuming that the 1.3M shares are distributed among his wife and children, there might be a situation where the power dynamic changes. Among the five siblings, they have 16 children. Too many people increase the likelihood that some of them would like to spend the money rather than keep the shares. There is a scenario that some of the siblings liquidate their stakes in the market or sell to Carol Beasley (George’s daughter and BBGI’s CEO). Currently, Carol has 2.4% of the Class A shares, so in the best case that she controls her father’s stake, she would have control over 12.7%.

In 2018, George Beasley cashed out most of his stake in the Class A shares in a block sale along with the Bordes family which sold 3.1M shares at $7.50. This led to a reduction in the strategic entities' control from 63.9% to a low of 13.3% in 2019, and since then it has recovered to 31.4%. This was a great trade; they sold most shares at $7.50 and rebought some below $4. So I think the family uses the Class A shares more as a ‘trade’ opportunity than to own control. Case in point, the brothers own 7.5% of Class A shares (Carol: 2.4%, Bruce: 2.3%, Brian: 1.8%, Bradley: 0.9%, Robert: 0.1%). These amounts are so insignificant that I just realized that between me and my clients, we own as many shares as Bradley!

InteractiveBrokers

Therefore, I think that the 1.3M shares are up for grabs. The Beasley brothers may keep some of them but I think most will go back to the market. If that is the case, they may want to pump the stock price a bit because the current $1.87 is a bargain sale.

Forecast

Based on a WACC of 8.4%, the value per share is $4/share. The main assumptions are revenues to grow high single-digits. This is supported by the momentum of the digital segment and the commentary given during the earnings call:

As of today, our first quarter revenue is pacing up approximately 12%. And breaking that down, January ended up 17%, with February and March pacing up 7% and 12%, respectively.

Author estimates

Please note that the $4 target is assuming no change in management or strategy. If margins return to the historical average, the shares are worth $8.40-$9.10. Even the NAV is higher than my target at $6.20 per share. The reason for that is that I don’t believe management will do what is necessary to crystalize the value of the assets. Thus, I stay with my pessimistic scenario, $4 per share.

Author estimates

Conclusion

The Beasley Group has some valuable assets. I have followed the company for years and have been disappointed by management. However, I believe now there is a catalyst to motivate management to increase the share price, that is the sale of the 1.3M shares. While I believe the value of the shares is $6.20-$9.10 per share, my target is $4.00 due to management.