Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) recently announced the $34 million acquisition of Objectif Lune, expanding its already significant document management and workflow suite and signifying a return to a space where the company has enjoyed a long track record of success. The acquisition also reinforces a key part of the investment thesis, namely that UPLD will deliver a steady pace of top and bottom-line growth from EBITDA accretive acquisitions. With UPLD shares also beaten down following the recent tech selloff at c. 9x adj EBITDA, I continue to see value here. My base case remains for several quarters of steady execution ahead, coupled with prudent guidance/financial management, all of which should help the shares move higher from here.

A Closer Look at the Objectif Lune Acquisition

In its first acquisition since Panviva in June 2021, UPLD has disclosed the purchase of Objectif Lune Inc for $34.3 million, getting its acquisition engine off to a strong start in 2022. For context, Objectif Lune is a leading player in the document composition and business communication automation space, offering solutions to modernize complex paper-based processes and automate content delivery across channels. Importantly, this acquisition bolsters its existing document workflow portfolio comprising products like AccuRoute, FileBound, InterFAX, and Upland Intelligent Capture at a reasonable price. The upfront consideration amounts to $29 million and a $5.3 million cash holdback subject to indemnification claims (payable in 12 months). In turn, this equates to 2.6x EV/Revenue or 6.1x EBITDA, fitting nicely within UPLD's 5- 8x pro forma adj EV/EBITDA target range.

Sound Strategic Rationale

On balance, I view the Objectif Lune acquisition positively - it represents a solid addition to the UPLD portfolio and aligns well with its M&A-centric growth strategy. The deal also marks a shift from the four consecutive acquisitions within the CXM ("Customer Experience Management") space dating back to fiscal 2020 and gets UPLD back to a business landscape it knows well. Like its AccuRoute offering, Objectif Lune is generally the same type of product, although it does expand the company's indirect reach to additional product resellers such as Ricoh (OTCPK:RICOF), Konica Minolta (OTCPK:KNCAY), Canon (CAJ), and Xerox (XRX), among others. In essence, this is software that sits both on hardware equipment as well as on-premises in print houses for large-scale, recurring document production.

The key benefit of production print management software is its highly sticky and profitable business model, with minimal competitive pressures - while this is on-premise software, the vast majority of run-rate revenue (c. $12 million) is in highly predictable, maintenance-based. Post-deal, this also means that the UPLD's recurring revenue contribution from maintenance moves closer toward the 10% mark. And with gross retention in the Objectif Lune business also higher than UPLD (mid-80 %), I see the financial model and operational risks as favorable relative to previous acquisitions.

Positive Longer-Term Financial Implications

At 2.6x EV/Revenue and c. 6x EV/EBITDA, this deal fits well within UPLD's target M&A financial profile and, perhaps more importantly, likely brings lower risk given its experience in the space. The key drawback is the restructuring effort, which could prove more expensive and drawn out than usual, considering Objectif Lune is a global operation. This likely entails restructuring costs well above typical acquisitions owing to the larger international mix of operations - my base case is for restructuring costs to run at c. 100% of the normalized revenue run-rate in the initial year, implying a $13 million headwind (vs. M&A restructuring costs of c. 60% of normalized revenue in most cases). In turn, the elevated restructuring costs should also impact free cash flow in the near term, and as a result, I see flat Y/Y free cash flow growth in fiscal 2022.

Still, Objectif Lune adds a range of financial benefits, from more selling channels, operational synergies, and low-to-mid single digit % organic growth at a reasonable acquisition multiple. Given the low capital intensity, the company should also sustain flat to modest organic growth in this acquired business without much incremental investment. In line with this view, net of the $4 million in deferred revenue write-downs, management has guided toward c. $9 million in revenue contribution this year which will be immediately accretive on an adj EBITDA basis. All in all, the current guidance is for c. $13 million in annual grossed-up revenue (c. 90% recurring), which should contribute c. $5.2 million in annual adj EBITDA upon full integration (implying a c. 40% adj EBITDA margins). As the deal is funded off the balance sheet, however, there will be a modest balance sheet impact, leaving UPLD with net debt of $379 million (or c. 4x net debt/EBITDA).

Final Take

Overall, I view the Objectif Lune acquisition as a positive step - it marks a return to the Document Management space, where the company has a demonstrated track record of success. Furthermore, the deal fits nicely in strategic and financial respects, and while the international aspect could result in a larger restructuring as well as a longer path to unlocking target EBITDA margins, I see a clear path toward a satisfactory result for shareholders over the longer term. Yet, UPLD shares have significantly underperformed in recent months, now trading at c. 3x EV/Sales and c. 9x EV/EBITDA despite still having solid longer-term revenue growth and profitability prospects. As such, I am bullish on the shares at these levels.