Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:KMF) was one of several funds that transitioned away from being energy pure-plays when they collapsed in 2020. Several others just fully liquidated to get rid of the blemishes on the fund sponsors' track record. For staying around, KMF now has an overhanging lack of trust. One of the highest expense ratios certainly doesn't help either.

That being said, now that they are transitioning their portfolio, the future looks potentially brighter than the past. The volatility should be reduced with the addition of utility and renewable exposure. However, the fund is still leveraged, which will increase volatility as well. I believe the deep discount makes it an interesting choice.

Although, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) has been making similar moves in terms of portfolio repositioning and outperforming while presenting more shareholder-friendly moves. I'm holding KMF for now, but I think TYG is a viable option to shift this capital to at some point.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.69

Discount: 19.07%

Distribution Yield: 7.29%

Expense Ratio: 2.10%

Leverage: 27.76%

Managed Assets: $587 million

Structure: Perpetual

KMF has an objective to "provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions." They intend to achieve this through "at least 80% of its total assets in securities of energy companies and infrastructure companies."

Under the infrastructure sleeve, they emphasize "investments focused on "NextGen" Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefiting from, the "Energy Transition" mega-trend." The hybrid approach allows the fund to invest where they see fit. As the momentum in ESG continues, this should benefit KMF.

This transition happened in July 2020 when they announced this updated investment policy as well as the fund's name change.

The fund's expense ratio is high at 2.10%. They carry leverage in the form of borrowings, senior notes and mandatory redeemable preferred stock. Most of this is fixed-rate, meaning when rates rise this year, the impact shouldn't be too bad for KMF. On the other hand, it has meant expensive interest for the time being. The fixed-rate borrowing ranges from 2.44% on their Series J preferred to as high as 4.07% on the Series H preferred.

With leverage expenses that high, the expense ratio climbs to 3.4%. That was last fiscal year. In 2020, the expense ratio came to 2.3%, with leverage expenses pushing it to 5.5%. They are a regulated investment company, which means that doesn't include tax expenses either. C-corp CEFs would also have taxes included in their expense ratio. This is amongst the highest in the CEF space.

Performance - Attractive Discount

Historically, the fund hasn't provided positive returns in most years, resulting in the standard annualized periods showing negative returns. That is except for the last 1-year period which has shown strong returns. Part of that is because the energy sector had performed so strongly itself, meaning KMF still participated to some degree in that recovery.

Of course, the returns were quite strong if one was looking pre-2014/15 when the energy market collapsed. Everyone wanted to be in energy at that time.

Even now, the fund hasn't produced a positive total return since its inception in 2010. This is seemingly going to plague this fund for quite some time as it continues to remain at an extensive discount. Going back to its inception, we can see that the fund's discount is nearly double its average. That being said, the longer the fund stays discounted like this, the lower and lower the average will move.

I believe the poor historical returns and investors' aversion to energy investments is likely to keep this fund discounted to some degree. That is even as the fund has repositioned itself.

Distribution - 7.29% Distribution Yield To Shareholders

At this time, the fund's distribution rate to shareholders of 7.29% is quite enticing. Due to the significant discount, the distribution rate on the NAV comes to just 5.9%. That would appear to be a sustainable level for the fund based on the underlying holdings. Currently, this is paid out at $0.14 quarterly. That increased from the $0.09 they began paying after the COVID-induced crash.

Since the fund still holds MLP and energy exposure, quite a significant amount of the distributions the fund receives themselves will be return of capital. On top of the higher expense ratio, that means the fund reports net investment losses rather than net investment income.

However, if we go back to include the $13.339 million in return of capital, then we see the net distributable income. That coverage would come to 57.6%. In the equity space, that's more than a reasonable coverage level. The capital gains can make up for the shortfall in most cases.

For tax purposes, the fund has been mainly reporting return of capital over the last 5 years. 2020 was an odd year where ordinary dividends made up the bulk of the distribution. Before 2017, the fund enjoyed all those gains and didn't have the losses to offset the income and gains.

KMF's Portfolio

The fund's portfolio turnover was 29.7% last fiscal year. In 2020, they were more active as they transitioned, which came to nearly 52%.

The latest composition of the portfolio puts midstream energy companies as the largest exposure. However, renewable infrastructure and utility companies also play a significant role in the portfolio at 21% in each basket.

Natural gas and LNG infrastructure also have a significant slice of KMF's assets. Those are seen as a type of bridge energy as it is cleaner than oil and coal. At the same time, renewables remain expensive and inadequate for powering society at this time. That's why natural gas can fill in the gap through the transition.

Overall, it hasn't been a dramatic shift in the portfolio since our previous update. That was for the end of September 2021. It seems that for now, their transition appears to be over, and they are content with their weightings, given the current environment.

For the fund's top ten, we see several of the same names as well. That would remain consistent with the lower turnover rate reported for the year and the lack of sector changes.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) probably needs little introduction as it is one of the most MLP plays in the space. They focus on natural gas transportation and storage. However, they've also been keeping an open mind in alternatives they can branch out into. I believe that will keep them going for a long time, as well as just being a consolidator in the space as well.

For KMF, their top ten hold a fairly hefty portion of their assets at 43.3%. This was a reduction from the 46.9% it was previously, but still remains significant. One of the main reasons for this is that KMF doesn't hold a significant number of positions overall. The fund last reported 59 positions total, according to CEFConnect.

Conclusion

KMF isn't going to get a lot of love based on their history of poor performance due to investing in the energy space. However, since the fund's transition, it should be less volatile due to including a sleeve of more stable utility names in its portfolio. Including more renewables into their portfolio should give them a better long-term outlook as well, as the world transitions away from oil. At the same time, they still hold plenty of midstream companies that will benefit from oil and natural gas pipelines and storage.