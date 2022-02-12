genkur/iStock via Getty Images

Opportunity is a tricky thing to evaluate with stocks, as opportunity without execution means nothing more than disappointment. National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) has the opportunity to benefit from some strong secular trends in wireless and electric vehicles, as well as a shift in value within testing equipment from hardware to software. The company also has a significant opportunity to improve its operating cost efficiency and drive meaningfully better profit and FCF growth.

But will they? I think that’s the real crux of the investment debate on NATI right now. In wireless, millimeter wave (or mmWave) has been slow to catch on, and while NATI has built a differentiated software-based approach to testing, translating high gross margins into strong operating margins has been frustrating.

There’s definitely a bullish case here if you believe that the company’s efforts to reposition its go-to-market strategies will eventually drive operating margins closer to rivals like Keysight (KEYS) or Viavi (VIAV). Should the company come up short, though, the shares are likely to underperform.

Some Encouraging Signs From Q4’21

National Instruments’ fourth quarter results should give the bulls some encouragement, and it did drive a sell-side upgrade, though it didn’t impact the stock much.

Revenue rose 14%, beating by 2%, as 8% growth in Software and Maintenance was offset by close to 15% growth in the core Products segment. Gross margin declined 50bp to 73.7% and missed by 140bp, but NATI nevertheless beat by 8% at the operating line, with operating income (non-GAAP) growing almost 22% and margin improving 160bp. For a company where operating leverage is so key to the long-term bull case, I call that a significant win.

Orders were also quite strong in the quarter, growing 19% from the year-ago period, with strength in 5G/wireless, electric vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems (or ADAS) driving a lot of the momentum in the business.

Guidance A Little Wobbly, But Nothing Alarming

This has been a challenging quarter in the industrial sector where guidance is concerned, as many companies have disappointed with their FY’22 and Q1’22 outlooks and guided to “hockey stick” earnings trajectories where making the FY’22 numbers is going to require significant improvements in the second half of the year on the assumption that supply chain pressures will ease.

For NATI, the first quarter guide was soft on margins, with revenue about 2% ahead of the prior average estimate but EPS about 9% below on margin pressures. For the full year, though, there doesn’t seem quite as much to worry about, and management sounds pretty confident on internally-driven operating leverage and strong (mid-to-high-teens) revenue growth. There is some “hockey stick” here on margins, but then it’s also normal for margins to scale up from Q1 to Q4 and then down again in Q1, so it doesn’t seem that out of line to me.

Will The Future Drivers Deliver?

I guess it’s a tautology that future positive drivers have to come through for a stock to work, but there are definitely some key items ahead for NATI – not all of which are under management’s control.

After 21% growth in FY’21, management is looking for more moderate performance in the Semiconductor business (up 10% to 15%) on ongoing strength on 5G spending. I’ve talked about a strong investment cycle in reference to names like Ciena (CIEN) and Cisco (CSCO) recently (here and here), and I’m not worried about spending levels, but rather what gets bought. Specifically whether mmWave can accelerate. Thus far this has been disappointing and there’s plenty of internet banter about whether mmWave is dead, comatose, or “just napping”, but it’s an important future driver for NATI’s test business.

I’m not worried about the future of EV/ADAS testing. While there will be some “cannibalization” on reduced model development/testing for conventional car architectures, I have no doubts about EV/ADAS development continuing to ramp from here. Moreover, given that I expect faster design cycles, I think NATI’s software-centric portfolio will be even more valuable.

On the software subject, I think NATI is well-placed for an ongoing evolution toward a more software-centric (or “software-defined”) testing approach, where using NATI software with modular hardware will allow customers to more quickly and more thoroughly test new designs.

The operating margin question is harder to answer and maybe the most important question of all. NATI has strong gross margins relative to Keysight (74% to 75% versus around 66% for Keysight), but the operating margins have long been weaker (most recently 23% versus 31%), and the underlying issue has been SG&A efficiency and specifically sales and marketing efficiency.

Scale can explain some of the difference, maybe, but I believe NATI hasn’t been making the best use of its S&M spending, and that should improve. If I understand management’s plan correctly, the company is going to rely more on distributors for smaller and/or non-core customers, while refocusing its direct sales force on larger and/or core accounts. That should be a relatively straightforward strategy toward driving better margins in the coming years, but follow-through is essential.

The Outlook

One point worth considering on margins … given NATI’s strong software-based approach and the issues with operating leverage, NATI’s efforts to improve could be backstopped (or shadowed) by M&A – if NATI doesn’t improve or improve fast enough, they could get bought. While that may not be the best long-term outcome for shareholders, it does perhaps create some safety net for execution stumbles.

Since my last update (I was more negative given valuation, and the shares are down about 10% since) I’ve become more interested in the self-help potential here. Revenue growth should be quite strong in 2022 and stay “above trend” for at least a couple of years on strong wireless and EV/ADAS demand, and I think management is serious about trying to tackle some of the operating leverage issues.

I’m looking for long-term annualized revenue growth of around 6% (relative to pre-pandemic levels), which is only a small bump from my last model. I’ve gotten more aggressive/bullish on modeling in margin improvements, with FCF margins scaling up from the low-to-mid teens to 20% over the next decade – still below where Keysight is today, but also still significantly better than past margins. If they can do it, it will drive double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I fully acknowledge that my margin improvement assumptions may be giving the company too much credit too fast. Still, it does support an interesting valuation setup today, with potential near-term undervaluation of over 10% and long-term total annualized potential returns in the very high single-digits. This is a higher-risk call, as it’s both a bet on growth driven by markets like mmWave and EV/ADAS (that could disappoint) and internal improvement, but investors who wait to see proof of delivery on those will likely be looking at lower prospective returns.