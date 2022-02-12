fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Since I put out my bullish article on Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) last April, the shares have returned about 16%, against a gain of ~8.5% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d check back with the company to see if the reasons I turned bullish are still intact. I’ll make that determination by looking at the most recent financial performance here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Also, I did well on short puts in the past, so get ready for some not so subtle bragging about how well I did on the options trade.

I imagine that you’re a busy group, dear readers, so I offer up this “thesis statement” paragraph to give you the gist of my article. This is so you won’t have to expose yourselves to all of my ramblings and sermonizing. This is a wonderful business, in my view, and the dividend seems reasonably well covered in my estimation. The problem is, as usual, with the stock. In a nutshell, investors are paying more, and getting less, and this isn’t a recipe for long term success. Put another way, when you pay 40% more for $1 of free cash flow, and generate significantly less dividend income for your trouble, you’ll do less well over time in my view. As my regulars know, I like short puts as an alternative to stock ownership, but unfortunately that’s not possible here. The premia on offer for puts at reasonable strike prices is way too thin, so I’m left with no choice but to simply sell and wait for shares to drop in price before buying back in. This concludes my thesis statement, so you now know my thinking about this stock. This means that if you choose to read on, you’re willingly exposing yourself to my writing. I don’t want to hear any complaints about that after the fact.

Financial Snapshot

As I’ve written recently, when I sit down to write about financial history, I’m certainly spoiled for choice. I can easily see myself writing reams on the capital structure, because I might love income statements, I really, really love writing about balance sheets. I have strange tastes. That may not be to your taste, though, dear reader. As a group of people interested in this stock, you’re probably much more interested in both how the firm has done recently, and the sustainability of the dividend. Since I’m absolutely obsessed with making my readers happy, I’ll write about these topics in turn. That’s just the kind of sacrifice I make to make your life slightly better, dear reader.

Recent Financial Performance

Since I last looked at this company, the financial performance has been quite good in my view. While revenue was basically flat during the first nine months of 2021 relative to the same period in 2020, net income skyrocketed by ~73%. This uptick was largely driven by the pension plan loss in 2020, so don’t get too excited about the strong growth. That said, net income was about 3% higher in 2021 than the same period in 2019. Sales were also higher during the first nine months of 2021 relative to the same period in 2019. The company seems to be back in business.

The capital structure has improved dramatically, too, with long term debt down ~$119 million from the same period in 2020. One of the consequences of lower debt levels is the fact that interest expense is down ~26% from the first nine months of 2020.

Finally, during the first nine months of 2021, management rewarded shareholders with a 5.25% uptick in dividend payments. Speaking of dividends…

Dividend Sustainability

As my regulars know, when I review the sustainability of a dividend, I remove my “accrual accounting” hat, and put on my “cash is king” throne, because dividends are all about cash, and cash flow generating capacity in my view. I like to compare the size and timing of future contractual obligations to current and likely future sources of cash. I’ll start with the obligations. I’ve taken the liberty of pulling the following schedule of contractual obligations from the latest 10-K, so you won’t have to peruse that document yourselves. Again, I’m obsessed with making my readers happy.

Flowers Foods Contractual Obligations (Flowers Foods Latest 10-K)

We see from the following that the company will spend a total of just over $705 million this year and next on various obligations. They don’t break this figure down by year, so I’m going to make a simplifying assumption and call it $352 million per year.

Against these obligations, the company currently has about $307.5 million in cash. Additionally, they’ve generated an average of approximately $372 million in cash from operations over the past three years. During that time, they spent an average of $157 million on the business via CFI.

This suggests to me that the company can maintain the current rate of ~$167 million spent on dividends annually, but I don’t know if we should expect much growth going forward.

So, the dividend is secure, and as we can see from the above, contractual obligations drop off dramatically in 2024, so I’d be quite happy to add to my position at the right price.

Flowers Foods Financial History (Flowers Foods Investor Relations)

The Stock

We now come to the “downer” portion of the article, dear reader. Here’s where I write about the stock and drone on about the fact that an investor's return on a given investment is almost entirely a function of the price paid for it. So, a “good” company can be a “bad” investment. if you overpay for it. For instance, if you bought Flowers Foods (a good company) mid January of 2022, you’re down about 3.5% on your investment. If you bought two weeks earlier, you’re up about 2% on virtually identical shares. This 5.5% swing for basically identical shares in such a short period of time comes down to the price paid. The same investment is either “good” or “bad” depending entirely on the price paid. It’s for that reason that I try (but don't always succeed) to buy shares cheaply. In fact, given the pernicious effects of capital losses, I’d much rather lose out on future upside than lose money buying something at too high a price.

If you’re one of my regulars for some reason, you know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value, like sales, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both the overall market, and its own history. To refresh your collective memories, I got as excited as I ever get about a stock when the price to free cash flow crashed to 14.5. The shares are about 47% more expensive on that basis now, per the following:

Data by YCharts

As you might expect, dear readers, related to the fact that investors are paying more, they're getting less, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about Flowers Foods future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his tome "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market's "assuming" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Flowers Foods at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a 7% growth rate for this business going forward. I consider this to be exceedingly optimistic, and based on the above I’ve got to let my shares go.

Options Not Available As Alternative

In my previous missive on Flowers Foods, I wrote about the fact that I sold the October 2021 puts with a strike of $17.50 for $1.05. These expired worthless, which added another 4% to my returns. I believed the trade was a good one because the results would be positive no matter what happened. The puts expired worthless, so the whiskey acquisition fund increased, which is always a plus. If the shares tanked, and I was “forced” to buy at a net price of $16.45, that also would be ok. This is why I call short put trades “win-win.”

While I normally like to try to repeat success, I can’t in this instance, because the premia on offer for puts with a $20 strike (i.e. the price at which I’d be willing to buy more) is only about $.05. The returns aren’t worth the effort, and for that reason, I must sit and wait for shares to drop in price before buying back in.

Conclusion

I think Flowers Foods is a fine business, and I think the dividend is reasonably well covered. The problem, as usual, is with the stock. Investors are paying more, and getting less. The fact that the shares are now trading at a valuation ~40% greater than when I bought is troublesome in my view. I think shares were undervalued last April, and I think they’re slightly overvalued now. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually line back up. While I normally like to sell puts as a way to generate income, it’s not possible in this circumstance I’m afraid. This means that I’ve got to sell my shares and simply wait for them to drop in price before I become interested again.