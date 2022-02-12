Di Qin/iStock via Getty Images

Background Information

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is a publicly-traded closed-end fund that primarily invests in CLO debt tranches. The overall CLO market will continue to expand, and investors will continue to be impressed by the yields of these products. This will fuel capital appreciation and increase the monthly distributions of the central fund. Eagle Point makes money by securitizing debt into high-yielding performing bonds. These bonds are set up as various debt offerings, from AAA to B-rated bonds. These bonds are weighted based on their cash flows. Since this is a public investment vehicle, the fund is set up to have a monthly distribution of $0.12 combined with the appreciation of the debt during times of rate hikes. Currently, we are going through a cycle of rate hikes. As these conditions continue to worsen due to the Fed's hawkish stance, there will be significantly more focus on these tranches because variable debts will bring in more income for Eagle Point. There are risks associated with the products, and there is an intellectual precedent for these products that is very sketchy. Eagle Point, however, has given investors visibility and has a consistent track record of paying out investors over the past six years. While the pandemic had a slight hit on their business due to the pandemic, Eagle Point's monthly distributions are back in force. The company is continuing to perform across these debt asset classes. Moving forward, I would look for the junior debt to increasingly accomplish and the macro picture to keep the overall thesis behind the company's momentum going into 2022.

CLO equity as a whole is a good asset class that is under-appreciated by income investors. The yields are stable, and the returns are relatively reliable. They ensure capital preservation while depriving good capital appreciation. It's the perfect income stock for older investors as it pays a hefty dividend, and there are no significant internal flaws with the company. The business model has been performing well. Meanwhile, the stock has been hammered. Analysts will soon realize the sheer power of compounding these yields over time, and they would be suitable for any investor looking for small capital appreciation.

Market Ignorance of CLO as an Asset Class

CLOs generate strong yields while maintaining profitability. Even through the Dotcom bubble and the Great Recession, the CLO market has been buoyant for 27 of the last 29 years. While the asset class might have a negative reputation, there is an opportunity to have a short position in this closed-end fund at a discount. While the fee is high, the yields are solid. This gives the fund the micro advantage it needs to stay afloat. However, the fund needs to maintain growth more elevated than the overall CLO market. Profitability will be critical because there is a giant wake of many mutual funds closing shops in the future. Eagle Point can benefit from this trend as they will be the only competition in town, and when investors are scrambling for yield in a higher rate environment, Eagle Point will be a contending pick.

CLOs have been a safe bet for investors over the years. The positive return can't be denied, and even though there is an adverse history associated with security-backed debt offering, income investors have an excellent opportunity. Sure, investing in junior and junk debt is risky, but so is any investing. The internal rate of return on these assets has been strong, and CLOs with negative equity returns are pretty low. These offerings are bundled together very intelligently to ensure each company can offer competitive market products that public money can flow into.

The overall securitization of CLOs is increasing as investors rely on the ability and stability of the asset class as a whole. In general, investors need to understand the yield farming benefits compounded over the years with positive absolute returns. In the future, if the CLO market grows big enough and junior debt is outperforming due to rate rises, Eagle Point can trend much higher on a capital appreciation basis from today's levels.

Compelling Yields in a Stable Market

The public investment vehicle has seen strong returns since the COVID-19 bottom. This has been due to artificial stimulus, and Washington's recovery forced upon Wall Street. Through quantitative easing and fake Fed rate decreases, the massive bailouts for corporations have left the macroeconomic rate picture in the wrong position. While hawkish signs have been signaled from the Fed bond yields, they haven't moved; they are supposed to. This suggests that the market hasn't fully priced all the potential rate hikes, even though investors now know that five rate hikes are likely.

The distributions per share have been consistently growing over the years. The yields will continue to grow with more access to more CLOs. While this may increase the amount of negative CLOs, it will provide the industry with a large liquidity pool. Institutional investors will see the value of not only holding CLOs but the market-resistant nature of them on paper. These may become the choice for retirees and income investors alike.

Overall, Eagle Point's capital return on money invested tracks and returns better than the market. Eagle Point has higher upward swings but is more insulated from the overall CLO market. This is due to the intelligent portfolio and manager experience of CLO cycles. This has given Eagle Point the ability to grow with the CLO market and be the preeminent leader within the space.

Risks are Low Due to the nature of the Business Model

Eagle Point operates in a very stable business. The entire goal of Eagle Point is to generate sustainable yield while maintaining capital preservation. Purely looking at the distribution rate, it's easy to see why investors will continue to pile into CLOs. BDCs operate similarly in which they are closed-end funds that do payouts to public investors. Eagle Point merely picks the bundles of tranches and decides which CLO will achieve the best, and then they pay back investors while taking a fee for investing in the asset. I like the architecture of the business and the potential benefit from macroeconomic moves. As the Fed gets more hawkish, it is slowly de-risking the future for Eagle Point. The company can be a significant beneficiary of rate hikes, and with the hawkish Fed we have today, it seems likely that Eagle Point has the potential to trend higher. I will remain skeptical about certain parts of the business. However, the entire idea of securitization of tranches to fit junior debt seems very risky to me. While companies have found a way to benefit from junk debt, such as Ally Financial (ALLY), I think it's harder for a CLO company to achieve the scale necessary truly. This is why confident investors need to understand Eagle Point's capital appreciation cap. While it will be a storm pick for income investors, the lid on the stock makes it not worth it for confident investors to put money into Eagle Point.

Valuation is Compelling at Current Levels

At today's prices, Eagle Point's valuation has become compelling. The company is still well below its pre-COVID highs, and as rate hike interest continues to pick up, more funds will slowly transition more capital toward Eagle Point. There is one main competitor to Eagle Point in the CLO industry. Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) operates as a closed-end CLO fund almost 2x as big as Eagle Point. Even though Oxford Lane has only performed 22% in the last year compared to Eagle Point's 27%, there is still definitely room to run for Oxford Lane. However, I want to bet on the best and believe Eagle Point may eventually take away funds from Oxford Lane if they continue to outperform their fund. The last competitor I chose was OFS Credit (OCCI). This is a small CLO operator of around $100 million. Eagle Point is roughly 5x more significant, and so far, OFS hasn't outperformed the other significant funds. However, this gives a perspective of how far ahead Oxford Lane and Eagle Point are within the CLO space.

Eagle Credit Company Total Return Peer Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Eagle Point has outperformed all the other CLO funds regarding price return. The focus on cash-flowing debt offerings has given the company the needed compounding necessary to generate more significant distributions. This will continue to bring in investors and the money the company is attracting, plus the opportunity to gain market share from Oxford Lane. Eagle Point is well-positioned to benefit from the macro market and take market share when rates rise.

Eagle Credit Company Total Assets Peer Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Overall asset growth has been strong for Eagle Point. With Oxford Lane slowly plateauing off, there is potential for Eagle Point to gain market share further. This will slowly happen as institutional investors and endowments realize capital appreciation, yield, and preservation.

Conclusion and Rating

Eagle Point has some solid fundamentals and may be prepared for further price appreciation. I am encouraged by the continuous payouts and increasing demand for Eagle Point's credit products. I rate the company a buy on CLO market growth and further fund outperformance. I look forward to covering Eagle Point and CLOs in the future.