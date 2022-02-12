D3Damon/iStock via Getty Images

Headquartered in Woodland, Texas, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:HUN) is a multinational company manufacturing and marketing various chemical products designed for consumer and industrial use. Their specialty lies in manufacturing assorted polyurethanes, adhesives, and even performance products. Their market is robust, serving as the preferred chemical manufacturing company for specialty products for major companies like BMW, Proctor & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The company serves as a home to over 70 research and development facilities across 30 countries worldwide. Founded in 1970, the company has now risen to great heights, becoming the world's most prominent color and whites' pigments company, as well as the fifth leading manufacturer of insulation.

In this article, I will show that despite a rough 2020, Huntsman has shown signs of positive value as of late. The pandemic was hard on nearly every company, but Huntsman is showing signs of a bounce-back year. With the expected increase in the chemical market in tandem with Huntsman's improving financials, the company will prove to be a slower, but steady investment.

Huntsman's Diverse Portfolio Maintains Company Value

The company has a diversified manufacturing portfolio. They have a highly versatile list of chemicals they manufacture, and their uses vary greatly. With the market, partnerships, and pipeline being so different for all four, it behooves investors to dissect each category to scan for strengths, weaknesses, and overall value. The first category is polyurethanes.

Huntsman Investor Day

Polyurethanes are by far Huntsman's leading manufacturing chemical subtype. These chemicals are used in various items, most notably, spray foam insulation. Since insulation is one of the leading products Huntsman manufactures and sells, it makes sense that the most critical chemical property is made in-house. The polyurethanes that Huntsman produces are also used in automotive seating, leading to lucrative contracts with other companies like BMW using chemicals for manufacturing their automobiles' seats. These chemicals are also used in other manufacturing, from shoes to adhesives, making them highly versatile and lucrative. The manufacture and sale of polyurethanes make up nearly 60% of all of Huntsman's revenue.

The second leading revenue generator for Huntsman Corporation is what is labeled as "performance products." These are products manufactured and designed for specific purposes for specific industries. One of the biggest sellers in this category is agricultural chemicals. These are chemicals used in farming and cultivation and can include anything from specialized growth chemicals to pesticides-another form of performance products chemicals used in maintaining and producing oilfields. Oil is a big seller here in the U.S, and any chemical designed to help the equipment retrieve black gold from the ground has value and longevity on the market. All and all, performance products make up 17% of the revenue generated by Huntsman products.

Another slightly more ambiguous sales category for Huntsman products is advanced materials. Advanced materials have a wide array of various products assigned to their title. Perhaps the most notable is electrical insulation. This is a common building product and is liable to have a large market, and rightly generates a large number of sales. Another less common but likely more lucrative subcategory of sales comes in aerospace products. Anything that helps airplanes fly or can be utilized on things launched into space are generally nuances and thus create value. Advanced materials make up 12% of the company's sales revenue.

The final sales category of Huntsman's revenues is that of textile effects. It is not uncommon for chemical companies to be associated with textiles. This industry covers everything from athletic and formal wear to home furnishings. Clothing is a big seller, so the fact that Huntsman is associated in the sales arena with these types of items is once again good for sales and good for longevity. While the lowest revenue percentage earner of the company's offerings, textile effects still accounts for a healthy 10% of sales.

Future Optimism

Huntsman has made serious strides in investing in a brand-new production plant in Conroe, Texas. The plant, which is expected to start contributing revenue as soon as next year, is being designed for manufacturing a revolutionary new chemical known as ultrapure ethylene carbonate. This chemical increases the operating voltage in the new wave of lithium-ion batteries, which power electric cars. With the onus on environmental safety and moving away from fossil fuels, this could be a game-changer and a significant investment in the future. Involvement in the EV lithium-ion battery market could prove to be extremely lucrative for Huntsman due to the massive growth expected in the coming years. According to recent projections, the global electric vehicle market size is expected to reach over $154.9 billion by 2028 - which translates to a (OTC:CAGR) of 28.1% over a seven-year period starting in 2021. With the innovations seen in Huntsman's novel ultrapure ethylene carbonate chemical, it's not hard to imagine the possible profitability in the coming year if their new Conroe plant becomes a vital component of the global electric vehicle supply chain.

Financial Overview

ycharts.com

Huntsman Corp suffered a loss in revenue in 2020, marking the third out of four years that they have seen a drop in revenue. Finally, however, things may be turning around. With supply chain issues beginning to resolve and baseline demand for chemicals increasing, Huntsman has reported its first significant revenue increase since 2018. With reported revenues of $7.8 billion in 2021, the company seems to be on the right track for expanding its reach within the chemicals market.

ycharts.com

On the other hand, net income saw its most significant increase in the last four years in 2020. The company posted a net income of just over $1 billion in 2020, nearly double its 2019 figure of $562,000,000. While it may seem strange on the surface that in a year that saw revenues fall, it also saw net income generated in record numbers, it is essential to understand precisely how Huntsman Corporation makes a lot of its money. That method comes in the practice of buying and selling various other businesses which instead appears on the cash flow report as income from "other investing activities." In this category, Huntsman Corp posted a valuation of $1.7 billion.

ycharts.com

A company progressively paying its debt down is the sign of a company on the right path, which should make investors slightly more optimistic. Huntsman Corporation holds long-term debt of $1.5 billion, which is a fairly high figure, but also down significantly from the $2.2 billion that debt stood at in 2018. Their total liabilities stand at just under $5 billion, down significantly from 2017 when Huntsman was saddled with $7.6 billion in debt. The company also holds $1.5 billion in company surplus, which will undoubtedly be allocated to paying down more of that debt in the future, providing proof that current investment has been at least moderately profitable.

Conclusion

Admittedly, there is not much to be overly excited about regarding Huntsman Corporations' past finances. While they have increased their net income and paid down a portion of their debt, their revenue has been declining for the past few years. Any reason to invest in Huntsman Corporation has to be born of a long-term view. With that said, their sudden turn in revenue combined with their innovative new battery technology and the opening of a manufacturing plant for that battery formula presents opportunity for future gains for investors. The future seems to finally be looking brighter for Huntsman - the company is expected to increase revenue and benefit from having cleaner margins on the balance sheet. With the expected increase in the chemical market, Huntsman will prove a solid investment. All of these factors should signal to potential investors that there exists ample opportunity on the horizon to build a long-term position, but the current price may be too high to justify an immediate investment - investors looking to enter may want to wait for a pullback or short-term correction.