Investment Thesis

The massive growth of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a surge in demand for virtual health care in 2020. In light of the globally dominant Omicron variant, there has also been reduced demand for in-person physician visits by 2.8M in December 2021, compared to November. In turn, 2.1M of the US population turned to telehealth services, which could have contributed to TDOC's 14.7M telehealth visits in 2021. It represented an excellent increase of 38.6% YoY from 10.6M visits in 2020. In addition, TDOC reported record-breaking revenues for FY2021 at $2.03B, representing a robust YoY increase of 85.5%.

However, despite its robust demand in FY2020 and FY2021, TDOC has yet to achieve profitability. Consensus estimates that the company would only report positive EBITDA by FY2022 onwards and net income profitability from FY2025 onwards. Nonetheless, we expect TDOC to benefit from the strong legislative push to include telehealth services in Medicare, since its beneficiaries are over 3 times the number of TDOC's existing users.

In addition, the telehealth market is expected to be worth over $397B by 2027, at a CAGR of 32.42%. As a result, despite the intense competition, we expect TDOC to record massive adoption moving ahead, assuming the integration of telehealth services into Medicare.

Telehealth For Medicare Will Solidify Teladoc's Position In The Long Run

In February 2022, US lawmakers proposed the expansion of Medicare coverage to include telehealth services. The proposal also included a “two-year extension of telehealth services following the COVID–19 emergency period.” Based on the latest update in January 2022, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had extended the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) related to COVID-19 through 16 April 2022. During the PHE, expanded telehealth services were covered nationwide under Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). It is important to note that some states already cover a certain form of telehealth services under the 2 latter programs before the pandemic.

Though different US states may offer differing flexibilities, it is evident that nationwide demand is robust for telehealth services during and post-COVID-19 lockdowns. Based on a survey held by the US Department Of Health And Human Services, 56.7% of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries and 45.7% of private/ other insurance beneficiaries used telehealth services in 2021. In the same year, over 179M Americans are enrolled under Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP. Though some of the enrollment may overlap, it is evident that this group of Americans comprises more than half of the current US population. As a result, assuming a full integration of telehealth services under Medicare and potentially Medicaid and CHIP, we can expect strong sustained demand for telehealth services in the US. It would in turn help to drive TDOC's future revenue and user enrollment, given its strong presence in the US.

In 2020, Medicare spending was at $829.5B and Medicaid at $671.2B, which are expected to grow to $1.44T and $962B by 2027, respectively. Assuming a successful passing of the Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act in the next few years, the additional population would represent over 3 fold of TDOC's existing users. As a result, we may expect TDOC to record massive growth moving ahead, given that the company may work directly with Medicare providers for telehealth reimbursements.

Amazon's Entry Into The Market Means Telehealth Is More Relevant Than Ever

In February 2022, Amazon (AMZN) announced that its telehealth service, Amazon Care, is now available nationwide, with its in-person services available in 29 cities by the end of FY2022. Amazon Care was originally launched in 2019 as part of a pilot program exclusive to its employees in Seattle. However, as of March 2021, the service was also offered to other US employers. YTD, AMZN reported that it had signed on Precor, Hilton, Silicon Labs, TrueBlue, and Whole Foods Market for its telehealth service.

The launch of AMZN's telehealth service was mostly attributed to the company's frustration at the high cost of health care for its employees, a notion similarly shared by other employers in the US for many years. In 2021, employers paid an average of $13.3K per employee for the related costs of medical and pharmacy benefits. In addition, these costs are expected to rise another 5.2% in 2022. As a result, it made sense for Amazon to manage its expenditure on employee healthcare, given that the company has 1.1M employees in the US by the end of 2021.

The intense competition in the US telehealth market only shows how significant the demand and potential are for the service. The fact that more corporate players are pushing for telehealth services shows that it is more efficient and more affordable than in-person healthcare in the long term. These include big players such as insurers and healthcare providers, such as:

It is evident that as more virtual healthcare providers enter the game, more employers would be inclined to switch up their existing employees' health plans to more effective ones. In addition, these employers have over 159M employees in the US. With 52.5M of users in TDOC's arsenal, these could easily represent a third of the US working population, which include "thousands of clients amid major health systems, payers and employers, including over 40% of the Fortune 500." As a result, TDOC's position as the leading provider of virtual healthcare is more or less solidified for now.

Teladoc Reported Record-Breaking FY2021 Revenues

TDOC Revenue, EBITDA, and EBITDA Margin

S&P Capital IQ

In the past five years, TDOC has grown its revenues at an impressive CAGR of 75.15%. During the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic in FY2020, the company experienced exceptional YoY growth of 97.7%, where it reported record-breaking revenues of $1.09B. Based on its latest preliminary results, TDOC broke its records again at $2.03B of revenues in FY2021, representing a robust YoY increase of 85.5%. Its preliminary FQ4'21 revenues of $551.52M represented an excellent increase of 5.2% QoQ and 43.8% YoY. In addition, the company reported 14.7M telehealth visits in 2021, representing an increase of 38.6% YoY from 10.6M in 2020.

TDOC's mental health segment, BetterHelp, also reported excellent results in FY2021. BetterHelp reported an excellent increase in Per Member Per Month Spending (PMPM) at over 2-fold revenue growth, with only a 43% increase in monthly active users in FY2021. Moving forward, we also expect improved margins as the company spends less on its marketing and advertising. Nonetheless, it is evident that TDOC has yet to achieve profitability during its aggressive expansion in 2020 and 2021. It had directly contributed to its poor stock performance in the past twelve months, with TDOC share prices peaking at $288.67 in February 2021, then declining all the way to their present prices at $73.41.

So, Is TDOC Stock A Buy?

TDOC Projected Revenue and EBITDA

S&P Capital IQ

Over the next three years, TDOC is still expected to report excellent revenue growth at a CAGR of 24.95%, with an EBITDA CAGR of 37.1%. Consensus also estimates that TDOC's EBITDA margin will improve drastically from -22.1% in the last twelve months (LTM) to 15.7% in 2024.

TDOC is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 5.2x, lower than its 3Y mean of 11.56x. Consensus estimates also rate TDOC stock as fair value now, given its reasonable valuation. Given the recent sell-off, TDOC is also trading at $75.89, near its 52 week low of $66.5. As a result, interested investors may use this opportunity to add to their portfolios.

Nonetheless, we acknowledge that the company would only achieve positive EBITDA by FY2022 onwards. Furthermore, consensus estimates that the company would only report net income profitability from FY2025 onwards. As a result, the company may continue to rely on debt and/or share dilution for its future growth and expansion.

Therefore, we rate TDOC stock as a Buy only for speculative investors.