Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is on a bit of a roll, with very solid revenue growth in their IoT segment and a huge margin expansion to boot. It's the result of two simple forces:

A strategy shift to high-end premium products

A take-off in IoT

Basically what is happening is that the combined forces of Moore's law and advancements in AI produce ever more IoT solutions (Q2CC):

the long pull, in terms of growth are these new categories that are coming into play and creating new veins of revenue that we can go and mine.

These trends have produced a host of products that didn't even exist a few years ago:

The company has increasingly shifted to premium parts of its markets, based on technological prowess (Q2CC):

we play are consumer auto where there's quite a bit of competition, we feel like we've got a level of differentiation, a level of integration and a level of performance enhancement that gives us the ability to sell at higher ASPs than our competitors... We're going after things that are doing AI at the edge, video transport, decode-encode audio with high-end features, wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E that's the cutting-edge Wi-Fi standard today with lower power than any of the competitor solutions

What kind of premium products? Well, stuff like their low power edge AI processor Katana, which is the basis for their smart audio and video solutions, a mobile PC docking system which opens a whole new market segment, their advanced OLED and TDDI (Touch and Display Integration) solutions, their cutting edge WiFi 6 and WiFi 6 SE solutions, their ULE (ultra low energy) sensors, etc.

IoT (including automotive)

IoT is the segment that brings in the growth and is now by far their biggest segment:

IoT revenue growth was an astonishing 60% in Q2 and Q3 it will be even better at almost 100%, per management guidance. However, Q2 included almost a full month of their DSP acquisition and Q3 will of course include it for the whole quarter, so organic growth is lower.

As a result of the closing of the DSP acquisition, management raised revenue guidance for Q2 but only by $10M so it looks like DSP revenue is in the order of $30M per quarter max.

Still, the company's IoT annual run rate has exceeded $1B. The growth here comes from automotive, VR and wireless. Automotive revenue already reached a $100M run rate, and this isn't a surprise (Q2CC):

Our Automotive TDDI products are now designed into more than 50 car models across 20-plus OEMs and we are seeing production ramps at six OEMs in Europe and in Asia.

The market is shifting from discrete to TDDI (Touch and Display Integration) and it just so happens that Synaptics has a much larger share in the latter (they were pretty early with this). Almost all new designs contain TDDI technology.

For AR they have for instance the AudioSmart Edge AI Headset Platform and (Q2CC):

Our display technology is the highest performing custom design for those headsets and is the first and only solution in the market that supports a total resolution of greater than 4K with refresh rates of 120 hertz.

Even on current design wins the company already has a long runway of future revenues as most of these wins have yet to start ramping production.

In wireless there are products like combo chips.

Then there is their partnership with Edge Impulse, a development platform for edge machine learning solutions. Here is SA author A Kashyap from his excellent background article:

These edge devices are being used to provide connectivity between the local area and wide area network. The partnership aims to integrate Synaptics' Katana Ultra-Low-Power platform with Edge Impulse. The combination of two will yield a complete solution for the customers to create, train, and deploy customized models of AI solutions for a wide range of applications. The Edge Impulse platform also offers the flexibility of creating production-ready models at a much faster rate coupled with greater efficiency. It also has a module for testing, training, and model optimization for developers to provide seamless solutions. The innovative cloud-based platform of Edge Impulse enables the developer to deploy models in as little as five minutes without writing a single line of code.

Personal computers

Here revenues actually shrank 10% (and 7% q/q) but the company is gaining sockets, according to management.

Mobile

Like the PC segment, revenue was down quite significantly (26% y/y) in the quarter but just 3% lower than the previous quarter.

Chinese mobile market is weaker than expected as many customers here had incorporated their touch technology. So their position is strong and OLED display driver should be good and they'll increase content per phone at the high-end. Their high-end OLED touch controllers are gaining traction.

Acquisitions

The company closed the acquisition of the DSP Group for $549M in cash on December 2 and the identified $30M cost synergies, which are on track. DSP IoAT (Internet of Audio Things) solutions are complementary.

DSP should benefit from Synaptics much larger salesforce and customer reach to boost sales, so there are likely to be revenue synergies as well.

Q2 results

Some additional info:

CapEx $8.5M

Non-GAAP interest expense $8M in March quarter.

Inventory was up to $133M and was a considerable part of Q2 growth, but this should be good for Q3 results.

Interest expense was $8M

The company is consolidating their foundry partners.

Backlog increased in the quarter (from the previous quarter).

The are considerable supply chain problems (Q2CC):

In our case, the constraints are most prevalent in newer, faster growing areas of our portfolio where new design wins are significantly outpacing any incremental supply we are getting.

But the company can pass the cost into pricing, so this is margin neutral. The issues will remain in 2022 though. One should also be aware of the huge gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures, mainly as a result of stock based compensation and acquisition cost:

Guidance

These are GAAP margins, non-GAAP margins are considerably higher (non-GAAP gross margin was 59.5% in Q2). Non-GAAP gross margins at 59.5% and non-GAAP operating margin at 37% were both record high.

In the space of a few years, gross margin has gone from 40% to 60%, something that an analyst on the Q2CC described as:

one of the bigger jumps in the history of the semis industry and in terms of the performance gains

Indeed, although the other side of that is that it will be hard to achieve meaningful further margin expansion.

Cash

Cash flow, already substantial, has doubled in a year, pretty remarkable but no surprise given the margin development:





The company increased cash by a whopping $227M in the quarter to $574M but this was in part the cash that came with the DSP acquisition. The company has $983.5M in long-term debt.

There has been some dilution last year but given the amount of cash flow the business is generating we expect this not to reoccur. The company could well start buying back shares, although share based compensation is considerable.





Valuation

It's no surprise that valuation metrics have steadily increased, given the company performance:





These are GAAP based numbers though. Analyst on average see an non-GAAP EPS for FY2022 (ending in June) of $13.04 only rising a little to $14.03 next year, but that's a pretty reasonable valuation.

Conclusion