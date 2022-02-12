JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In the current stock market environment, I am always looking for that stable investment. When volatility is higher, dividend growth investors who have high exposure to equities should focus on havens where growth is more stable, and the dividend is not at risk due to fluctuations. One sector I believe can offer that is medical devices.

In this sector, I own shares in Abbott (ABT), Becton Dickinson (BDX), and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). In this article, I will focus on Medtronic which is a low beta medical devices company. The company is not competing in a highly volatile market, and for the right price will add stability to your portfolio with its "boring" products like insulin pumps and cardiovascular stents.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Khen Elazar

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Medtronic develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical-Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Wikipedia

Fundamentals

Revenues are somewhat stagnated. Over the last five years, revenues have increased at an annual rate of less than 2%. The pandemic was challenging as many elective procedures were postponed. The company is using both organic growth and M&A activities to grow with the merger with Covidien being a prominent move in the last decade. The company has realigned its pipeline and is forecasted to achieve growth again. According to the consensus of analysts as seen on Seeking Alpha the revenues will grow at mid-single digits growth rate in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS has been growing at a faster pace. GAAP EPS has grown by 20% over the last five years, and as the company is reaching sales growth again, the EPS will be affected. EPS will grow due to sales growth combined with improving margins as the company is becoming leaner and more efficient. According to the consensus of analysts as seen on Seeking Alpha the EPS will grow at a high-single digits rate in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company is a dividend aristocrat raising its annual dividend for over 40 years in a row. The dividend yield is 2.36%, and it is safe when seeing the 69% payout ratio using GAAP earnings and even safer using the 50% non-GAAP ratio. The payout ratio has increased over the last several years as the company dealt with slow EPS growth. Going forward the company will probably raise the dividend a little slower than its EPS growth to dial down the payout back to the 30-40% range.

Data by YCharts

The number of shares outstanding hasn't changed drastically over the last five years. The company has decreased the number of shares by 2%. This is not a significant decrease, but it is just enough to reverse the effect of employees' options. For investors not being diluted is an advantage. Once the company returns to growth, it will most likely re-initiate more significant buyback plans as it did in the past.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The current forward P/E ratio when taking into account the EPS for the fiscal year ending in April 2022 is 18.45. As the graph below shows this is the lowest valuation we have seen for Medtronic in the last twelve months. Paying less than 20 times earnings for a reliable company with a long track record of growth is fair, and I believe that Medtronic is trading for a fair valuation.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com emphasizes that at the moment Medtronic is attractively valued. The company's average P/E over the last twenty years was almost 21, and right now the P/E is less than 19, which implies a 10% discount. Moreover, the company's historical growth rate is in-line with the company's forecasted growth rate in the medium term.

Fastgraphs.com

To conclude, Medtronic is a consistent dividend aristocrat. Despite challenging revenue growth following their big merger with Covidien, the company is slowly growing EPS and dividends. The valuation of the company while not cheap is still attractive as it is lower than the average valuation while the forecasted growth rate is in-line with the company's historical growth rate.

Opportunities

Diversification is the first growth opportunity. The company enjoys two types of diversification: globally and within business segments. The company operates in four business segments allowing it to search for growth opportunities across the board, and it doesn't rely on one set of devices for its revenues. Moreover, the company is selling worldwide allowing it to grow in emerging markets even if U.S. sales lag. In the last quarter sales in the U.S declined by 1%, yet in other developed countries, they were up 2%, and in the emerging markets they were up 16% allowing the company to achieve growth.

The company has changed its business model. Over the last several years sales and EPS grew very slowly as the company changed. The company has a new operating model with 20 focused businesses. Each of these businesses has its pipeline and plan, and in the last twelve months, more than 180 products in these pipelines were approved. The new operating model will impact in the long term while the new products approved during 2021 will affect short-term sales.

The diabetes segment is a growth catalyst both in the U.S. and worldwide. Diabetes is becoming a worldwide pandemic, even if not contagious. The diabetes segment of Medtronic is the smallest of the four in terms of sales. Following the turnaround, the company is looking at it as a high-growth opportunity as there is a growing need for diabetes care worldwide and Medtronic has the technology and logistics to develop and sell these devices.

Risks

The competition is the harshest long-term risk. Medtronic is operating in a highly competitive industry. It is competing with other leaders like Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and countless small medical devices companies and startups. The company is investing heavily in R&D and is always looking for additional acquisitions to acquire new technologies and products.

Inflation is a short-term risk. The current inflation rate is 7.5%, and it means that the company will have to show significant growth to achieve real growth. Due to the competitive environment that it is dealing with, it is most likely to struggle to raise prices and maintain its market share especially in the highly competitive American market which is also its most prominent market.

The stagnation over the past several years is still a risk. It indeed seems like the company has finally managed to complete its turnaround and achieve growth, but there is still some uncertainty. Dividend growth is relying on its ability to succeed in reigniting the flame of growth. While it seems plausible, cautious investors might prefer to wait a little more to see that the company has done it successfully.

Conclusions

Medtronic is a great company with a great history that is going through a transformation. The transformation seems to be completed as the company is guiding for sales growth that will fuel EPS and dividend growth. Medtronic's current valuation is also attractive as it is lower than the company's average valuation over the last twenty years.

While the company is dealing with several risks including the turnaround and inflation, it has plenty of growth opportunities. Therefore, I do believe that Medtronic is a good long-term investment for dividend growth investors who look for a "boring" low beta company that will simply pay them a growing income stream.