alacatr/E+ via Getty Images

With the last quarter results reported by Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), the company completed the test drive of its newest model, the 2018 Howard T Widra. With the report, the company communicated to investors a firm specification sheet and final expectation for the company's newest model. With the report issued, estimates for future dividends will range between $0.34-$0.38. In time, dividends are likely to fall more in the upper end. The stock price responded positively with the release, trading as high as $14.

Quarterly Results

Management reaffirmed the quarterly dividend of $0.36 for the last quarter payable in April of 2022. They also informed investors that for at least two quarters forward, the dividend would be equal to the NAVII reported for the previous quarter, in this case $0.35. The NAV improved one penny at $16.08. The leverage remained stable at 1.52, just above its mid-point target of 1.5. Also management noted, "During the quarter, AINV purchased approximately 955,000 shares at an average price of $12.99 including commissions for total cost of $12.4 million." The board authorized an addition $25 million for stock purchases. The last quarter's purchase represents 1.5% of the total company stock, not a small amount. No assets were added to the non-accrual category.

The Model

Before exploring polishing, a brief overview of the model is in order. The summary slide presented with the conference call shows that the company consists of:

100% floating investments outside of Merx.

1st Lien holdings representing 93%.

An aviation leasing asset (MERX) valued at 12% of the total.

Non-core assets valued at 6.7%.

6% either non-yielding or on non-accrual (0.5%).

//www.apolloic.com/~/media/Files/A/Apollo-IC-V4/documents/earnings_supplement/ainv-earnings-supplement-december-2021.pdf

The Polishing

Like any returning road tested model, the exterior needs polishing, brightening, or shined in order to show off its appropriate luster. For Apollo, this involves primarily the non-core asset divestiture, most of which aren't paying. Management noted that one, Glacier "is producing quite a bit of cash." Management also promised, "We expect to have greater clarity in the coming quarters regarding the timing of the embedded upside in our portfolio and the impact of interest rates on our earnings." Other core assets such as Merx are expected to improve. Notice, how positive management spoke of coming embedded upside. In their view and ours, more upside is both possible and likely.

With respect to non-core ownership, at the beginning of the March quarter, Apollo sold $18 million consisting of three ships from its Dynamic Product Tanker. The $18 million in capital transferred in early January.

The current focus is to monetize Spotted Hawk, an undeveloped energy property, and MC, another shipping investment from which the company received a partial payment of $2.7 million in December.

Management offered more depth into the future of its airplane leasing business. "Merx had net gains during the quarter,. . ." Continuing, "Regarding our aircraft leasing portfolio company, we believe Merx has successfully navigated this challenging period. During the December quarter the fair value of AINV's investment in Merx increased by $3.4 million, or 1.1% as aircraft leasing fundamentals are showing minor improvements." Finishing, Howard Widra, CEO, commented, "And that transition also includes what has been a process pre-COVID. And now it's become a process again, which is lowering the concentration in Merx as well." Apollo seems to have learned a lesson about continuing to hold large percentage assets that are catastrophically prone. This lowering comes with a price with Merx being 10% yielding with the rest of the investments averaging 8%.

Future

During the prepared comments portion of the conference, Tanner Powell, President and Chief Investment Officer, noted a positive investing outlook for the coming year, "Private equity firms were extremely active in 2021 and continue to raise more capital resulting in significant dry powder. As this dry powder is deployed, the demand for financing is expected to result in considerable investment opportunities for lenders like MidCap and AINV." Management isn't expecting any unusual difficulty in finding investments for its polishing.

With the jettison of the non-core, non-paying holdings, a simple estimate for future upper limits on earnings is $0.35/0.94 = $0.375. With cash flow improvements still likely on core investments, a top end at or slightly above $0.38 is more likely. In answering a question about paying out the total NAVII, management hinted that the dividend longer-term might hoover slightly under. We suspect that in time a dividend will range between $0.35-$0.36.

Accepting Reality

In past articles on Apollo, we wrote that a $20 stock might be possible. Reality always sets in with our biggest miss being failure to include the 20% incentive fee. It isn't small and without it, dividends and earnings would be in $0.45 range supportive of a $20 stock price. Instead, a stable dividend of $0.35 per quarter supports a stock price above $16 or 20% higher than the $13.5 range of today.

Risk

The country and the world might be facing a recession forced through the Federal Reserve's attack at inflation. One analyst, Kyle Joseph of Jefferies, noted, "your credit performance has been very sound." To that Powell, commented, "We continue to believe that where we're creating these companies, and the fact that we are top of the structure, that our ultimate credit performance will have less to do, I'd just say nothing about, whether these type of pressures ease over the coming months or not . . ." Powell admitted that conditions could change negating his belief on risk. With leverage range employed for the 2018 model, asset stability is key. So far, it seems to be holding much better than the last time.

The Investment

For us older and long-term investors, Apollo still offers a moderate growth while collecting a dividend at slightly greater than 10% investment opportunity. For new money without history in the stock, the 10% offers a generous yield with some growth. Apollo brought its new model home after its test drive giving investors a more certain vision for its performance. A compelling yield plus a modest growth opportunity might make Apollo an important investment in a cash generating portfolio.