EPR will report Q4 earnings on February 22nd.

My wife loves to watch those dating reality shows. You know, where people are sent out on these fantastic dates paid for by the production company. Everything is butterflies and rainbows, everyone is happy, and the person they are dating is "the one"! Then they put these people in a real-life situation, and in 5 minutes or less, they hate each other. It's all wonderful drama for TV.

A real strong relationship isn't built in the good times. It's easy to be "in love" when everything is great in your life. When you are healthy, money is plentiful, and you are on an overpriced vacation in a beautiful location, you'll like anyone you're with!

Real relationships are built when you are sick, when you have to make tough choices, when life isn't going your way, and you find the person that you can rely on. The person that will be reliable when everything in your life is going wrong, and for whom you are willing to be that reliable rock when everything is going wrong in their lives.

In investing, we often speak about "good management" – a term that many people throw around casually. They say it about any company when they have an unrealized gain. If they made money on a stock, it has "good management". Yet often, these "good managements" were just in the right business at the right time. The true quality of a company is often revealed when things go horribly wrong. It is easy for a company to look great when everything goes right. When money comes hand over fist, and the macro economy provides strong tailwinds, it is easy to look good. However, when the world is falling apart, customers are running away, and revenue is collapsing, you discover the true quality of management.

Today, we look at a company that was crushed by the winds of COVID-19. This company was in the absolute worst industry, at the absolute worst time, and management stepped up to the plate and navigated the storm. It is so easy to see how things could have gone wrong. The company could have gone belly up, diluted common shareholders into oblivion, or it could have racked up billions in new debt. It reduced the outstanding share count, maintained its debt levels, and refinanced at lower rates. Coming out the other side is a stronger company, with even more potential than before COVID.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a REIT that owns and leases "experiential" properties like movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks, ski resorts, and TopGolf facilities.

In other words, everything that was absolutely terrible to own in a world where everyone was hiding inside and panicked if someone walked within six feet of them.

EPR's largest exposure is to movie theaters, which have been slow in recovering. While the crew here at HDO has no clue as to why the world needed another Spider-Man movie, there are 1.7 billion reasons why one was made: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has proven that blockbusters aren't dead, becoming the fourth-highest grossing domestic release in history.

While COVID hasn't disappeared, there is a dramatic shift in how seriously people are allowing it to impact their decisions.

There is no denying that COVID was an enormous challenge for EPR. 60% of their tenants stopped paying rent. Few businesses can survive such a blow. Even fewer can survive it with the fortitude that EPR showed. EPR made it through the crisis without increasing debt and actually bought back shares! Today, it is a stronger company.

Now that the impacts of COVID are gradually fading, what does EPR's future look like?

Ready, Set, Grow!

EPR spent much of the pandemic ensuring that it improved its balance sheet. EPR recently reduced interest expense by issuing bonds at 3.6% to pay off debt that was at 5.25%, resulting in immediate interest savings.

EPR now has no debt maturities until 2024:

EPR Debt Ladder

With over $1 billion in available liquidity, EPR has its balance sheet in order and is ready to buy new properties. Before the pandemic, EPR had a deal in the works to buy a casino property. That deal was canceled, but a new casino deal is a strong possibility. EPR has been very clear that they are looking to diversify away from theaters.

EPR Acquisition Strategy

EPR will likely be a net seller of theaters and also their education portfolio, which they had already sold the majority of before COVID. EPR's focus will continue to be "experiential" properties. Properties where people go to have an experience and do things.

Consumers are heading back out in droves, with attraction spending recovering near pre-COVID levels.

Attendance at attractions

As time goes on, we expect consumers to be spending even more, as Q2 2021 was impacted by Delta.

Consumers are also returning to restaurants:

If there is one lesson we all learned from COVID, it is to appreciate our opportunities to go out and do things. We get used to the idea that we can just go to a waterpark or a restaurant whenever we want. Knowing that we can, we often don't – procrastinating our entertainment as other issues seem more pressing. As the COVID pandemic fades, we can expect people to be more eager than ever to seek out the experiences they can have at EPR owned properties.

EPR is in a position to buy more properties to expand, and right now is the best time. We expect we will hear about more acquisitions within the next quarter or two.

Rent Collections

EPR was in one of the hardest-hit sectors, so it makes sense that rent collections have trailed the recovery of other REITs. In Q3, EPR collected 90% of contractual revenues and collected $16.6 million in previously deferred payments.

EPR Rent Collections

Guidance for Q4 is that EPR expects to collect 95-97% of contractual revenue and be at or approaching 100% in Q1 2022. Meanwhile, EPR will continue to collect on rent that was previously deferred. In total, EPR has approximately $166 million in deferred rent owed to it, with only $40.9 million being carried as an asset in accounts receivable. The bulk of those funds are under agreements that won't start being paid back until May 2022, and they will be paid back over 60 months.

The payback of that deferred rent will make for some nice "bonus" cash flow for the next five years. It will improve dividend coverage can be used to improve the balance sheet further or put towards new acquisitions.

The Dividend

In 2020, EPR suspended its common dividend. While it carried plenty of cash on its balance sheet to cover it, with 60% of tenants not paying rent, cash flow was tight. The primary driver behind the suspension was an agreement with lenders. Now that cash flow has resumed to stable levels, they were able to reinstate it at $0.25/month. That is a payout of 82% of AFFO last quarter, which is in line with EPR's historical payout ratio, which they usually kept in the 75-85% AFFO range.

We expect that AFFO will continue to grow. There are numerous tailwinds that we outlined in this article, including:

Interest savings with lower rate debt will go straight to the bottom line.

Rent collections will continue to trend towards 100%.

Actual cash received will continue to exceed 100% of contractual rent for several years as tenants pay deferred rent.

EPR will be deploying approximately $1 to $1.5 billion in capital on new properties. That $1 to $1.5 billion is earning zero yield today, and once put to work will increase AFFO materially.

Conclusion

In March 2021, EPR's price had run ahead of itself. Enthusiastic investors were betting on the COVID recovery, even as challenges were still ahead.

Today, things have changed. EPR is collecting 90%+ of rent and is likely to be collecting near 100% this quarter. The dividend has resumed and is likely to be raised sometime this year. EPR is likely to announce, and possibly even close, some significant acquisitions within the next 6 months.

While EPR's price is about the same as last March, the company itself is in a much better financial position, and growth is much more immediate. That's why now is a better time to add EPR to our portfolios and collect those monthly dividends. The best part is that EPR management proved itself a top-notch team we can count on to navigate whatever black swan the world throws their way.