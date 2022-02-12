designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Mortgage REIT valuations have recently corrected to the downside. Investors are concerned about a more hawkish central bank, which is under pressure to combat soaring inflation rates. To account for the risks associated with higher funding costs and lower net interest margins, the book value discount of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) could be much higher than 7%.

Limiting Risk By Tactically Focusing on Annaly's P/B-Ratio

To reduce risk, investors must carefully consider the price at which they purchase a stock. Book value is a measure that is frequently used as a proxy for intrinsic value for mortgage real estate investment trusts such as Annaly. Book value is a reasonable estimate of the value of a company's total mortgage assets on its balance sheet.

The use of book value as a measure of intrinsic value is far from perfect, but it is the best estimate of a company's asset values that investors have at their disposal. A stock like NLY is best purchased when it trades at a discount to book value. Annaly has traded at premiums to book value, discounts to book value, and at book value in the past, according to NLY's historical P/B ratio.

Annaly's stock is currently trading at 0.9 book value, representing a 7% discount to book value. Also, historically, it has been better to buy NLY when the stock was trading at a 20% or greater discount. A P/B ratio of 0.8x, implying a 20% book value discount, significantly reduces the risk associated with an ultra high yield stock like NLY and leads to a higher margin of safety.

Data by YCharts

A Big Problem For The Mortgage REIT Sector And Annaly Capital

Annaly's stock price implies a valuation of 0.90x balance sheet value, and there are compelling reasons why the book value discount could grow even larger. The reason is that the central bank must combat uncontrollable inflation, which is becoming a major issue for the stock market and the economy.

Inflation rates have risen sharply in 2021, owing largely to big spending programs that act as fiscal stimuli. During the pandemic, the central bank was also more than generous, increasing bond purchases and creating additional monetary stimuli. All of this has resulted in an environment in which inflation rates continue to rise, putting pressure on the central bank to intervene.

January inflation accelerated even further, reaching 7.5% yesterday, a multi-decade high, and inflation is expected to rise even further in 2022. To combat inflation, the central bank will have no choice but to begin an aggressive rate hike cycle this year.

Central Bank Inflation Rates (Tradingeconomics)

The issue with the current aggressive interest rate hike cycle is that once the central bank raises interest rates, companies like Annaly, which rely heavily on low-cost debt to buy boatloads of mortgage securities in the market, will face higher interest costs. As funding costs rise, pressure on Annaly's net interest margin is expected to mount in 2022, potentially leading to capital flight from the mortgage REIT sector. Annaly's net interest margin has already begun to decline, falling to 1.97% in 4Q-21. Since 1Q-20, when it peaked at 3.3%, the trust's net interest margin has dropped an astounding 1.42 percentage points.

Net Interest Margin (Annaly Capital Management)

What Are The Risks To The Dividend?

Annaly has a reputation for paying an extremely high stock yield. The current yield on the stock is 11.93%, which is significantly higher than the yield on NLY in 2021. In some ways, this demonstrates a normalization in the market pricing of NLY (and other mortgage REITs). Annaly's stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders, but the trust has cut its dividend more than once in the past. With rising inflation and headwinds to net interest margins, the dividend is becoming riskier this year.

Data by YCharts

My Conclusion

Annaly's stock price has already dropped from $9.60 in September to $7.60 in February, indicating the market's willingness to face reality about soaring inflation rates and the prospect of higher interest rates. I believe Annaly's book value discount could be much higher than 7%, and the mortgage trust's inflated net interest margin will likely contract significantly this year.

Given the sector's significantly higher borrowing costs, I believe Annaly is overvalued, and the stock is likely to experience further downward valuation pressure.