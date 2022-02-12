Munis: Near-Term Pain Sets Up Long-Term Opportunity

Summary

  • Municipal bonds posted large negative total returns in January.
  • The streak of post-pandemic inflows ended amid rising interest rates and rich valuations.
  • The market decline should create a better entry point for muni investors.

12

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.

Peter Hayes, Managing Director, is Head of the Municipal Bonds Group within BlackRock Fundamental Fixed Income and a member of the Fixed Income Executive Committee. He leads the Municipal Bond Management Committee, which oversees municipal bond portfolio management, research and trading activities, and is a member of the firm's Leadership and Operating Committees. Mr. Hayes' service with the firm dates back to 1987, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was Head of the Short Term Tax-Exempt Trading Desk, and managed the CMA Tax-Exempt Fund and other short term municipal bond portfolios. Prior to joining MLIM, he was a Trader for Shawmut Bank. Mr. Hayes earned a BA degree in economics from the College of the Holy Cross in 1981.
