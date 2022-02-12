Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

If you're a devout Buffett cultist like this author, you must have known that he holds a sizable position of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). His STOR position is about $0.8B as of this writing - not the biggest deal in his humongous portfolio. But considering that A) STOR is the only REIT holding in his portfolio, and B) his holdings are about 10% of total outstanding shares, you can see that the grandmaster position is a strong endorsement of STOR.

Buffett bought his shares near 13.2x FFO in 2017 and 2020 respectively at prices near $22 to $23 as you can see from the following chart. The share price rallied to almost $37 in late 2021. And the recent price correction brought the valuation to about 15.2x FW FFO, which is still about 15% above the valuation Buffett paid for his shares.

In this article, you will see that:

1. It is actually quite attractively valued in terms of FFO multiples already.

2. From a completely independent perspective, its current valuation is even more attractive in terms of its yield spread against risk-free rates.

3. When adjusted for interest rates, the current valuation is a lot closer to Buffett's entry points than on the surface.

Source: DataROMA

Assessment 1: FFO valuation

Thanks to its high-quality and diversified real estate portfolios, STOR enjoys strong and stable organic income. Its real estate investment portfolio boasts a 99.4% occupancy rate, with 72% of tenants considered investment grade or above. In its most recent earnings report, it reported that from January to September, its adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") totaled $402 million. And AFFO is future projected to continue its steady growth. Its 2022 projected FFO is about $2.1 per share, about 13% growth from the 2021 level of $1.87 per share.

Through property investments and high-quality tenants, STOR has been delivering stable income to investors. STOR investors have been handsomely rewarded since its IPO through a combination of price appreciation and dividends as you can see from the chart below. In terms of FFO multiples, as seen from the following chart, STOR has been on average valued at 15x to 16x historically.

Thanks to its robust and stable earnings, the chart also shows whenever the price falls near or below 15x FFO, it has been a good time to buy. Buffett, with his extraordinary investment acumen, bought his shares near 13.3x FFO in 2017 and 13.2x FFO in 2020 respectively, as shown in the chart. It is hard not to make a good profit on such deals.

At its current price, the stock is valued at about 15.2x FW FFO. Admittedly, such valuation is still about 15% above the prices Buffett paid. However, it is already quite close to its historical average range of 15x to 16x FFO. In our experiences, the "Buffett prices" are often too good to catch, and entry prices close to the Buffett prices are already enough to provide a thick margin of safety and excellent odds of long-term return.

Furthermore, in this case, the valuation is actually a lot closer to the Buffett prices when adjusted for interest rates, as elaborated in the next section.

Author based on YCharts data

Assessment 2: yield spread assessment

Interest rates act as the gravity on all asset valuation, as Buffett has emphasized himself. And the interest rates now are different from the time Buffett bought his shares. So to properly assess its valuation, we need to adjust it for interest rates changes.

For bond-like equities like STOR, an effective way to evaluate their valuation with interest rates adjusted is to calculate the yield spread. Details of the calculation and application of the yield spread have been provided in our earlier article on Lowe's (LOW) (another stable dividend stock). The yield spread is an indicator we first check before we make investment decisions. We've fortunately had very good success with this indicator because of:

Its simplicity - it only relies on the most simple and reliable data points (treasury rates and dividends). In investing, we always prefer a simpler method that relies on fewer and unambiguous data points rather than a more complicated method that depends on more ambiguous data points.

Its timeless intuition - no matter how times change, the risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations and consequently, the spread ALWAYS provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying relative to risk-free rates. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

With this background, you will see below that when adjusted for interest rates, the current valuation is a lot closer to Buffett's entry points than on the surface.

As can be seen from the next chart, currently the dividend yield is around its historical average, around 5.1%. As you can also see from the chart, since its IPO, its dividend yield has stayed more or less stable around this level. While at the same time, the risk-free rates (represented by the yield on IEF) steadily declined. Interest rates act as the gravity on all asset valuations. And when interest rates fall, the valuation for other assets such as STOR should go up too and their yield goes down - but it did not in the case of STOR. As a result, the yield spread widened, as seen next.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This next chart shows the yield spread between STOR and the 10-year Treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of STOR minus the 10-year Treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about -1.5% and 3.0% the majority of the time, which makes sense for a stable and mature business like STOR. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 3%, STOR is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year Treasury bond (i.e., I would sell Treasury bond and buy STOR). In this case, sellers of STOR are willing to sell it (again essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield that is 3% above a risk-free bond. So it is a good bargain for me. And you can clearly see the screaming buy signal during the 2017 and 2020 pandemic panic sales when the yield spread hiked to be near or above 3% - precisely the times that Buffett bought.

And as of this writing, the yield spread is about 3.02%. It is near the widest end of the historical spectrum as seen and near the same level that Buffett bought his shares.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Also, the boundedness tractability of the yield spread opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

This chart shows the next 1-year total return on STOR (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.45, suggesting a clear positive correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 3% or higher as aforementioned, the total returns in the next year have been all positive and sometimes very large (almost up to 60%).

Again, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 3.02% as shown, close to the middle of the historical spectrum, signaling low risks in the near term and favorable odds for near-term price appreciation.

Author

Risks

First, STOR (like any other typical REIT business) relies on debt financing and is therefore somewhat sensitive to interest rate change. STOR's current long-term debt is about $4B. Hence, a 1% increase in its interest rate would translate into $40M of additional interest expenses. Its operating cash is about $550M in 2021. Therefore, the additional interest expenses are about 7.3% of its operating cash, a sizable portion and therefore a non-negligible risk.

Secondly, the pace and degrees of the economic recovery from the pandemic are also a risk. STOR has tenants who are directly exposed to the pandemic, such as restaurants, theaters, and health clubs. With the new delta and omicron variants, the pandemics can drag on longer and cause a slower and weaker economic recovery, negatively impacting STOR.

Conclusion and final thoughts

Recent price correction created an entry opportunity for STOR. It is a high-quality business currently at an attractive valuation. And we confirmed the valuation using two independent approaches - both in terms of FFO and yield adjusted for interest rates. In particular,

1. STOR holds high-quality and diversified real estate portfolios to provide strong and stable organic income. Its real estate investment portfolio boasts a 99.4% occupancy rate, with 72% of tenants considered investment grade or above.

2. in terms of FFO valuation, the recent price correction created an entry opportunity. The recent price correction brought the valuation to about 15.2x FW FFO. Such a valuation is only about 15% above the price Buffett paid for his shares (near 13.2x FFO) and near its historical average of 15x to 16x FFO.

3. From a completely independent perspective, its current valuation is even more attractive in terms of its yield spread against risk-free rates. And as of this writing, the yield spread is about 3.02%. It is near the widest end of the historical spectrum as seen and near the same level that Buffett bought his shares.