gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

2021 was a year to forget for investors in the precious metals space, with the gold miner indices diving more than 10% for the year, extending what's been a torturous bear market for the group. Some of this performance is not surprising. This is because many low-quality companies have dragged down the index. The poor performance among the laggards is attributed to massive operational misses and the inability to grow reserves. Elsewhere, some miners have chosen to increase their metal price assumptions to avoid reporting meaningful declines in resource/reserve growth.

Other tactics include buying sub-par projects to replace resources/reserves, but many of these projects may show up in the resource column but will require higher prices to push forward. Other companies have aimed to improve all-in sustaining costs by spending less on sustaining exploration and exploration in general, a short-term strategy with long-term consequences. The market is not stupid, and many of these companies have been punished accordingly.

However, as shown in Barrick Gold's (NYSE:GOLD) most recent reserve update, the company has continued to stick to its conservative knitting and actually managed to grow reserves in 2021 to 69 million ounces at a slightly higher grade. This was a meaningful improvement from last year, and this looks to be a trend change from sub-par reserve replacement since 2015. Given Barrick's attractive valuation and what looks like it could be a new trend in reserve growth going forward, I would view any pullbacks below $18.90 as buying opportunities.

Barrick Gold Operations (Company Presentation)

Barrick Gold released its FY2021 Reserves & Resources Report last week, reporting total attributable reserves of ~69 million ounces of gold at 1.71 grams per tonne gold. This represented a ~1.5% increase in reserves from 68 million ounces last year, with grades increasing by 3% from 1.66 grams per tonne gold previously. Notably, if we adjust for equity changes at South Arturo and reduced ownership at Porgera, Barrick replaced its depletion of mineral reserves by 150%, a very impressive feat.

Barrick Gold - Mineral Reserves by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we take a closer look above, we can see that the reserve additions came at Bulyanhulu, Cortez, Kibali, Phoenix, North Mara, and Turquoise Ridge, with the growth at Turquoise Ridge and Cortez being the most impressive from an ounces added standpoint. However, the African portfolio also did a solid job replacing reserves, with Bulyanhulu adding 770,000 ounces before depletion to reserves, and North Mara adding 1.1 million ounces before depletion.

Moving to Kibali in the DRC, the asset also replaced depletion, growing reserves by 100,000 ounces year-over-year. As the chart below shows, this reserve replacement was despite a much higher production profile than the 5-year average at Kibali, with 812,000 ounces produced last year. This reserve replacement at this key asset is great news for Barrick, given that this is its #5 asset from an attributable production standpoint. Finally, at Loulo-Gounkoto, reserves were flat year-over-year at 6.7 million ounces, but up from 2019 levels despite two solid years for this operation (over ~1.1 cumulative gold ounces produced).

Kibali Mine Annual Production (Company Presentation)

As noted above, Barrick's key area of growth was at its Cortez Complex, its #2 mining complex behind Carlin in Nevada, within the Nevada Gold Mines Joint-Venture. At Cortez, mineral reserves increased from 6.0 million ounces in 2020 to 8.8 million ounces in 2021, representing more than 45% growth since Newmont (NEM) and Barrick joined forces in Nevada. This growth came from Goldrush, which is expected to drive significant production growth at Cortez, with the potential to produce up to 500,000 ounces per annum.

Notably, given the high grades of the Goldrush orebody, grades remained elevated despite the underground reserve base increasing substantially (~3.4 million ounces ---> ~6.7 million ounces). This is evidenced by the average underground grade at Cortez coming in at 7.80 grams per tonne gold, well above the industry average. This has allowed Cortez Underground to maintain its top-20 spot from a reserve grade standpoint if it were a stand-alone mine, just behind Buritica at 8.6 grams per tonne gold, Cerro Negro at 8.4 grams per tonne gold, and Brucejack at 8.0 grams per tonne gold.

Cortez Complex Operations (Company Presentation)

Finally, I would be remiss not to point out that this reserve growth was achieved not through massaging the gold price assumptions higher to show growth after depletion but by maintaining its discipline. As shown below, Barrick Gold continues to have one of the lowest gold price assumptions among its peer group at $1,200/oz. In contrast, some other companies have pulled their gold/silver price assumptions higher to avoid reporting meaningful year-over-year depletion. This makes the reserve growth even more impressive.

Given that CEO Mark Bristow has now had a couple of years to better study the ex-Randgold orebodies, and the fact that he has a strong geology background, I would not be surprised to see further reserve growth over the coming years. So, investors should be able to look forward to a much stronger Barrick under Bristow. This is the opposite of what we saw in 2015 to 2018 (pre-merger), with reserves declining sharply from ~91 million ounces to barely 60 million ounces. A portion of the decline in reserves within that period was from the sale of Round Mountain (~0.74 million ounces), Bald Mountain (~1.14 million ounces), and Cerro Casale (~17.4 million ounces), but this was still a period of disappointing reserve depletion.

Gold Price Used To Calculate Reserves (2020). vs Barrick (2021) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

So, were there any negatives?

Unfortunately, Hemlo did not replace reserves last year and continues to have a relatively small reserve base compared to other mines within the portfolio. Hemlo's total reserve base sat at just ~1.1 million ounces at year-end, translating to barely five years of mine life based on its 2-year average production profile. Elsewhere, Porgera reserves declined to 1.2 million ounces vs. 2.4 million ounces last year. However, this was due to reduced ownership in the mine (24.5% vs. 47.5%) following the updated partnership with the Papua New Guinea government.

Finally, reserves at the Carlin Complex declined for the second year in a row and have declined more than 15% since 2019 (~11 million ounces vs. ~13 million ounces). While this may appear a little disappointing, and this is Barrick's largest contributor from an output standpoint by a wide margin (2021: 923,000 ounces), I don't see this as an issue. This is because while reserves did decline, the exploration upside here looks quite promising, with key resource additions at North Leeville (0.43 million ounces at 11.5 grams per tonne gold) and Ren (0.76 million ounces at 7.3 grams per tonne gold).

Rodeo Creek Property (Premier Gold Presentation)

Elsewhere at Carlin, Barrick has now consolidated South Arturo, and it has boosted exploration upside with Rodeo Creek, a 510-acre land package that adjoins the South Arturo Property. As the map above shows, Rodeo Creek lies just northwest of El Nino. In early 2020, El Nino reported phenomenal intercepts that included 25.9 meters of 13.33 grams per tonne gold and 9.1 meters of 24.11 grams per tonne gold. This was followed up by 15.5 meters of 42.48 grams per tonne gold at South Arturo, and 25 meters of 27.76 grams per tonne gold in a newly recognized ore controlling structure named the Otto fault. So, with lots of promise north of Goldstrike, I see this complex returning to reserve growth as well medium-term.

Barrick Gold - Nevada Attributable M&I Resources (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, if we look at Nevada's attributed measured & indicated resource base, we can see that Barrick posted growth here as well across many properties. Notably, we saw growth at Carlin Underground, which was separate from the maiden resource additions at Ren/North Leeville which are still sitting in the inferred category. Elsewhere, Phoenix and Turquoise Ridge saw a meaningful increase in resources, with resources up 20% and 13%, respectively. While we did not see growth at Fourmile, which continues to sit at ~0.40 million ounces of gold (plus ~2.2 million ounces inferred), I would expect continued growth from this high-grade discovery.

Cortez District - Nevada Gold Mines (Company Presentation)

As the map above of the Cortez District shows, most of the targets at Fourmile (new discovery north of Goldrush) remain open, with Dorothy being a new key target that has received limited drilling to date. So, with Fourmile sitting in the measured/indicated and inferred category with grades (10.8 grams per tonne gold) well above the average reserve grade at Cortez, there is meaningful future reserve growth sitting in the wings at the Cortez Complex. Assuming an 80% conversion rate on all resources (~2.55 million ounces), the addition of Fourmile would boost Cortez reserves (~8.80 million ounces) by another ~2.05 million ounces or 23%. Let's take a look at Barrick's valuation below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Despite a return to reserve growth and a much better long-term outlook following the decision to share assets in Nevada with Nevada Gold Mines LLC, Barrick continues to trade at a deep discount to its historical multiple. This is based on Barrick trading at $20.70, or ~7.0x FY2022 cash flow estimates. This is well below the company's historical cash flow multiple of ~11.0 going back to 2004 and ~8.0x cash flow since gold's 2015 secular bear market ended. Even if we assume a more conservative multiple of 9.0x cash flow or a 5% discount to the mid-point of this range, this would translate to a fair value for Barrick of $27.00 per share.

Barrick Gold Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Meanwhile, Barrick looks very constructive from a technical standpoint, as long as one keeps their eyes on the bigger picture and avoids the daily gyrations. This is because, as the quarterly chart shows below, Barrick is clearly in a multi-year uptrend and came just shy of testing a multi-year support level on its recent pullback. As the chart above shows, the next strong resistance level doesn't come in until $27.00, while there is strong support below in the $16.00 - $17.00 region. This does not mean that Barrick will rise in a straight line to its $27.00 resistance area; it merely means that there is no major resistance that would impede it from meeting its fair value near $27.00 at some point in the next 12-18 months.

Barrick Gold Quarterly Chart (TC2000.com)

Barrick Gold Article (Seeking Alpha Premium)

While Barrick continues to be very reasonably valued, with a fair value near $27.00 per share, I prefer to accumulate on weakness, not strength, and Barrick is now up 13% since I highlighted it as a Buy in December. So, while I believe the stock has medium-term and long-term upside, the stock has moved just outside of the ideal low-risk buy zone at $18.00 - $18.90 per share. Hence, I am neutral at current levels. However, given the company's diverse operating portfolio and the possibility of a slight increase in the base quarterly dividend in the next 12 months (assuming gold stays above $1,825/oz), I would view any pullbacks below $18.90 as low-risk buying opportunities.