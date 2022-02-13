tirc83/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Axon Enterprise's (NASDAQ:AXON) Taser brand is an unmatched brand monopoly.

AXON adopted a high-margin SaaS model with predictable recurring income. The products and services work together in a bundled ecosystem that creates a network effect.

AXON is growing faster than its competitor in terms of revenue. Despite being a fast-growing company, it has no debt and is generally operating in a net cash position.

AXON is pivoting to the consumer market potentially increasing its TAM from $27B to $52B.

Company Overview

Axon Enterprise provides a variety of law enforcement products and solutions. Based on the investor presentation in November 2021, these are the high-level missions of the company.

AXON's Mission (Investor Presentation 2021)

Generally, the company seeks to provide a no-lethal alternative to resolve conflicts to achieve public order without the loss of lives and deter conflicts from occurring by providing tools to ensure the prevalence of justice.

These are the main products and services offered to achieve these objectives:

Conducted energy weapons (CEW) Cameras Software

CEWs are electrical devices that disable threats using non-lethal low electrical currents. AXON's CEW products are delivered under the brand TASER. As we will discuss later, there is currently no alternative to this TASER brand.

Cameras are worn by enforcement officers. In the aftermath of a conflict, footages captured by these cameras provide evidence to ensure a fair resolution of potential complaints. With this capability, they also act as a deterrent of conflicts against potential assailants.

AXON's suite of software products leverages technology to facilitate law enforcement activities in the areas of productivity, real-time operations, and mobile apps. Together with Tasers and other products, AXON built an ecosystem of connected sensors and software in a high-margin SaaS business model. Some analysts even described it as the "Apple" of law enforcement.

In the segment of public safety CAD (Computer-aided dispatch) system, AXON faces competition from some public-listed companies like Digital Ally (DGLY), Tyler Technologies (TYL), and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI).

The company's market is mainly in the US region and management anticipates a large increase in TAM from $27b to $52b mostly from the consumer sector.

Unmatched Brand Monopoly In TASER

Stun guns and Tasers are often used interchangeably. In fact, they are different devices. This article summarizes the main differences:

STUN GUN VS TASER (beststungun)

The main difference in usage is that Tasers can stun and neutralize threats at a distance while stun guns can only do so at close contact. Currently, there are no alternatives to these long-range 'Taser' products.

An attempt by PhaZZer Electronics to imitate the Taser product was slapped with lawsuits by Axon and declared bankrupted. This further shows the determination and capability of the company to uphold its brand and intellectual property.

According to dictionary.com, 'tase' is a verb used to describe stunning a target using a 'Taser'. It is similar to 'google' being used to describe searching the internet for information using the 'Google search engine'. This suggests a very strong brand monopoly being established. In fact, according to this article, "Nearly 90 percent of the 18,000 police departments in the United States use Tasers".

Law Enforcement Solution Delivered Using A High Margin SaaS Business Model

SaaS business models are characterized by the capability to generate high gross margins with recurring revenue. Apparently, AXON rode on this benefit by delivering fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions under a SaaS business model. During the investor presentation, an illustration was provided of how the revenue is collected from a typical sales bundle.

AXON's Sales Bundle (Investor Presentation 2021)

From this illustration, we can see the multiple streams of recurring revenue that can be collected:

Product / Service Recurring Frequency of Revenue TASER hardware 5 Years Camera hardware 3 Years Hardware warranty Yearly Axon Cloud software Yearly TASER cartridges & training Yearly

In the long run, this SaaS model has resulted in a 46% CAGR over the last 5 quarters. Since 2016, the contribution of recurring revenue has been consistently increasing and is currently responsible for 73% of total revenue.

Recurring Revenue (Investor Presentation 2021)

With such multiple streams of recurring revenue, the company is likely to sustain its current high growth rate for a very long time.

Top Line Growing Faster Than Competitors

While there are no competitors for the company's Taser brand, in the CAD segment, some competitors exist as described by this article and they are Digital Ally, Tyler Technologies, and Motorola Solutions, Inc.

We compare some financial figures of AXON with these competitors below:

Margin Comparisons (Seeking Alpha)

These are the insights we can gather:

AXON clearly has an edge in terms of top-line growth, growing much faster than its competitors at close to 30%. The gross profit is also the highest among its competitors at more than half its revenue, suggesting its product and services are more well-received by the customers. Unfortunately, point 2 was achieved with a relatively high operating cost, mostly contributed by "Selling General & Admin Expenses" and "R&D Expenses" and so the net margin is currently negative. Both of these cost items are essential for expanding into new markets. Hence, we think this is reasonable and not a serious concern. Despite the loss in net income margin, AXON still maintains a cash positive profile with no debt. Other competitors on the list either have less cash than AXON or incur more debt.

AXON exhibits the characteristics of a high-growth company that is low debt and cash-rich. Riding on the brand monopoly of TASER, the company has pivoted to a SaaS business of recurring high margin revenue. The company is currently not profitable in recent years due to the higher investment in future growth projects. However, when AXON's customer base matures and the company reaches scale, we expect it to become profitable eventually.

Future Growth Plans

During the latest 2021 Q3 earnings call, AXON reveals that the largest, almost untapped addressable market is in the consumer segment. From the presentation slides, we can see that the 'consumer safety' market is $17.8 billion, the largest increment from just $1.9 billion.

TAM (Investor Presentation 2021)

Recently, the company released the 'TASER Bolt 2' for the consumer market. This product is designed to look more discreet than the original TASER products meant for law enforcement officers. Notably, when paired with a companion app, it is able to alert the local emergency service when the device is discharged. Due to the fact that TASER products are traditionally utilized by law enforcement officers rather than the "man on the street", some analysts have reservations about whether it will be well received by the general consumers.

In my opinion, these concerns are mild. During the earnings call, management also mentioned that in the US market alone, TASER is still less than 25% penetrated by professional users, which are the traditional law enforcement segment. Therefore, even without the untested consumer market, AXON still has a large addressable market to grow in this segment.

Valuation

AXON appears to have a more consistent cash flow from operation compared to free cash flow. We will assume the stock will be priced based on future operating cash flow generated.

We will make the following assumptions in our valuation of the company using the 20 years Discounted Operating Cash Flow model:

AXON will grow at 18.8% for the next 5 years, based on the 'EPS next 5Y' growth value from Finviz. AXON tapers in growth by half, therefore, growing at 9.4% from year 6 to year 10. AXON matures in growth from year 11 to year 20, growing at 6.9%, the same as the latest US GDP growth rate. The value of operating cash flow to be projected from is $145.9 million, taken from the TTM period. The discount rate is estimated to be 7.88%.

Based on the above inputs, the present value (PV) of projected free cash flow per share for AXON is $69.70.

Intrinsic Value (Author's own Calculation)

Taking into account the total debt and cash that the company is holding, the final intrinsic value is $78.19

Final Intrinsic Value (Author's own Calculation)

The current price of $78.19 implied the stock is currently overvalued.

Investment Risks

Despite being positive in cash flow, the stock is still not generating positive net profits due to heavy investments to execute future growth plans. While the growth plans look promising, there is a small chance it may not succeed eventually, especially in the completely new consumer market.

Conclusions And Key Takeaway For Investors

AXON's Taser product enjoys a brand monopoly as discussed earlier. This monopolistic status can be observed from the fact that "Nearly 90 percent of the 18,000 police departments in the United States use Tasers". The brand of "Taser" is even strong enough to be verbified.

The company bundled this brand with other products and services and delivered it through a high-margin SaaS sales offering providing them with multiple streams of sustainable recurring revenue. The interdependence of the different products and services in the bundle also creates a network effect to lock in the existing customers.

The only issue with AXON as an investment is that they are currently not generating positive net profits. I believe this is a relatively small concern as the current and future business strategy looks likely to succeed in the long run.

I am generally bullish on AXON, but currently, the stock is overvalued. Investors who don't mind incurring short-term drawdown due to market volatility can consider entering a small initial position on this stock and dollar cost average subsequently if the price were to retrace nearer to the intrinsic value.

Alternatively, more conservative investors can keep this stock on their watchlist and buy only when it is pulled back to nearer or below the intrinsic value.