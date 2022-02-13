koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

I titled this week's blog on the stock market, "Uncertainty Rules" because I didn't want to repeat the title from last week "Volatility Rules."

In the Wall Street Journal, we read about uncertainty:

"A turbulent start of the year for U.S. stocks has entered a new phase in recent days, with investors weighing good news about corporate earnings and the labor market against the stubborn challenges of high inflation, rising bond yields, and geopolitical uncertainty."

The outcome: volatility.

Index performance (Wall Street Journal)

The S&P 500 stock index ended last week at 4,501. It closed at 4,587 on Wednesday, February 9, and ended the week down at 4,419.

The loss on Thursday and Friday "amounted to 3.7 percent, the Index's largest two-day percentage decline since October 2020."

Geopolitical Uncertainty

What's going to happen in the Ukraine?

Russia continues to build up troops on the border of the Ukraine.

President Biden tells Americans who still are remaining in the Ukraine to get out of the country.

Who knows where this will go, but the temperature seems to be rising and this creates concerns across the market.

Federal Reserve Dilemma

The Federal Reserve is another issue. I have just written up my take on the Fed's position.

The Federal Reserve has gotten itself into a position where its choices are not that good. The Federal Reserve may be facing a situation where the best decision is the one that is "least bad."

The Fed is going to start raising its policy rate of interest in March.

Caitlin McCabe and Anna Hirtenstein write in the Wall Street Journal:

"Many investors were trying to carve out predictions on how large and how frequent the rate hikes might be."

Katie Martin writes in the Financial Times that:

"The scale of the recalibration in markets is extraordinary." "As recently as October, market participants dared to bet that we might see one rate rise from the Fed this year." "They are now pricing in six or more." "Goldman Sachs is expecting seven..." "The trick here is figuring out how much of the tough talk from central bankers is just for show."

But, as I wrote yesterday, this is not the only issue facing the Fed...and, consequently, investors.

What is the Fed going to do once it stops its monthly purchase of securities?

The talk is that the Fed will let its portfolio of securities decline by not replacing the securities that mature out of the portfolio.

But how with this self-imposed decline match up with the maturity needs of the portfolio? Won't the Fed need to be more flexible?

And what about the amount of reverse repurchase agreements the Fed has on its balance sheet? Right now, the Fed has over $1.9 trillion worth of securities it has sold under an agreement to repurchase. These "repos" were used to help the Fed keep the effective Federal Funds rate constant at 0.08 percent since September 1, 2021.

Just how the Fed will deal with the "repo" situation in any move to reduce the size of the Fed's balance sheet and its securities portfolio is unknown at this time?

However, the Fed will be dealing with some very large numbers and how they work with them will have a major impact on how the interest rate situation works itself out.

One uncertainty after another uncertainty after another uncertainty.

And, Ms. Martin continues:

"The trick here is figuring out how much of the tough talk from central bankers is just for show."

Ms. Martin concludes:

"Nobody wants to inject needless, avoidable shake-ups in asset prices. But monetary policy is data-dependent and the data are pretty wild." "It increasingly feels like there's no way out of this situation without a mess."

McCabe and Hirtenstein raise the issue in their article.

"We have a rising risk of monetary policy mistakes." "This is the number one risk we see in 2022."

Chairman Powell At The Fed

And, this raises a real concern.

Jerome Powell during his tenure as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has always acted so as to err on the side of monetary ease.

Mr. Powell has been very cautious about moving in any direction that might expose him, and the Fed, to an "accident" that might throw the financial markets into a tailspin.

In leading the Federal Reserve to protect the financial markets and the economy from this danger during the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic recession, Mr. Powell generated a massive flow of reserves into the commercial banking system.

Right now, the commercial banking system is sitting on roughly $3.8 trillion of excess reserves.

The financial system is awash with funds, and the buildup of debt in the economy reminds one of what developing nations might do.

Mr. Powell delayed reducing the Fed's $120.0 billion monthly purchase of securities as long as he could and seems evasive about moving into a period of monetary tightening.

With this as background, one can understand why many analysts have trouble believing that Mr. Powell will really "tighten the screws" on the financial system.

More and more uncertainty.

The Future

The forecast for the future?

Volatility and more volatility for the stock market.

If I were to take a stance on what direction the market might most likely take, I would have to pick the downside.

I believe that the Federal Reserve must tighten up on its monetary policy to fight inflation.

I believe that the Biden administration will back off further from its aggressive fiscal programs.

And, I believe that there still will remain a lot of uncertainty in the world due to all the other issues that are open and need some resolution.

I also believe that not all the resolution that takes place will be "good."

The year 2022 might be a year we remember for a long time.