"In investing money the amount of interest you want should depend on whether you want to eat well or sleep well." - J. Kenfield Morley

Introduction

Markets, geopolitics, and the economy are all dominated by volatile events recently. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is down 7.3%. The "Tech" ETF (QQQ) is down close to 13%. Meanwhile, energy stocks (XLE) are up 27%. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is in the middle with a return of more than 11%.

The reason I'm writing this article is to explain why this title isn't clickbait. We're living in very volatile times that cause heavy losses for people who are (over)trading or making big mistakes in their long-term dividend (growth) portfolios. As someone who's invested 95% of his money in his dividend growth portfolio, I have to say that I sleep very well - one of the reasons is a huge (relatively speaking) position in Lockheed Martin.

I've invested almost 9% of my money in Lockheed Martin and I'm not done buying. So far, my portfolio remains at an all-time high thanks to energy and defense exposure. I'm not saying this to brag but because every major financial decision in my portfolio is based on finding value stocks that provide stability in volatile times like we are witnessing today. Lockheed Martin is a cornerstone of that strategy as I highlighted in an article called "Why I Put 8% Of My Money In Lockheed Martin". Note that I left out the y-axis. I will keep my total portfolio value between me and the Dutch tax authorities for now as it's 95% of my total net worth.

PS: people may notice that Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is not in my holdings anymore. I did NOT sell it. I merely moved it into a different portfolio.

So, with that said, here's why I'm looking to add to my LMT position.

The Dry Streak Is Over

Lockheed has been a wonderful source of capital gains and dividend hikes between the Great Financial Crisis and the start of the pandemic. Since then, the stock has encountered some headwinds, which has resulted in a technical sideways trend that entered its fifth year.

Aerospace & defense has suffered a lot from the pandemic. The most obvious reason is that it destroyed global long-haul travel and short-haul travel in a lot of regions as well. Lockheed is not exposed to commercial aerospace demand. Yet, it is exposed to supply problems. In early 2020, the stock sold off to almost $250 because although its sales were not directly impacted, the risks of bankrupt suppliers were rising. A lot of small players have both commercial and defense exposure. If these go bankrupt caused by weak commercial demand, it could hurt the defense supply chain as well. Luckily, this did not happen, and I don't expect it to happen going forward.

Nonetheless, supply chain issues were a reason why the stock failed to break $400 in 2021.

Last year, the company's 3Q21 earnings caused a stock decline of more than 15% in the weeks that followed because of a $1.09 billion revenue miss. Like its peers, the company is suffering from supply problems involving high input prices, labor, and shortages in i.e., electronics, microchips, and related.

While these issues are still a risk, things are improving.

This means that investors can focus on what matters again. One of these things is free cash flow, which is shown in the graph below. Free cash flow is basically net income adjusted for non-cash items (operating cash flow) and capital expenditures ("CapEx"). Free cash flow can be spent on dividends, buybacks, debt reduction, and others.

Author

And that's what the company has been doing. Dividend growth has been very strong. LMT is currently yielding 2.8% and has raised dividends by roughly 12% CAGR over the past 10 years. More recently, that number dropped into the high-single-digit range as total shareholder distributions peaked below $4.0 billion annually (graph below).

Author

Yet, that's about to change. As the graph below shows, free cash flow has risen recently - despite supply issues - and is set to hover close to $6.5 billion in 2022. This will allow the company to boost both buybacks and dividends again. In 2021, the company returned 91% of its free cash flow to shareholders, and it is committed to continuing this at a very high cash payout rate.

Author

And I'm not the only one who's positive.

I found that my views are largely shared by Morgan Stanley. The investment bank gives the stock a $450 price target (base case, the bull case is $618) with an "overweight" rating.

Basically, the bank says that Lockheed's strong 4Q21 earnings (as seen below) make the earnings prior to that look like an "anomaly" and less like a "harbinger of weaker performance".

Seeking Alpha

Morgan Stanley believes that the worst COVID-induced disruptions are behind the company and it sees less vulnerability for LMT from the government's ongoing Continuing Resolution ("CR"), a plan that would basically freeze last year's spending. It would become an issue when it's extended by another year. At that point, growth projects might be harmed.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley mentions that LMT is largely insulated from inflationary pressures given its use of fixed-price contracts with its supplier base and by efforts to factor in pricing increases in its negotiations for F-35 Lots 15 and 16. These lots will be delivered to the Netherlands if my source is right - not that it matters.

Last but not least, Morgan Stanley mentions that $4 billion in planned buybacks for 2022 will function as a floor, which I agree with. After all, it means the company buys back 3.7% of its current $108 billion market cap in a single year.

Valuation & Looking Ahead

Morgan Stanley arrived at its $450 price target by placing a 16x multiple on its 2023 EPS estimate of $28.15 (the base case). This reflects a 10% discount to the S&P 500. The company expects that LMT and its peers will continue to trade at a discount until markets get clarity on the FY23 budget request from the Biden Administration.

I like to use free cash flow yield as a valuation indicator. Using $6.5 billion (base case) in 2022/2023 expectations and a $108 billion market cap, we get an implied FCF yield of 6.0%. That's a yield I happily buy in a low-yield environment as it means there is plenty of room to boost dividend payout.

It also helps that net debt is valued at just 1.0x EBITDA! Especially because a higher rate environment would not be a risk to LMT's financial stability.

Then, there are a few more reasons to be optimistic going forward.

The company is an early leader in hypersonics (paywall may apply). LMT is performing on six hypersonics programs and expects multiple programs to enter into production in 2023-2026. Hypersonics revenue is expected to reach $3 billion by 2026. Recent news of hypersonics tests in Russia and China might also cause the DoD to accelerate funding.

Moreover, classified growth is expected to come in above 5%. There is obviously no info on this yet, except for vague rumors. What is likely, however, is that if the company is working on something big, it might hurt margins after 2023 due to higher investments. But that's OK, as it supports long-term growth. I'm sorry this is a bit vague, but after all, it's classified.

The company is also benefiting from stronger growth in F-35 and new programs. Multiple European countries are ramping up orders and the company is competing with Boeing (BA) for the next refueling plane. Boeing is working on the KC-Y tanker program. Lockheed is rivaling with the LMXT, based on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).

Then, there's the Ukraine crisis. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we don't hope for war for the sake of some capital gains. Yet, for now, Ukraine tensions remain a tailwind. Last Friday, Lockheed soared almost 3% while the market tanked. The Ukraine crisis shows how crucial defense spending is - arming countries to make an invasion costly (hence, preventing it). In general, it's fair to say that the world has become a more dangerous place in the past 1-2 years. China is accelerating defense spending and pressuring Taiwan, Russia has its eye on Ukraine, and the Middle East is slowly destabilizing. When adding sky-high food prices, it's a disaster waiting to happen. After all, the 2011 uprising in countries like Syria and Egypt was fueled by (food) inflation.

So, let's wrap things up.

Takeaway

Lockheed Martin is a fine company. It has a rock-solid business model, which protects investors during recessions. The biggest risks are political risks (funding) and supply chain risks. Right now, both of these risks seem to be under control.

In a crazy market of high valuations, global political tensions, high inflation, and expectations that the Fed will hike somewhat aggressively, Lockheed protects its investors. The stock is up 11% year-to-date as it avoids inflation risks, it can withstand Fed hikes, and it provides a place to put money for investors who go from "growth" to "value".

So, to go back to the Morley quote I used at the start of this article: Lockheed Martin offers a 2.8% yield, free cash flow growth, and a lot of safety. On top of that: healthy dividend growth!

I will keep adding to this position for decades to come and believe that the stock is undervalued. Fair value is somewhere between $450 and $500 with more upside to $550-$600.

Yet, even if it hits those levels, don't sell. After all, it's what I like to call a "never sell dividend growth opportunity".

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!