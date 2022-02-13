Buy Merck Today To Retire Rich Tomorrow
Summary
- Merck is 90% focused on human drugs and is highly diversified globally.
- On November 22nd, Merck completed the $11.7 billion Acceleron acquisition.
- "We remain committed to the dividend, with the goal of increasing it over time." - CEO on Q4 call.
- MRK stock could deliver 24% annual returns over the next two years, Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.
- I do much more than just articles at iREIT on Alpha: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.
2022 is a year of extreme volatility.
Not necessarily in the market as a whole, though January was the worst start to the year in recorded history according to Bloomberg.
Ritholtz Wealth Management's Michael Batnick recently noted something interesting about individual company bear markets.
Historically, when 50% of the Nasdaq is down 50% or more (what we recently hit when the Nasdaq plunged almost 20% from record highs), the S&P, on average, is down 32% from its highs.
So far this is just a 12.4% correction, perfectly normal, healthy, and expected.
The point is that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.
This is why we want to point out why Merck (NYSE:MRK) is potentially one of the best high-yield Ultra SWAN opportunities of 2022, and beyond.
Let me share with you the three reasons why Dividend Sensei recently recommended to Dividend Kings members, and personally bought more, of one of the best Buffett-style "fat pitch" deep value opportunities on Wall Street.
And after reading this, we think you might want to do the same.
Reason One: Merck Is One Of The World's Safest And Most Dependable Companies
The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 236-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Cost of capital
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters/Refinitiv and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does Merck score on our safety and quality models?
Merck Dividend Safety
|
Rating
|
Dividend Kings Safety Score (146 Point Safety Model)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|
1 - unsafe
|
0% to 20%
|
over 4%
|
16+%
|
2- below average
|
21% to 40%
|
over 2%
|
8% to 16%
|
3 - average
|
41% to 60%
|
2%
|
4% to 8%
|
4 - safe
|
61% to 80%
|
1%
|
2% to 4%
|
5- very safe
|
81% to 100%
|
0.5%
|
1% to 2%
|
MRK
|
94%
|
0.50%
|
1.4%
|
Risk Rating
|
Low-Risk (81st industry percentile consensus)
|
A+ stable credit rating 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|
15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|
Company
|
DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|
Interpretation
|
Points
|
Non-Dependable Companies
|
21% or below
|
Poor Dependability
|
1
|
Low Dependability Companies
|
22% to 60%
|
Below-Average Dependability
|
2
|
S&P 500/Industry Average
|
61% (58% to 70% range)
|
Average Dependability
|
3
|
Above-Average
|
71% to 80%
|
Very Dependable
|
4
|
Very Good
|
81% or higher
|
Exceptional Dependability
|
5
|
MRK
|
87%
|
Exceptional Dependability
|
5
Overall Quality
|
MRK
|
Final Score
|
Rating
|
Safety
|
94%
|
5/5 very safe
|
Business Model
|
80%
|
3/3 wide moat
|
Dependability
|
87%
|
5/5 exceptional
|
Total
|
91%
|
13/13 Ultra SWAN
|
Risk Rating
|
3/3 Low Risk
|
20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
MRK: The 27th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 509) = 95th Percentile
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
46 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)
MRK's 91% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as
West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) - dividend champion
W. W. Grainger (GWW) - dividend king
S&P Global (SPGI) - dividend aristocrat
Microsoft (MSFT)
Adobe (ADBE)
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - dividend king
Cummins (CMI)
Amazon (AMZN)
T. Rowe Price (TROW) - dividend aristocrat
Lowe's (LOW) - dividend king
BlackRock (BLK)
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - dividend king
Even among the highest quality companies on earth, MRK is of higher quality than 95% of them.
Why is Merck one of the world's safest and most dependable companies?
Merck was founded in 1891 in New Jersey. For over 130 years, it adapted and overcome recessions, depressions, world wars, pandemics, and interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 16%.
In other words, Merck is built to last and will likely outlive us all.
In 2021, MRK's $49 billion in sales made it the 4th largest global drugmaker by revenue. By 2027 MRK is expected to be #1 in sales among global drug makers.
Which means it has access to the resources needed to invest in its business, overcome challenges, and pay investors a generous, very safe, and steadily growing dividend.
Investment Thesis Summary
“Merck's combination of a wide lineup of high-margin drugs and a pipeline of new drugs should ensure strong returns on invested capital over the long term.
Further, following the divestment of the Organon business in June 2021, the remaining portfolio at Merck holds a higher percentage of drugs with strong patent protection.
On the pipeline front, after several years of only moderate research and development productivity, Merck's drug development strategy is yielding important new drugs." - Morningstar
MRK is 90% focused on human drugs and is highly diversified globally.
It's the world's leading oncology drug maker thanks to blockbuster Keytruda, whose patents begin to expire in 2028 through 2030 in most of its major markets.
|
Year
|
Sales ($ Millions)
|
2014
|
$53
|
2015
|
$566
|
2016
|
$1,402
|
2017
|
$3,809
|
2018
|
$7,171
|
2019
|
$11,084
|
2020
|
$14,380
|
2021
|
$17,186
|
2022
|
$19,650
|
2023
|
$22,384
|
2024
|
$24,549
|
2025
|
$26,712
|
2026
|
$28,290
|
2027
|
$29,694
|
Annualized Growth
|
62.71%
|
Annualized Growth Last 5 Years
|
65.08%
|
Annualized Growth Consensus (2021 Through 2027)
|
9.54%
|
Total Sales Through 2027
|
$206,930
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Keytruda is expected to generate over $250 billion in sales for Merck over time.
MRK sells 27 drugs right now including eight $1+ billion blockbusters.
by 2027 analysts expect 11 $1+ billion blockbusters
“Patents, economies of scale, and a powerful intellectual base buoy Merck's business and keep it well shielded from the competition. As the bedrock of Merck's wide moat, patent protection should continue to keep competitors at bay while the company strives to introduce the next generation of drugs.
Further, the company's enormous cash flows support a powerful salesforce that not only sells currently marketed drugs but also serves as a deterrent for developing drug companies seeking to launch competing products." - Morningstar, emphasis added
But Merck is hardly a one-hit-wonder.
Q4 2021 Earnings Update
“In the quarter, total sales increased close to 15% (excluding almost $1 billion in molnupiravir sales). We expect a three-year compound annual growth rate (2021-23) of close to 7% (excluding molnupiravir sales).
Looking at the pipeline, we believe Merck’s recent performance has been underwhelming, but the company has time to improve its late-stage pipeline.
With Keytruda patent protected until 2028-30 in most key developed markets, the firm has time to develop the pipeline internally and to make additional pipeline-building acquisitions like the recently completed Acceleron deal." - Morningstar, emphasis added
On November 22nd, MRK completed the $11.7 billion Acceleron acquisition.
Here is a 3-minute video about why this was a smart strategic deal.
“Merck will get promising pulmonary arterial hypertension drug sotatercept with its acquisition of Acceleron.
Acceleron already has one drug on the market that's licensed to Bristol Myers Squibb.
An acquisitions strategy helps Merck reduce its dependence on blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda." - Motley Fool
For context, sotatercept has estimated peak annual sales of over $2 billion.
MRK is paying a reasonable price just for this one drug, never mind the rest of Acceleron's pipeline.
“As we look at 2022 and out to 2025 and beyond, we expect to achieve continued strong growth. Our oncology portfolio will benefit from the uptake of numerous recent approvals and the expected launch of many additional indications, including in earlier lines of therapy.
...We have multiple levers to achieve this task, driving sustained growth well into the next decade...
First, we intend to strengthen our leadership in oncology broadly and leverage that position for sustained long-term success. We’ve done an excellent job of establishing KEYTRUDA as a foundational therapy, and we intend to maximize its opportunity and patient impact. In addition, we have an expanding portfolio of commercial and developmental oncology assets beyond KEYTRUDA, which offer meaningful growth opportunities beyond 2028...
Second, we have many important franchises beyond oncology that we expect can drive durable growth into the next decade, including GARDASIL, which we believe can potentially double by 2030, as well as our pneumococcal portfolio and our Animal Health business, to name a few...
Third, we expect to generate very strong cash flow, which we intend to deploy into value-enhancing business development to augment our pipeline and bring additional drivers of longer-term growth.
And fourth, we will advance our internal pipeline and the opportunities we see in vaccines, cardiometabolic, neuroscience and other disease areas. We are making extensive investments in discovery research as well, which we believe will be the source of longer-term innovation...
We will supplement our pipeline with an approach that is science-led, but portfolio informed. Last year’s acquisitions of Pandion and Acceleron are good examples of our approach. " - CEO, Q4 conference call
Merck believes it can generate $11 billion per year in Gardasil sales by 2030.
“Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. First, we will continue to prioritize investments in our business and pipeline to drive near- and long-term growth.
We also continue to augment our internal pipeline through strategic business development. We were active in 2021, including the acquisitions of Acceleron and Pandion, and we intend to pursue additional value-enhancing opportunities.
We remain committed to the dividend, with the goal of increasing it over time. To the extent we have excess cash, we will return it to shareholders through share repurchases." CEO, Q4 conference call
Merck has four key growth opportunities.
oncology (the fastest and highest margin section of pharma)
vaccines
hospital treatments
animal health
These are the reasons why management is confident that MRK can keep growing steadily even after losing patent protection for Keytruda, which is on track to become the best-selling drug in history.
One of the keys for any pharma giant to overcome patent cliffs is strategic M&A to bolster the drug pipeline. In the last four years alone, MRK has made $34.4 billion in acquisitions, such as Acceleron.
$14.4 billion in 2021
$10.6 billion in 2020
$6.1 billion in 2019
$3.3 billion in 2018
Its oncology franchise is now strong, beyond just Keytruda.
And it has 90 oncology trials that could be approved by 2028 alone, just in time for Keytruda's patent cliff.
It also is targeting numerous other growth markets:
vaccines: four potential blockbusters
cardiometabolic: five potential blockbusters
neuroscience: four potential blockbusters
immunology/infectious disease: two potential blockbusters
For context, today Merck has 8 $1+ billion annual blockbusters and is working on 15 more.
By 2027 analysts expect 11 drugs for Merck (which currently sells 24 drugs) to be generating over $1 billion in annual revenue.
How big is Merck's total pipeline?
MRK's drug pipeline is over 120 therapies strong, one of the largest and most robust in the industry.
Bottom Line: Right now MRK is my personal favorite drug maker
with exceptional growth opportunities,
generous and very safe yield,
"fat pitch" valuation = potentially deliver 132% total returns in 5 years.
Pharma is a lucrative but capital-intensive business, with drugs averaging $800 million in development costs and M&A making a strong balance sheet a must.
Merck Credit Ratings
|
Rating Agency
|
Credit Rating
|
30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|
Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|
S&P
|
A+ stable
|
0.60%
|
166.7
|
Fitch
|
A+ stable
|
0.60%
|
166.7
|
Moody's
|
A1 (A+ equivalent) negative outlook
|
0.60%
|
166.7
|
Consensus
|
A+ stable
|
0.60%
|
166.7
(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
Merck is an A+ rated company with minimal fundamental risk for investors.
Merck Leverage Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Debt/EBITDA
|
Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (8+ Safe)
|
2020
|
1.47
|
0.95
|
21.98
|
2021
|
1.15
|
0.27
|
27.12
|
2022
|
1.12
|
-0.14
|
27.47
|
2023
|
1.20
|
-0.33
|
32.57
|
2024
|
1.01
|
-0.84
|
38.45
|
2025
|
0.91
|
-1.37
|
42.53
|
2026
|
0.83
|
-1.72
|
48.98
|
Annualized Change
|
-9.01%
|
NA
|
14.28%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
The balance sheet is getting rapidly stronger over time.
Merck Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Total Debt (Millions)
|
Cash
|
Net Debt (Millions)
|
Interest Cost (Millions)
|
EBITDA (Millions)
|
Operating Income (Millions)
|
Average Interest Rate
|
2021
|
$28,529
|
$10,040
|
$18,489
|
$805
|
$19,404
|
$17,696
|
2.82%
|
2022
|
$27,876
|
$21,307
|
$6,569
|
$809
|
$24,258
|
$21,943
|
2.90%
|
2023
|
$26,655
|
$29,956
|
-$3,301
|
$775
|
$23,858
|
$21,292
|
2.91%
|
2024
|
$31,441
|
$40,084
|
-$8,643
|
$736
|
$26,211
|
$23,970
|
2.34%
|
2025
|
$28,464
|
$52,040
|
-$23,576
|
$672
|
$28,150
|
$25,840
|
2.36%
|
2026
|
$26,731
|
$66,831
|
-$40,100
|
$627
|
$29,252
|
$26,666
|
2.35%
|
2027
|
$26,331
|
$80,698
|
-$54,367
|
$585
|
$31,553
|
$28,652
|
2.22%
|
Annualized Growth
|
-1.33%
|
41.53%
|
NA
|
-5.18%
|
8.44%
|
8.36%
|
-3.91%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
By 2027, right before Keytruda's patent cliff in 2028, MRK is expected to have $81 billion in cash.
For context, that's enough cash to buy Gilead (GILD) or Regeneron (REGN). With debt and stock, MRK will be able to buy almost any drugmaker on Earth to overcome the Keytruda patent cliff. The largest potential deal size MRK could swing in 2028 is approximately $380 billion in size. Big enough to acquire anyone other than Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
Merck Bond Profile
$14 billion in liquidity
well staggered debt maturities (no problem refinancing maturing debt)
100% unsecured debt (maximal financial flexibility)
the bond market is so confident in its business strategy it's willing to lend to it at 3.3% for 28 years
the average borrowing cost is 2.96%
about 0.7% after inflation vs 13.8% cash returns on invested capital
Merck Credit Default Swaps: Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessments From The Bond Market
Credit default swaps are insurance policies bond investors take out against potential defaults.
influenced by drug trial results, litigation, and regulatory news
a real-time fundamental risk estimate from "the smart money" on Wall Street
MRK's fundamental risk has been stable in recent months at 0.58% 10-year bankruptcy risk.
consistent with its current credit ratings
analysts, management, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree MRK's investment thesis remains intact
Merck Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy
MRK's historical profitability is in the top 20% of peers, and much of that is when it still owned non-core businesses that have been spun off (like generics).
MRK Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers
|
Metric
|
Industry Percentile
|
Major Drug Companies More Profitable Than MRK (Out Of 1,113)
|
Operating Margin
|
92.46
|
NA
|
Net Margin
|
92.39
|
85
|
Return On Equity
|
97.15
|
32
|
Return On Assets
|
90.12
|
110
|
Return On Capital
|
92.94
|
79
|
Average
|
93.01
|
78
(Source: GuruFocus Premium)
In the last year, MRK's profitability has been in the top 7% of peers.
Adjusted for patent cliffs MRK's profitability has been relatively stable for over 30 years, confirming a wide and stable moat.
Merck Profit Margin Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
FCF Margin
|
EBITDA Margin
|
EBIT (Operating) Margin
|
Net Margin
|
Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|
2021
|
20.6%
|
39.8%
|
36.3%
|
31.4%
|
1.21
|
2022
|
25.6%
|
42.4%
|
38.3%
|
32.1%
|
TTM ROC
|
79.19%
|
2023
|
30.5%
|
42.9%
|
38.3%
|
32.5%
|
Latest ROC
|
114.54%
|
2024
|
34.7%
|
45.3%
|
41.4%
|
35.4%
|
2027 ROC
|
96.14%
|
2025
|
37.2%
|
45.8%
|
42.1%
|
36.6%
|
2027 ROC
|
139.06%
|
2026
|
40.4%
|
46.3%
|
42.2%
|
37.1%
|
Average
|
117.60%
|
2027
|
NA
|
48.6%
|
44.1%
|
38.1%
|
Industry Median
|
7.42%
|
Annualized Growth
|
14.43%
|
3.36%
|
3.29%
|
3.30%
|
MRK/Peers
|
15.85
|
Vs S&P
|
8.05
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MRK's free cash flow margins are expected to be 40% by 2026, in the top 5% of all companies on earth.
Returns on capital, pre-tax profit/operating capital (money it takes to run the business) is expected to reach about 118% by 2027.
16X its industry median
8X more than the S&P 500
Return on capital was Joel Greenblatt's gold standard for quality and moatiness.
using just ROC and valuation, he achieved 40% annual returns for 21 years at Gotham Capital
According to one of the greatest investors in history, MRK is potentially on track to become 16X higher quality than its peers and 8X higher quality than the average S&P 500 company.
Merck Growth Spending Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative)
|
R&D
|
Capex
|
Total Growth Spending
|
Sales
|
Growth Spending/Sales
|
2021
|
$9,293
|
$10,078
|
$3,250
|
$22,621
|
$48,704
|
46.45%
|
2022
|
$10,059
|
$10,945
|
$3,698
|
$24,702
|
$57,263
|
43.14%
|
2023
|
$9,986
|
$11,188
|
$3,363
|
$24,537
|
$55,580
|
44.15%
|
2024
|
$10,161
|
$11,486
|
$3,546
|
$25,193
|
$57,919
|
43.50%
|
2025
|
$10,507
|
$11,911
|
$3,510
|
$25,928
|
$61,426
|
42.21%
|
2026
|
$10,730
|
$11,993
|
$3,414
|
$26,137
|
$63,216
|
41.35%
|
2027
|
$11,006
|
$12,272
|
$3,534
|
$26,812
|
$64,953
|
41.28%
|
Annualized Growth
|
2.86%
|
3.34%
|
1.41%
|
2.87%
|
4.92%
|
-1.95%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MRK's growth spending is expected to grow from $23 billion in 2021 to $27 billion in 2027 and yet it's still expected to generate $25 billion in free cash flow and some of the highest margins on Wall Street.
Merck Tax Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Pre-Tax Profit
|
Tax Costs
|
Tax Rate
|
2021
|
$17,228
|
$1,934
|
11.23%
|
2022
|
$21,280
|
$2,998
|
14.09%
|
2023
|
$21,023
|
$3,032
|
14.42%
|
2024
|
$23,655
|
$3,426
|
14.48%
|
2025
|
$25,501
|
$3,699
|
14.51%
|
2026
|
$26,632
|
$3,897
|
14.63%
|
2027
|
$28,446
|
$4,283
|
15.06%
|
Annualized Growth
|
8.72%
|
14.17%
|
5.01%
|
Total Taxes 2021-2027
|
$23,269
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Moody's base case is that Build Back Better is dead
so no change in the US corporate tax rate
global 15% minimum tax wouldn't affect MRK whose tax rate is expected to be 15% by 2027
Merck Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Dividend Consensus
|
EPS/Share Consensus
|
Payout Ratio
|
Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings
|
Buyback Potential
|
Debt Repayment Potential
|
2021
|
$2.60
|
$6.02
|
43.2%
|
$8,636
|
4.45%
|
31.0%
|
2022
|
$2.89
|
$7.31
|
39.5%
|
$11,161
|
5.74%
|
40.0%
|
2023
|
$3.05
|
$7.25
|
42.1%
|
$10,605
|
5.46%
|
39.8%
|
2024
|
$3.19
|
$8.29
|
38.5%
|
$12,878
|
6.63%
|
41.0%
|
2025
|
$3.49
|
$9.22
|
37.9%
|
$14,468
|
7.45%
|
50.8%
|
2026
|
$3.57
|
$9.72
|
36.7%
|
$15,529
|
7.99%
|
58.1%
|
2027
|
$4.00
|
$10.45
|
38.3%
|
$16,286
|
8.38%
|
61.9%
|
Total 2021 Through 2027
|
$22.79
|
$58.26
|
39.1%
|
$89,561.75
|
46.10%
|
321.29%
|
Annualized Rate
|
7.44%
|
9.63%
|
-1.99%
|
11.15%
|
11.15%
|
12.21%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Credit rating agencies consider 60% a safe payout ratio for this industry.
MRK's is expected to be about 40%, allowing it to retain, after dividends, $90 billion through 2027.
Enough to pay off nearly 4X its debt or buy back almost half of its shares at current valuations.
|
Year
|
Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|
% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|
Market Cap
|
2021
|
$865.0
|
0.4%
|
$194,270
|
2022
|
$2,465.0
|
1.3%
|
$194,270
|
2023
|
$3,229.0
|
1.7%
|
$194,270
|
2024
|
$2,925.0
|
1.5%
|
$194,270
|
2025
|
$3,619.0
|
1.9%
|
$194,270
|
2026
|
$3,647.0
|
1.9%
|
$194,270
|
2027
|
$3,675.0
|
1.9%
|
$194,270
|
Total 2021 Through 2027
|
$20,425.00
|
10.5%
|
$194,270
|
Annualized Rate
|
1.57%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
That's about equal to the 1.9% annual net buyback rate of the last decade.
OK, so Merck's quality and safety are commendable. But the reason I just bought more for my retirement portfolio is the growth prospects.
Reason Two: Merck Is One Of The Best Growth Runways In Pharma
For context, according to Moody's, big pharma is expected to grow at 4% over time. Now take a look at Merck's growth forecasts.
Merck Medium-Term Consensus Forecast
|
Year
|
Sales
|
Free Cash Flow
|
EBITDA
|
EBIT (Operating Income)
|
Net Income
|
2021
|
$48,704
|
$10,030
|
$19,404
|
$17,696
|
$15,282
|
2022
|
$57,263
|
$14,653
|
$24,258
|
$21,943
|
$18,399
|
2023
|
$55,580
|
$16,937
|
$23,858
|
$21,292
|
$18,087
|
2024
|
$57,919
|
$20,070
|
$26,211
|
$23,970
|
$20,528
|
2025
|
$61,426
|
$22,874
|
$28,150
|
$25,840
|
$22,459
|
2026
|
$63,216
|
$25,539
|
$29,252
|
$26,666
|
$23,452
|
2027
|
$64,953
|
NA
|
$31,553
|
$28,652
|
$24,763
|
Annualized Growth
|
4.92%
|
20.55%
|
8.44%
|
8.36%
|
8.38%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MRK is growing at more than 2X the industry norm.
|
Metric
|
2021 Growth Consensus
|
2022 Growth Consensus
|
2023 Growth Consensus
|
2024 Growth Consensus
|
2025 Growth Consensus
|
2026 Growth Consensus
|
2027 Growth Consensus
|
Sales
|
4%
|
20%
|
-2%
|
4%
|
6%
|
3%
|
3%
|
Dividend
|
7%
|
6% (Official)
|
6%
|
5%
|
9%
|
2%
|
12%
|
EPS
|
2%
|
26%
|
-1%
|
14%
|
11%
|
5%
|
8%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
38%
|
50%
|
3%
|
8%
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Free Cash Flow
|
61%
|
83%
|
13%
|
20%
|
13%
|
13%
|
NA
|
EBITDA
|
28%
|
25%
|
-4%
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
EBIT (operating income)
|
30%
|
42%
|
-2%
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
MRK's earnings and cash flow are expected to grow at some of the fastest rates in Pharma.
15-year dividend growth streak by 2027
no dividend cuts for at least 42 years
vs 20-years Ben Graham standard of quality
Merck Long-Term Consensus Forecast
9.1% CAGR from 2021 through 2027
And use the most robust non-crazy growth consensus from Reuters.
8.6% to 12.5% CAGR growth consensus range
smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 10% to the downside and 10% to the upside
7% to 14% historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range
Since selling or spinning off its non-core businesses, MRK's growth rate has accelerated to double-digits, and analysts expect similar growth rates in the future from the king of oncology drugs.
OK so Merck has fantastic quality, excellent growth prospects, more than twice that of its industry peers, but what makes it special is the valuation.
Reason Three: Merck Is A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price
Depending on its growth rate, billions of dividend investors have determined that 13.5 to 16X earnings is fair value for MRK.
15 to 16X in the modern oncology-focused era
91% statistical probability that 13.5 to 16X earnings is intrinsic value for MRK
MRK is trading at 8.9X 2023 EV/EBITDA (2023 is a negative growth year due to patent cliffs).
enterprise value = market cap + net debt
EV/EBITDA is the "acquirer's multiple" Joel Greenblatt and private equity's favorite valuation metric
13-year median EV/EBITDA is 12.7
MRK is trading at less than 11X earnings and less than 9X EV/EBITDA, literally private equity valuations for one of the world's highest quality blue-chips.
growing 2X as fast as big pharma
|
Metric
|
Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-year)
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|
P/S
|
4.15
|
$78.13
|
$91.66
|
$91.66
|
$95.04
|
5-Year Average Yield
|
3.01%
|
$86.38
|
$91.69
|
$91.69
|
$105.98
|
13-Year Median Yield
|
3.28%
|
$79.27
|
$84.15
|
$84.15
|
$97.26
|
Earnings
|
15.19
|
$88.11
|
$109.68
|
$109.68
|
$125.93
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
17.25
|
$91.52
|
$137.41
|
$141.88
|
$149.39
|
Free Cash Flow
|
21.03
|
$74.15
|
$135.39
|
NA
|
$174.13
|
EBITDA
|
11.55
|
$89.68
|
$107.31
|
$107.31
|
NA
|
EBIT (Operating Income)
|
17.83
|
$108.93
|
NA
|
$151.82
|
NA
|
Average
|
$85.94
|
$104.79
|
$106.43
|
$118.53
|
$104.95
|
Current Price
|
$76.91
|
Discount To Fair Value
|
10.51%
|
26.61%
|
27.74%
|
35.12%
|
26.72%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|
11.75%
|
36.25%
|
38.38%
|
54.12%
|
36.46% (40% including dividend)
|
2022 EPS
|
2023 EPS
|
2022 Weighted EPS
|
2023 Weighted EPS
|
12-Month Forward EPS
|
12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|
$7.22
|
$7.22
|
$6.53
|
$0.69
|
$7.22
|
14.5
|
10.7
At 10.7X earnings, MRK is an absolute bargain, potentially capable of 40% total returns in the next year merely growing as expected and returning to historical fair value.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|
$92.20 (12.8 PE)
|
$91.00 (12.6 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|
16.58%
|
15.48%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|
19.88%
|
18.32%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|
$94.96
|
$93.76
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|
19.01%
|
17.97%
|
Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|
23.47%
|
21.91%
Morningstar's fair value PE of 12.6 is 91% likely to be too conservative.
MRK growing at 4% was valued at 13.5X earnings by billions of investors
MRK growing at more than 2X that rate is almost certainly not worth less
Of course, we don't actually care about 12-month return forecasts.
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations
|
1 Day
|
0.01%
|
1 month
|
0.25%
|
3 month
|
0.75%
|
6 months
|
1.5%
|
1
|
3%
|
2
|
6%
|
3
|
23%
|
4
|
31%
|
5
|
39%
|
6
|
47%
|
7
|
55%
|
8
|
62%
|
9
|
70%
|
10
|
78%
|
11+
|
90% to 97%
(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation and Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)
Over 12 months, luck is 33X as powerful as fundamentals
Over 11+ years, fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck
Over the very long-term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck
|
Rating
|
Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies
|
2022 Price
|
2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|
Potentially Reasonable Buy
|
0%
|
$104.79
|
$106.43
|
$104.95
|
Potentially Good Buy
|
5%
|
$99.55
|
$101.11
|
$99.70
|
Potentially Strong Buy
|
15%
|
$89.07
|
$90.47
|
$89.21
|
Potentially Very Strong Buy
|
25%
|
$74.66
|
$79.82
|
$78.71
|
Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|
35%
|
$68.11
|
$69.18
|
$68.22
|
Currently
|
$76.91
|
26.61%
|
27.74%
|
26.72%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|
36.25%
|
38.38%
|
36.46%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile MRK is a potentially very strong buy and here's why.
Consensus Total Return Potential That Puts The Market To Shame
For context, here's the return potential of the 19% overvalued S&P 500.
|
Year
|
EPS Consensus
|
YOY Growth
|
Forward PE
|
Blended PE
|
Overvaluation (Forward PE)
|
Overvaluation (Blended PE)
|
2021
|
$204.35
|
49.07%
|
23.5
|
24.4
|
36%
|
39%
|
2022
|
$223.21
|
9.23%
|
20.3
|
21.9
|
18%
|
24%
|
2023
|
$246.41
|
10.39%
|
18.3
|
19.3
|
7%
|
10%
|
2024
|
$275.06
|
11.63%
|
16.4
|
17.4
|
-4%
|
-1%
|
12-Month forward EPS
|
12-Month Forward PE
|
Historical Overvaluation
|
PEG
|
25-Year Average PEG
|
S&P 500 Dividend Yield
|
25-Year Average Dividend Yield
|
$225.02
|
20.094
|
19.39%
|
2.36
|
3.62
|
1.40%
|
2.01%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation and Total Return Tool) updated weekly
Stocks have already priced in all of the 100% EPS growth from 2020 through 2024 and are trading at 20.1X forward earnings.
16.8 is the 25-year average
16.1% correction needed to get back to historical market fair value
S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver potentially -10% total returns over the next two years.
|
Year
|
Upside Potential By End of That Year
|
Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year
|
Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)
|
Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|
2027
|
32.98%
|
5.87%
|
4.40%
|
1.67%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly
Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are about 2% for the next five years.
S&P's historical inflation-adjusted returns are 6% to 7% CAGR
|
S&P Earnings Yield
|
10-Year US Treasury Yield
|
Earning Yield Risk-Premium
|
4.98%
|
1.93%
|
3.05%
|
Theoretical Interest Rate Justified Market Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current PE
|
Theoretically Interest Rate Justified Market Decline
|
17.76
|
20.09
|
11.61%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation and Total Return Tool) updated weekly
Even adjusting for low (and rising) interest rates, stocks still require a 12% correction before they become theoretically fairly valued.
But here's what investors buying MRK today can reasonably expect (7% to 14% growth and 13.5 to 16 PE)
5-year consensus return potential range: 13% to 17% CAGR
MRK 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
According to analysts, MRK could deliver 24% annual returns over the next two years, Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.
MRK 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
If MRK grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value, then 132% total returns or 15% CAGR, about 4X more than the S&P 500 consensus.
MRK Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MRK is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend growth opportunity as exists on Wall Street today.
Risk Profile: Why Merck Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
MRK's Risk Profile Summary
“Merck's near-term risk largely centers on market acceptance of new drugs. Like all pharmaceutical companies, Merck faces regulatory risk from the FDA. Product delays or non-approvals could hurt the stock. Also, the growing power of managed care and a more price-sensitive U.S. government may reduce Merck's pricing power.
Lastly, the growing success of Keytruda has increased the firm's dependence on the drug for growth, which could become problematic if any side effects show up or new therapies emerge quickly in treating cancer. However, overall, we view Merck's uncertainty as medium, given the wide diversity of largely inelastic drugs in the company's portfolio.
We model in policy changes around reforms to Medicare in our base case as we expect a 50% probability of enactment and we include other lower probability reforms (such as drug price inflation caps and international reference pricing) in our bear case or ESG point system. For example, Merck’s Januvia (diabetes) and Keytruda (oncology) generate close to 40% of the firm’s total sales and the drugs have significant exposure to the Medicare channel.
Additionally, we assume a more than 50% probability of Merck seeing future costs related to product governance ESG risks (such as off-label marketing or litigation related to side effects), and model base case annual legal costs at 2% of non-GAAP net income (at the midrange relative to peers based on Merck’s product portfolio having average exposure to future potential litigation)."- Morningstar
MRK's Risk Profile Includes
patent cliffs
drug development risk
regulatory/political risk (mostly pertaining to drug prices)
Intellectual property risk: several of its patents have been challenged in recent years
litigation risk: for any approved drugs that harm consumers afterward
M&A execution risk (tuck-in acquisitions are the lifeblood of this industry)
labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years and finance is a high paying industry) especially for engineers
currency risk
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk
“ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar
ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P
ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.
S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AMBest (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)
MRK Long-Term Risk-Management Consensus
|
Rating Agency
|
Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|
Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|
93.3%
|
21.9/100 medium-Risk
|
Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|
96.1%
|
Excellent
|
S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|
38.0%
|
Below-Average (Stable Trend)
|
Just Capital 19 Metric Model
|
100%
|
Exceptional
|
Consensus
|
81.3%
|
Very Good
|
FactSet Qualitative Assessment
|
Average
|
Positive Trend
(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters, JustCapital, S&P, FactSet Research)
MRK's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 62nd Best In The Master List (88th Percentile)
MRK's risk-management consensus is in the top 12% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - dividend aristocrat
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - dividend king
Target (TGT) - dividend king
PayPal (PYPL)
British American Tobacco (BTI) - global aristocrat
Applied Materials (AMAT)
AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend king
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MRK is very good at managing theirs.
How We Monitor MRK's Risk Profile
27 analysts
3 credit rating agencies
7 total risk rating agencies
34 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
and the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street, providing real-time fundamental risk updates
“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: Buy Merck Today To Retire Rich Tomorrow
It's been a volatile start to 2022 but do you what hasn't changed?
The absolute fact that if you focus on the fundamentals of sound long-term investing you are 97% likely to achieve your long-term financial goals.
Today the market is soaring, in January it was crashing. Who knows what March will bring, or the rest of the year?
And do you know what? Long-term investors who own world-class dividend blue-chips like Merck don't have to worry about whether or not this year's 12.4% correction is as bad as things will get.
Reasons To Potentially Buy MRK
“Undervalued Merck Posts Solid Q4; Robust Growth Outlook Underappreciated." - Morningstar
All the value/yield stocks on my correction watchlist (now 50 companies) are Ultra SWAN quality because value + quality = superior volatility-adjusted returns over time.
91% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality pharma giant
27th highest quality company on the Master List = 95th percentile
very safe 3.6% yielding, 94% dividend safety score
10-year dividend growth streak (no cuts since at least 1985)
27% undervalued (potential very strong buy)
10.7X earnings vs 13.5 to 16 historical, 15 to 16 since its shift to oncology driven stronger growth
A+ stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk
risk management consensus 82nd industry percentile = very good
62nd best risk management on the Master List = 88th percentile
7% to 14% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range
9.7% CAGR median growth consensus
5-year consensus total return potential: 13% to 17% CAGR
base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 15% CAGR
consensus 12-month total return forecast: 24%
Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 40% CAGR
These are the kind of fundamentals that can help any income investor sleep well at night no matter what interest rates, the Fed, or the stock market do this month, this year, or this decade.
This is how you stop praying for luck on Wall Street and start making your own luck.
This is how you stop gambling and start investing to retire in safety and splendor.
This is how you go from a gambler in the casino of Wall Street, to the house that always wins in the long-term.
The bottom line is that Merck is one of the world's best companies, and it's crazy, stupid cheap right now.
We can't promise you MRK is going to soar tomorrow, but here's what we can tell you with 80% confidence.
Anyone buying MRK today is likely to feel like a stock market genius in five years and maximize their chances of retiring rich and stay rich in retirement.
Author’s Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned but may initiate a beneficial long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MRK, over the next 72 hours.
Celebrate My 100,000th Follower!
Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Banks, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Direct message me about a great discount if you are a veteran or retiree.
This article was written by
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.
Thomas has also been featured in Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 (based on page views) and has over 96,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley).Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha (2,800+ articles since 2010). To learn more about Brad visit HERE.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.