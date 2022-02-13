Spotmatik/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

2022 is a year of extreme volatility.

Not necessarily in the market as a whole, though January was the worst start to the year in recorded history according to Bloomberg.

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Michael Batnick recently noted something interesting about individual company bear markets.

Historically, when 50% of the Nasdaq is down 50% or more (what we recently hit when the Nasdaq plunged almost 20% from record highs), the S&P, on average, is down 32% from its highs.

So far this is just a 12.4% correction, perfectly normal, healthy, and expected.

The point is that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

This is why we want to point out why Merck (NYSE:MRK) is potentially one of the best high-yield Ultra SWAN opportunities of 2022, and beyond.

Let me share with you the three reasons why Dividend Sensei recently recommended to Dividend Kings members, and personally bought more, of one of the best Buffett-style "fat pitch" deep value opportunities on Wall Street.

And after reading this, we think you might want to do the same.

Reason One: Merck Is One Of The World's Safest And Most Dependable Companies

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 236-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Cost of capital

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters/Refinitiv and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does Merck score on our safety and quality models?

Merck Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (146 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MRK 94% 0.50% 1.4% Risk Rating Low-Risk (81st industry percentile consensus) A+ stable credit rating 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (58% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 MRK 87% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

MRK Final Score Rating Safety 94% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 87% 5/5 exceptional Total 91% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 3/3 Low Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

MRK: The 27th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 509) = 95th Percentile

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

46 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

MRK's 91% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) - dividend champion

W. W. Grainger (GWW) - dividend king

S&P Global (SPGI) - dividend aristocrat

Microsoft (MSFT)

Adobe (ADBE)

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - dividend king

Cummins (CMI)

Amazon (AMZN)

T. Rowe Price (TROW) - dividend aristocrat

Lowe's (LOW) - dividend king

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)

BlackRock (BLK)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - dividend king

Even among the highest quality companies on earth, MRK is of higher quality than 95% of them.

Why is Merck one of the world's safest and most dependable companies?

Merck was founded in 1891 in New Jersey. For over 130 years, it adapted and overcome recessions, depressions, world wars, pandemics, and interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 16%.

In other words, Merck is built to last and will likely outlive us all.

In 2021, MRK's $49 billion in sales made it the 4th largest global drugmaker by revenue. By 2027 MRK is expected to be #1 in sales among global drug makers.

Which means it has access to the resources needed to invest in its business, overcome challenges, and pay investors a generous, very safe, and steadily growing dividend.

Investment Thesis Summary

“Merck's combination of a wide lineup of high-margin drugs and a pipeline of new drugs should ensure strong returns on invested capital over the long term. Further, following the divestment of the Organon business in June 2021, the remaining portfolio at Merck holds a higher percentage of drugs with strong patent protection. On the pipeline front, after several years of only moderate research and development productivity, Merck's drug development strategy is yielding important new drugs." - Morningstar

MRK is 90% focused on human drugs and is highly diversified globally.

It's the world's leading oncology drug maker thanks to blockbuster Keytruda, whose patents begin to expire in 2028 through 2030 in most of its major markets.

Year Sales ($ Millions) 2014 $53 2015 $566 2016 $1,402 2017 $3,809 2018 $7,171 2019 $11,084 2020 $14,380 2021 $17,186 2022 $19,650 2023 $22,384 2024 $24,549 2025 $26,712 2026 $28,290 2027 $29,694 Annualized Growth 62.71% Annualized Growth Last 5 Years 65.08% Annualized Growth Consensus (2021 Through 2027) 9.54% Total Sales Through 2027 $206,930

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Keytruda is expected to generate over $250 billion in sales for Merck over time.

MRK sells 27 drugs right now including eight $1+ billion blockbusters.

by 2027 analysts expect 11 $1+ billion blockbusters

“Patents, economies of scale, and a powerful intellectual base buoy Merck's business and keep it well shielded from the competition. As the bedrock of Merck's wide moat, patent protection should continue to keep competitors at bay while the company strives to introduce the next generation of drugs. Further, the company's enormous cash flows support a powerful salesforce that not only sells currently marketed drugs but also serves as a deterrent for developing drug companies seeking to launch competing products." - Morningstar, emphasis added

But Merck is hardly a one-hit-wonder.

Q4 2021 Earnings Update

“In the quarter, total sales increased close to 15% (excluding almost $1 billion in molnupiravir sales). We expect a three-year compound annual growth rate (2021-23) of close to 7% (excluding molnupiravir sales). Looking at the pipeline, we believe Merck’s recent performance has been underwhelming, but the company has time to improve its late-stage pipeline. With Keytruda patent protected until 2028-30 in most key developed markets, the firm has time to develop the pipeline internally and to make additional pipeline-building acquisitions like the recently completed Acceleron deal." - Morningstar, emphasis added

On November 22nd, MRK completed the $11.7 billion Acceleron acquisition.

Here is a 3-minute video about why this was a smart strategic deal.

“Merck will get promising pulmonary arterial hypertension drug sotatercept with its acquisition of Acceleron. Acceleron already has one drug on the market that's licensed to Bristol Myers Squibb. An acquisitions strategy helps Merck reduce its dependence on blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda." - Motley Fool

For context, sotatercept has estimated peak annual sales of over $2 billion.

MRK is paying a reasonable price just for this one drug, never mind the rest of Acceleron's pipeline.

“As we look at 2022 and out to 2025 and beyond, we expect to achieve continued strong growth. Our oncology portfolio will benefit from the uptake of numerous recent approvals and the expected launch of many additional indications, including in earlier lines of therapy. ...We have multiple levers to achieve this task, driving sustained growth well into the next decade... First, we intend to strengthen our leadership in oncology broadly and leverage that position for sustained long-term success. We’ve done an excellent job of establishing KEYTRUDA as a foundational therapy, and we intend to maximize its opportunity and patient impact. In addition, we have an expanding portfolio of commercial and developmental oncology assets beyond KEYTRUDA, which offer meaningful growth opportunities beyond 2028... Second, we have many important franchises beyond oncology that we expect can drive durable growth into the next decade, including GARDASIL, which we believe can potentially double by 2030, as well as our pneumococcal portfolio and our Animal Health business, to name a few... Third, we expect to generate very strong cash flow, which we intend to deploy into value-enhancing business development to augment our pipeline and bring additional drivers of longer-term growth. And fourth, we will advance our internal pipeline and the opportunities we see in vaccines, cardiometabolic, neuroscience and other disease areas. We are making extensive investments in discovery research as well, which we believe will be the source of longer-term innovation... We will supplement our pipeline with an approach that is science-led, but portfolio informed. Last year’s acquisitions of Pandion and Acceleron are good examples of our approach. " - CEO, Q4 conference call

Merck believes it can generate $11 billion per year in Gardasil sales by 2030.

“Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. First, we will continue to prioritize investments in our business and pipeline to drive near- and long-term growth. We also continue to augment our internal pipeline through strategic business development. We were active in 2021, including the acquisitions of Acceleron and Pandion, and we intend to pursue additional value-enhancing opportunities. We remain committed to the dividend, with the goal of increasing it over time. To the extent we have excess cash, we will return it to shareholders through share repurchases." CEO, Q4 conference call

Merck has four key growth opportunities.

oncology (the fastest and highest margin section of pharma)

vaccines

hospital treatments

animal health

These are the reasons why management is confident that MRK can keep growing steadily even after losing patent protection for Keytruda, which is on track to become the best-selling drug in history.

One of the keys for any pharma giant to overcome patent cliffs is strategic M&A to bolster the drug pipeline. In the last four years alone, MRK has made $34.4 billion in acquisitions, such as Acceleron.

$14.4 billion in 2021

$10.6 billion in 2020

$6.1 billion in 2019

$3.3 billion in 2018

Its oncology franchise is now strong, beyond just Keytruda.

And it has 90 oncology trials that could be approved by 2028 alone, just in time for Keytruda's patent cliff.

It also is targeting numerous other growth markets:

vaccines: four potential blockbusters

cardiometabolic: five potential blockbusters

neuroscience: four potential blockbusters

immunology/infectious disease: two potential blockbusters

For context, today Merck has 8 $1+ billion annual blockbusters and is working on 15 more.

By 2027 analysts expect 11 drugs for Merck (which currently sells 24 drugs) to be generating over $1 billion in annual revenue.

How big is Merck's total pipeline?

MRK's drug pipeline is over 120 therapies strong, one of the largest and most robust in the industry.

Bottom Line: Right now MRK is my personal favorite drug maker

with exceptional growth opportunities,

generous and very safe yield,

"fat pitch" valuation = potentially deliver 132% total returns in 5 years.

Pharma is a lucrative but capital-intensive business, with drugs averaging $800 million in development costs and M&A making a strong balance sheet a must.

Merck Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A+ stable 0.60% 166.7 Fitch A+ stable 0.60% 166.7 Moody's A1 (A+ equivalent) negative outlook 0.60% 166.7 Consensus A+ stable 0.60% 166.7

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

Merck is an A+ rated company with minimal fundamental risk for investors.

Merck Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 1.47 0.95 21.98 2021 1.15 0.27 27.12 2022 1.12 -0.14 27.47 2023 1.20 -0.33 32.57 2024 1.01 -0.84 38.45 2025 0.91 -1.37 42.53 2026 0.83 -1.72 48.98 Annualized Change -9.01% NA 14.28%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The balance sheet is getting rapidly stronger over time.

Merck Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) Average Interest Rate 2021 $28,529 $10,040 $18,489 $805 $19,404 $17,696 2.82% 2022 $27,876 $21,307 $6,569 $809 $24,258 $21,943 2.90% 2023 $26,655 $29,956 -$3,301 $775 $23,858 $21,292 2.91% 2024 $31,441 $40,084 -$8,643 $736 $26,211 $23,970 2.34% 2025 $28,464 $52,040 -$23,576 $672 $28,150 $25,840 2.36% 2026 $26,731 $66,831 -$40,100 $627 $29,252 $26,666 2.35% 2027 $26,331 $80,698 -$54,367 $585 $31,553 $28,652 2.22% Annualized Growth -1.33% 41.53% NA -5.18% 8.44% 8.36% -3.91%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

By 2027, right before Keytruda's patent cliff in 2028, MRK is expected to have $81 billion in cash.

For context, that's enough cash to buy Gilead (GILD) or Regeneron (REGN). With debt and stock, MRK will be able to buy almost any drugmaker on Earth to overcome the Keytruda patent cliff. The largest potential deal size MRK could swing in 2028 is approximately $380 billion in size. Big enough to acquire anyone other than Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Merck Bond Profile

$14 billion in liquidity

well staggered debt maturities (no problem refinancing maturing debt)

100% unsecured debt (maximal financial flexibility)

the bond market is so confident in its business strategy it's willing to lend to it at 3.3% for 28 years

the average borrowing cost is 2.96%

about 0.7% after inflation vs 13.8% cash returns on invested capital

Merck Credit Default Swaps: Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessments From The Bond Market

Credit default swaps are insurance policies bond investors take out against potential defaults.

influenced by drug trial results, litigation, and regulatory news

a real-time fundamental risk estimate from "the smart money" on Wall Street

MRK's fundamental risk has been stable in recent months at 0.58% 10-year bankruptcy risk.

consistent with its current credit ratings

analysts, management, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree MRK's investment thesis remains intact

Merck Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

MRK's historical profitability is in the top 20% of peers, and much of that is when it still owned non-core businesses that have been spun off (like generics).

MRK Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Drug Companies More Profitable Than MRK (Out Of 1,113) Operating Margin 92.46 NA Net Margin 92.39 85 Return On Equity 97.15 32 Return On Assets 90.12 110 Return On Capital 92.94 79 Average 93.01 78

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

In the last year, MRK's profitability has been in the top 7% of peers.

Adjusted for patent cliffs MRK's profitability has been relatively stable for over 30 years, confirming a wide and stable moat.

Merck Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2021 20.6% 39.8% 36.3% 31.4% 1.21 2022 25.6% 42.4% 38.3% 32.1% TTM ROC 79.19% 2023 30.5% 42.9% 38.3% 32.5% Latest ROC 114.54% 2024 34.7% 45.3% 41.4% 35.4% 2027 ROC 96.14% 2025 37.2% 45.8% 42.1% 36.6% 2027 ROC 139.06% 2026 40.4% 46.3% 42.2% 37.1% Average 117.60% 2027 NA 48.6% 44.1% 38.1% Industry Median 7.42% Annualized Growth 14.43% 3.36% 3.29% 3.30% MRK/Peers 15.85 Vs S&P 8.05

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MRK's free cash flow margins are expected to be 40% by 2026, in the top 5% of all companies on earth.

Returns on capital, pre-tax profit/operating capital (money it takes to run the business) is expected to reach about 118% by 2027.

16X its industry median

8X more than the S&P 500

Return on capital was Joel Greenblatt's gold standard for quality and moatiness.

using just ROC and valuation, he achieved 40% annual returns for 21 years at Gotham Capital

According to one of the greatest investors in history, MRK is potentially on track to become 16X higher quality than its peers and 8X higher quality than the average S&P 500 company.

Merck Growth Spending Consensus Forecast

Year SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative) R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2021 $9,293 $10,078 $3,250 $22,621 $48,704 46.45% 2022 $10,059 $10,945 $3,698 $24,702 $57,263 43.14% 2023 $9,986 $11,188 $3,363 $24,537 $55,580 44.15% 2024 $10,161 $11,486 $3,546 $25,193 $57,919 43.50% 2025 $10,507 $11,911 $3,510 $25,928 $61,426 42.21% 2026 $10,730 $11,993 $3,414 $26,137 $63,216 41.35% 2027 $11,006 $12,272 $3,534 $26,812 $64,953 41.28% Annualized Growth 2.86% 3.34% 1.41% 2.87% 4.92% -1.95%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MRK's growth spending is expected to grow from $23 billion in 2021 to $27 billion in 2027 and yet it's still expected to generate $25 billion in free cash flow and some of the highest margins on Wall Street.

Merck Tax Consensus Forecast

Year Pre-Tax Profit Tax Costs Tax Rate 2021 $17,228 $1,934 11.23% 2022 $21,280 $2,998 14.09% 2023 $21,023 $3,032 14.42% 2024 $23,655 $3,426 14.48% 2025 $25,501 $3,699 14.51% 2026 $26,632 $3,897 14.63% 2027 $28,446 $4,283 15.06% Annualized Growth 8.72% 14.17% 5.01% Total Taxes 2021-2027 $23,269

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Moody's base case is that Build Back Better is dead

so no change in the US corporate tax rate

global 15% minimum tax wouldn't affect MRK whose tax rate is expected to be 15% by 2027

Merck Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $2.60 $6.02 43.2% $8,636 4.45% 31.0% 2022 $2.89 $7.31 39.5% $11,161 5.74% 40.0% 2023 $3.05 $7.25 42.1% $10,605 5.46% 39.8% 2024 $3.19 $8.29 38.5% $12,878 6.63% 41.0% 2025 $3.49 $9.22 37.9% $14,468 7.45% 50.8% 2026 $3.57 $9.72 36.7% $15,529 7.99% 58.1% 2027 $4.00 $10.45 38.3% $16,286 8.38% 61.9% Total 2021 Through 2027 $22.79 $58.26 39.1% $89,561.75 46.10% 321.29% Annualized Rate 7.44% 9.63% -1.99% 11.15% 11.15% 12.21%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit rating agencies consider 60% a safe payout ratio for this industry.

MRK's is expected to be about 40%, allowing it to retain, after dividends, $90 billion through 2027.

Enough to pay off nearly 4X its debt or buy back almost half of its shares at current valuations.

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2021 $865.0 0.4% $194,270 2022 $2,465.0 1.3% $194,270 2023 $3,229.0 1.7% $194,270 2024 $2,925.0 1.5% $194,270 2025 $3,619.0 1.9% $194,270 2026 $3,647.0 1.9% $194,270 2027 $3,675.0 1.9% $194,270 Total 2021 Through 2027 $20,425.00 10.5% $194,270 Annualized Rate 1.57%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

That's about equal to the 1.9% annual net buyback rate of the last decade.

OK, so Merck's quality and safety are commendable. But the reason I just bought more for my retirement portfolio is the growth prospects.

Reason Two: Merck Is One Of The Best Growth Runways In Pharma

For context, according to Moody's, big pharma is expected to grow at 4% over time. Now take a look at Merck's growth forecasts.

Merck Medium-Term Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2021 $48,704 $10,030 $19,404 $17,696 $15,282 2022 $57,263 $14,653 $24,258 $21,943 $18,399 2023 $55,580 $16,937 $23,858 $21,292 $18,087 2024 $57,919 $20,070 $26,211 $23,970 $20,528 2025 $61,426 $22,874 $28,150 $25,840 $22,459 2026 $63,216 $25,539 $29,252 $26,666 $23,452 2027 $64,953 NA $31,553 $28,652 $24,763 Annualized Growth 4.92% 20.55% 8.44% 8.36% 8.38%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MRK is growing at more than 2X the industry norm.

Metric 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus 2027 Growth Consensus Sales 4% 20% -2% 4% 6% 3% 3% Dividend 7% 6% (Official) 6% 5% 9% 2% 12% EPS 2% 26% -1% 14% 11% 5% 8% Operating Cash Flow 38% 50% 3% 8% NA NA NA Free Cash Flow 61% 83% 13% 20% 13% 13% NA EBITDA 28% 25% -4% NA NA NA NA EBIT (operating income) 30% 42% -2% NA NA NA NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

MRK's earnings and cash flow are expected to grow at some of the fastest rates in Pharma.

15-year dividend growth streak by 2027

no dividend cuts for at least 42 years

vs 20-years Ben Graham standard of quality

Merck Long-Term Consensus Forecast

9.1% CAGR from 2021 through 2027

And use the most robust non-crazy growth consensus from Reuters.

8.6% to 12.5% CAGR growth consensus range

smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 10% to the downside and 10% to the upside

7% to 14% historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

Since selling or spinning off its non-core businesses, MRK's growth rate has accelerated to double-digits, and analysts expect similar growth rates in the future from the king of oncology drugs.

OK so Merck has fantastic quality, excellent growth prospects, more than twice that of its industry peers, but what makes it special is the valuation.

Reason Three: Merck Is A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Depending on its growth rate, billions of dividend investors have determined that 13.5 to 16X earnings is fair value for MRK.

15 to 16X in the modern oncology-focused era

91% statistical probability that 13.5 to 16X earnings is intrinsic value for MRK

MRK is trading at 8.9X 2023 EV/EBITDA (2023 is a negative growth year due to patent cliffs).

enterprise value = market cap + net debt

EV/EBITDA is the "acquirer's multiple" Joel Greenblatt and private equity's favorite valuation metric

13-year median EV/EBITDA is 12.7

MRK is trading at less than 11X earnings and less than 9X EV/EBITDA, literally private equity valuations for one of the world's highest quality blue-chips.

growing 2X as fast as big pharma

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-year) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value P/S 4.15 $78.13 $91.66 $91.66 $95.04 5-Year Average Yield 3.01% $86.38 $91.69 $91.69 $105.98 13-Year Median Yield 3.28% $79.27 $84.15 $84.15 $97.26 Earnings 15.19 $88.11 $109.68 $109.68 $125.93 Operating Cash Flow 17.25 $91.52 $137.41 $141.88 $149.39 Free Cash Flow 21.03 $74.15 $135.39 NA $174.13 EBITDA 11.55 $89.68 $107.31 $107.31 NA EBIT (Operating Income) 17.83 $108.93 NA $151.82 NA Average $85.94 $104.79 $106.43 $118.53 $104.95 Current Price $76.91 Discount To Fair Value 10.51% 26.61% 27.74% 35.12% 26.72% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 11.75% 36.25% 38.38% 54.12% 36.46% (40% including dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $7.22 $7.22 $6.53 $0.69 $7.22 14.5 10.7

At 10.7X earnings, MRK is an absolute bargain, potentially capable of 40% total returns in the next year merely growing as expected and returning to historical fair value.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $92.20 (12.8 PE) $91.00 (12.6 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 16.58% 15.48% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 19.88% 18.32% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $94.96 $93.76 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 19.01% 17.97% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 23.47% 21.91%

Morningstar's fair value PE of 12.6 is 91% likely to be too conservative.

MRK growing at 4% was valued at 13.5X earnings by billions of investors

MRK growing at more than 2X that rate is almost certainly not worth less

Of course, we don't actually care about 12-month return forecasts.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.01% 1 month 0.25% 3 month 0.75% 6 months 1.5% 1 3% 2 6% 3 23% 4 31% 5 39% 6 47% 7 55% 8 62% 9 70% 10 78% 11+ 90% to 97%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation and Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

Over 12 months, luck is 33X as powerful as fundamentals

Over 11+ years, fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck

Over the very long-term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies 2022 Price 2023 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $104.79 $106.43 $104.95 Potentially Good Buy 5% $99.55 $101.11 $99.70 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $89.07 $90.47 $89.21 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $74.66 $79.82 $78.71 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $68.11 $69.18 $68.22 Currently $76.91 26.61% 27.74% 26.72% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 36.25% 38.38% 36.46%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile MRK is a potentially very strong buy and here's why.

Consensus Total Return Potential That Puts The Market To Shame

For context, here's the return potential of the 19% overvalued S&P 500.

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2021 $204.35 49.07% 23.5 24.4 36% 39% 2022 $223.21 9.23% 20.3 21.9 18% 24% 2023 $246.41 10.39% 18.3 19.3 7% 10% 2024 $275.06 11.63% 16.4 17.4 -4% -1% 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 25-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $225.02 20.094 19.39% 2.36 3.62 1.40% 2.01%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation and Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Stocks have already priced in all of the 100% EPS growth from 2020 through 2024 and are trading at 20.1X forward earnings.

16.8 is the 25-year average

16.1% correction needed to get back to historical market fair value

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver potentially -10% total returns over the next two years.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 32.98% 5.87% 4.40% 1.67%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are about 2% for the next five years.

S&P's historical inflation-adjusted returns are 6% to 7% CAGR

S&P Earnings Yield 10-Year US Treasury Yield Earning Yield Risk-Premium 4.98% 1.93% 3.05% Theoretical Interest Rate Justified Market Fair Value Forward PE Current PE Theoretically Interest Rate Justified Market Decline 17.76 20.09 11.61%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation and Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Even adjusting for low (and rising) interest rates, stocks still require a 12% correction before they become theoretically fairly valued.

But here's what investors buying MRK today can reasonably expect (7% to 14% growth and 13.5 to 16 PE)

5-year consensus return potential range: 13% to 17% CAGR

MRK 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

According to analysts, MRK could deliver 24% annual returns over the next two years, Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

MRK 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

If MRK grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value, then 132% total returns or 15% CAGR, about 4X more than the S&P 500 consensus.

MRK Investment Decision Score

DK Automated Investment Decision Tool

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MRK is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend growth opportunity as exists on Wall Street today.

Risk Profile: Why Merck Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

MRK's Risk Profile Summary

“Merck's near-term risk largely centers on market acceptance of new drugs. Like all pharmaceutical companies, Merck faces regulatory risk from the FDA. Product delays or non-approvals could hurt the stock. Also, the growing power of managed care and a more price-sensitive U.S. government may reduce Merck's pricing power. Lastly, the growing success of Keytruda has increased the firm's dependence on the drug for growth, which could become problematic if any side effects show up or new therapies emerge quickly in treating cancer. However, overall, we view Merck's uncertainty as medium, given the wide diversity of largely inelastic drugs in the company's portfolio. We model in policy changes around reforms to Medicare in our base case as we expect a 50% probability of enactment and we include other lower probability reforms (such as drug price inflation caps and international reference pricing) in our bear case or ESG point system. For example, Merck’s Januvia (diabetes) and Keytruda (oncology) generate close to 40% of the firm’s total sales and the drugs have significant exposure to the Medicare channel. Additionally, we assume a more than 50% probability of Merck seeing future costs related to product governance ESG risks (such as off-label marketing or litigation related to side effects), and model base case annual legal costs at 2% of non-GAAP net income (at the midrange relative to peers based on Merck’s product portfolio having average exposure to future potential litigation)."- Morningstar

MRK's Risk Profile Includes

patent cliffs

drug development risk

regulatory/political risk (mostly pertaining to drug prices)

Intellectual property risk: several of its patents have been challenged in recent years

litigation risk: for any approved drugs that harm consumers afterward

M&A execution risk (tuck-in acquisitions are the lifeblood of this industry)

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years and finance is a high paying industry) especially for engineers

currency risk

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

“ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P

ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AMBest (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)

MRK Long-Term Risk-Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 93.3% 21.9/100 medium-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 96.1% Excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 38.0% Below-Average (Stable Trend) Just Capital 19 Metric Model 100% Exceptional Consensus 81.3% Very Good FactSet Qualitative Assessment Average Positive Trend

(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters, JustCapital, S&P, FactSet Research)

MRK's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 62nd Best In The Master List (88th Percentile)

MRK's risk-management consensus is in the top 12% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - dividend aristocrat

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - dividend king

Target (TGT) - dividend king

PayPal (PYPL)

British American Tobacco (BTI) - global aristocrat

Applied Materials (AMAT)

AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend king

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MRK is very good at managing theirs.

How We Monitor MRK's Risk Profile

27 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

7 total risk rating agencies

34 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street, providing real-time fundamental risk updates

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Buy Merck Today To Retire Rich Tomorrow

It's been a volatile start to 2022 but do you what hasn't changed?

The absolute fact that if you focus on the fundamentals of sound long-term investing you are 97% likely to achieve your long-term financial goals.

Today the market is soaring, in January it was crashing. Who knows what March will bring, or the rest of the year?

And do you know what? Long-term investors who own world-class dividend blue-chips like Merck don't have to worry about whether or not this year's 12.4% correction is as bad as things will get.

Reasons To Potentially Buy MRK

“Undervalued Merck Posts Solid Q4; Robust Growth Outlook Underappreciated." - Morningstar

All the value/yield stocks on my correction watchlist (now 50 companies) are Ultra SWAN quality because value + quality = superior volatility-adjusted returns over time.

91% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality pharma giant

27th highest quality company on the Master List = 95th percentile

very safe 3.6% yielding, 94% dividend safety score

10-year dividend growth streak (no cuts since at least 1985)

27% undervalued (potential very strong buy)

10.7X earnings vs 13.5 to 16 historical, 15 to 16 since its shift to oncology driven stronger growth

A+ stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 82nd industry percentile = very good

62nd best risk management on the Master List = 88th percentile

7% to 14% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

9.7% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 13% to 17% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 15% CAGR

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 24%

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 40% CAGR

These are the kind of fundamentals that can help any income investor sleep well at night no matter what interest rates, the Fed, or the stock market do this month, this year, or this decade.

This is how you stop praying for luck on Wall Street and start making your own luck.

This is how you stop gambling and start investing to retire in safety and splendor.

This is how you go from a gambler in the casino of Wall Street, to the house that always wins in the long-term.

The bottom line is that Merck is one of the world's best companies, and it's crazy, stupid cheap right now.

We can't promise you MRK is going to soar tomorrow, but here's what we can tell you with 80% confidence.

Anyone buying MRK today is likely to feel like a stock market genius in five years and maximize their chances of retiring rich and stay rich in retirement.

