Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Economic reports in the week ahead

Investors will tackle huge wildcards on interest rates and Ukraine even as big earnings reports from companies like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) pour in. The economic calendar next week features updates on producer prices, retail sales, housing starts and existing home sales. Fedspeak will be front and center again with Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard and Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester all giving speeches. FOMC minutes are also due out on February 16.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 14 TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 15 Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), ViacomCBS (VIAC), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, February 16 Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Nvidia (NVDA), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 17 Walmart (WMT), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK),



Earnings spotlight: Friday, February 18 Deere (NYSE:DE).

IPO and SPAC watch: No IPOs are expected to start trading next week. The analyst quiet period ends for NSTS Bancorp(NASDAQ:NSTS) on February 14. IPO lockup periods expire on Crescent Capital (NASDAQ:CCAP) on February 14, Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) on February 15, Newlake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP), Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and UserTesting (NYSE:USER) on February 16 and CYNGN (NASDAQ:CYN) on February 17. The IPO lockups cover only certain blocks of shares. On the SPAC calendar, shareholder votes are set for the Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) deal to take QualTek public, the Astrea Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASAX) deal to take both HotelPlanner and Reservations.com public, as well as the Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCC) deal to take Alpha Tau Medical public.

Projected dividend increases: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to $0.38 from $0.30, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) to $0.05 from $0.04, Kinsale Capital (NYSE:KNSL) to $0.13 from $0.11, Humana (NYSE:HUM) to $0.78 from $0.70, Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to $0.20 from $0.18, Analog Devices (ADI) to $0.76 from $0.69 andGarmin (NYSE:GRMN) to $0.72 from $0.67.

Nvidia earnings preview: Nvidia (NVDA) will report earnings on February 16 and is likelt to delve into the impact of ending its pursuit of acquisition Arm Ltd during the conference call. Analysts think the company's data-center growth will be one of the key pullouts from the report, with the consensus forecast for 68% year-over-year gain to $3.2B. Bank of America thinks supply remains the main constraint for Nvidia, but points to positive updates from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) and its own checks on Steam gaming portal/cloud capex trends. Also, look for some comments from Nvidia management on a slowdown in the crypto business and more details on the software upside with Omniverse platform. The conference call will be closely watched to see if there are hints of further M&A. Nvidia closed on Friday about 30% below its 52-week high.



Spotlight on 3M: 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to hold a strategic update event on February 14. The company plans to discuss how its fundamental strengths are leveraged across businesses to create value along with updates on strategic priorities, growth trends, capital allocation priorities and sustainability. The company will also provide its full-year financial outlook for 2022 and hold a question-and-answer session. Deutsche Bank sees the event drawing interest in 3M stock with the likely to discuss a medium-term financial framework along with its longer-term strategic priorities Shares of 3M rallied more than 10% in the six weeks after it held a similar event.



Walmart earnings preview Walmart (WMT) is on tap to report earnings on February 17 with analysts expecting the retail giant to churn up $150B in revenue, comparable sales growth of 5% and EPS of $1.48. Walmart is anticipated to have posted a strong holiday quarter and point to market share gains in some key categories. The conference call could see execs highlight some of the new revenue streams for Walmart, delve into the implications of food inflation and discuss the impact of lapping stimulus-heavy quarters.

Corporate events: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) will hold an all-hands employee meeting on February 15 during which a major announcement is anticipated on how the company plans to realize its metaverse vision. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be closely watched with CEO Pat Gelsinger and other leaders scheduled to discuss the company's business strategy on February 17. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to provide financial guidance at its investor day event on February 16. Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) will conduct its investor day on February 18. Check out some of the other events scheduled for next week that could lead to share price movements in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Leisure plays: Citi laid out how investors should look at the leisure sector with five important themes highlighted. The advice to investors is to consider the durability of the outdoor surge, late-stage reopening plays/pent-up demand, unprecedented pricing power, supply-chain constraints/product availability and labor shortages/availability. Stocks that Citi think pass the test are top pick Polaris (NYSE:PII), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) as a turnaround story meets underappreciated reopening play, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) as the best operator in the hardest hit sector, Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) with its transformative long-term plan standing out, Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) as the best play in the secular growth RV industry and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) for its combination of pricing power, pent-up demand and improving balance sheet.

M&A tidbits : The M&A calendar is headlined by the closing of the Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)-AMD (AMD) deal on February 14. The agenda also has the tender offer expiring on the Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)-Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) deal and a UK court hearing involving the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ:OCDX)-Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) merger on February 15. Shareholders with Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) vote on the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) deal on February 17.

Annual meetings: Companies with annual meetings set for next week include Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS), Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Model N (NYSE:MODN).

Barron's mentions: The annual list of top sustainable companies features Intel (INTC), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and PVH (NYSE:PVH) right at the top. It is a distinction that is becoming more important amid the focus on ESG investing. The sports betting backdrop is dissected by the publication ahead of the Super Bowl. The total addressable market for sports betting and iGaming is now forecast to grow to $20.6B by 2025. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are noted to have about 80% market share between them, with Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) via Barstool Sports and Bally's (NYSE:BALY) looking to break through as well. A sleeper pick in the sector is said to be Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), which holds a 5% stake in FanDuel that could be worth more than $500M.



Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, Renaissance Capital