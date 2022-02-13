Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment

I'm in buying mode. Since the start of the year, I've been slowly deploying excess cash, and selling off bonds and investments in industrial stocks that have performed well since the start of 2022 in order to re-allocate more of my portfolio toward fallen tech stocks. And while that mix of tech is quite diversified, I do prefer leaning into value stocks with a firm bottom line.

Enter Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO). The home-speaker maker is often forgotten as a consumer-electronics powerhouse, but its broad portfolio of products, its premium branding (that has since extended downmarket through partnerships with the likes of IKEA), and its profitable bones make it a fantastic investment. Shares of Sonos enjoyed a nice rally in early 2021 on the back of strong demand, but the stock has since fallen in sympathy with other tech names. In my view, it's a great time to buy the dip here.

Data by YCharts

Sonos recently released its Q4 earnings report and updated its guidance for 2022. The report itself was mixed: results beat expectations everywhere, but growth slowed down due to supply-chain constraints (which is an ongoing issue not just for Sonos, but for many consumer-products companies across the globe). Still, investors reacted positively to earnings, sending the stock up more than 10% in the immediate aftermath. In my view, this could be the beginnings of a rally for Sonos.

Here's a refresher as to the bullish thesis for Sonos:

Massive global audio market. Sonos estimates the global home audio market at $89 billion, which indicates that the company is currently only ~2% penetrated into this market. To grow into this space, the company champions continued innovation and product refreshes as well as extending its brand both upmarket and downmarket.

Sonos estimates the global home audio market at $89 billion, which indicates that the company is currently only ~2% penetrated into this market. To grow into this space, the company champions continued innovation and product refreshes as well as extending its brand both upmarket and downmarket. At-home entertainment has never been more popular. Streaming has killed cinema, unless the films in question are produced by Marvel. In a time when most people now prefer to watch movies and shows at home instead of go out for the experience, they are also upgrading their at-home entertainment systems with products like Sonos.

Streaming has killed cinema, unless the films in question are produced by Marvel. In a time when most people now prefer to watch movies and shows at home instead of go out for the experience, they are also upgrading their at-home entertainment systems with products like Sonos. Channel expansions. One of the most appealing aspects of Sonos is that it has a wide market reach through its aggressive channel marketing. Over the past year, one of the biggest drivers of growth for Sonos is the success of its co-branded IKEA products (the bookshelf speaker, SYMFONISK, starts at just $99), giving Sonos a lead in the entry-level market.

One of the most appealing aspects of Sonos is that it has a wide market reach through its aggressive channel marketing. Over the past year, one of the biggest drivers of growth for Sonos is the success of its co-branded IKEA products (the bookshelf speaker, SYMFONISK, starts at just $99), giving Sonos a lead in the entry-level market. Building margin profile. Sonos has achieved significant gross margin expansion through favorable product mix, declining tariff costs, and greater economies of scale. Its ~50% gross margins are enviable among hardware vendors. It's also relying more and more on full-price sales instead of discounts.

I remain bullish on Sonos, and I think the recent dip presents a great buying opportunity.

Valuation remains modest against boosted guidance

The next key item to discuss: Sonos remains a value stock, especially after the company lifted its revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year.

At current share prices near $27, Sonos trades at a market cap of $3.50 billion. After we net off the $754.4 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, Sonos' resulting enterprise value is $2.75 billion.

Meanwhile, take a look at the company's boosted guidance for FY22:

Sonos FY22 outlook (Sonos Q4 investor presentation)

The company has essentially raised the low end of its revenue guidance range by $25 million, representing 2 points of growth (and only making up essentially the beat to expectation in the current quarter), while adjusted EBITDA expectations have also gone up by $10 million (40bps) on the low end.

Versus the midpoint of that EBITDA range, Sonos trades at just 8.9x EV/FY22 adjusted EBITDA - which is quite a modest valuation for a company that's still growing and has a massive market opportunity to fill.

Q4 results

Let's now discuss Sonos' latest Q4 earnings report in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Sonos Q4 results (Sonos Q4 investor presentation)

Sonos' Q4 revenue grew 3% y/y to $664.5 million. That growth rate is a bit underwhelming, but it did beat Wall Street's much more conservative expectations of $637.5 million (-1% y/y) by a four-point margin.

The main thorn in this quarter, the same as last, was supply-chain issues, particularly on semiconductor components. The company entered the quarter with backlog, and exited with it as well. Here's some additional color on this front from CFO Brittney Bagley's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Demand remained strong during the quarter, but we continue to be supply constrained on most of our products. These constraints were the main reason we didn't run our typical holiday promotion, and they also impacted our results, especially in our core Sonos speakers product category. Clearly, our revenue growth during the quarter would have been higher, if not for supply constraints. While we continue to have a significant backlog and low channel inventory, we were able to do slightly better than we expected during the quarter. This was the result of strong logistics, which allowed for better supply timing at the end of Q1. The Americas and EMEA both grew by 2% during the quarter. Adjusted for currency, EMEA increased 5%. APAC increased 18%, primarily driven by available supply to support the strong demand. Sonos speaker revenue was down 5% year-over-year as this category was most impacted by the industry-wide component availability challenges. Sonos system products revenue increased 38%, driven by the continued strength of our installer channel and improved availability of our component products. Partner products and other revenue increased 37%, primarily driven by our partnerships with Sonance and IKEA."

Some good news, however: while many companies have suffered gross margin declines as a result of rising component costs and constrained parts, Sonos has seen gross margins trend the opposite direction. In particular, the company has put a halt to promotional pricing (why discount your products if you don't have enough to sell to customers at full price?), which has been able to offset higher logistics costs (due both to carrier pricing increases and shipping more units via air freight versus slower, but cheaper modes of transport).

As a result, Sonos' gross margins in the quarter rose 140bps to 47.6% in the quarter:

Sonos Q4 gross margins (Sonos Q4 investor presentation)

Adjusted EBITDA margins, unfortunately, did decline 120bps to 24.6%, and in dollar terms remained relatively flat at $163.1 million (we note this is more than half of the company's annual adjusted EBITDA guidance of $290-$325 million for the year). This was driven by a slight uptick in operating expenses across categories, particularly a 110bps increase in R&D spending as a percentage of revenue to support continued product development.

Sonos adjusted EBITDA (Sonos Q4 investor presentation)

Key takeaways

At some point in the near future, supply chain constraints will ease and Sonos will see unconstrained growth, leveraging its high gross margins and profitable operating structure to generate strong adjusted EBITDA expansion. At the moment, its muted valuation suggests investors have low confidence in the company's ability for a near-term recovery, but this creates a wonderful buying opportunity for patient investors. Stay long here.