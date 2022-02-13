wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

When I look for interesting investment opportunities, I usually focus on companies with significant moats. Companies that have the competitive edge to defend their market share. However, sometimes there is an opportunity that offers a higher possible reward but comes with much higher risks. In this article, I will analyze one of these opportunities.

The financial sector is one of the most disrupted industries with fintech startups emerging every day trying to offer cheaper alternatives to functions traditionally provided by banks, insurance companies, and credit card companies. Western Union (NYSE:WU) is a financial services company that is being disrupted right now especially in the western world.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Khen Elazar

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents. The Business Solutions segment, which is being divested in the following months, provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Wikipedia

Fundamentals

Revenues are the main struggle for Western Union. The company has been struggling to grow over the last five years with sales declining by almost 7%. Western Union achieves organic growth when more money is transferred using its services. The company is divesting its business solution segment which will have another negative effect on the revenues in 2022. However, according to the consensus of analysts as seen on Seeking Alpha, the company's revenue in the medium term will grow at a low single digits rate.

Data by YCharts

The EPS is growing despite the declining sales. The reason for the growth in the EPS is the company's improving margins with operating margins growing from 19% to 22% in five years, as well as the buybacks the company is commencing to capitalize on its low valuation. Going forward, following the EPS decline in 2022 due to the divesture of the business solutions segment, the company will show mid-single digits EPS growth according to the consensus of analysts as seen on Seeking Alpha.

Data by YCharts

The company has been paying a dividend for 16 years, and it has never reduced it. The company did freeze the dividend once six years ago, but besides that, the dividend is constantly on an upward trajectory. The current entry yield is attractive at almost 5%. The latest raise was a 4% rise and investors should expect similar modest raises going forward. The reason for that is that the payout ratio is close to 50%, and with the divesture of the business solutions segment, it will exceed 50%. The dividend is safe, but with no growth, there will be limited dividend increases.

Data by YCharts

The company is also leveraging the excess cash flow combined with its low valuation to buy back its shares. Buybacks are an additional way to return capital to shareholders and it is usually used discretionarily when the company believes that the stock price is attractive. The company has reduced the number of shares outstanding by over 16% over the last five years, and it was a major contribution to the EPS growth.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The current P/E ratio is attractive standing below 10 for 2022. The company has enjoyed a 20% run, but the stock is still cheap and investors can still enjoy an attractive entry point. The company's current P/E implies that there is plenty of margin of safety for investors. The current P/E is due to the stagnation in sales and the challenges that the company is facing.

Data by YCharts

The graph below is from fastgraphs.com and it shows how attractively Western Union is at the moment. The company's current P/E of 9 is 25% lower than the average valuation over the last two decades. In the past twenty years, Western Union was traded for 12 times earnings. At the same time, the company's average growth rate is 4.3% and the forecasted growth rate is above 8% which is almost double the historical growth rate.

Fastgraphs

To conclude, Western Union is struggling to grow its sales. It still manages to grow EPS and dividends due to improved margins and buybacks though. The company is not appreciated by investors, and its current P/E ratio is significantly lower than the average valuation. If the company can find growth opportunities it will be able to offer significant multiple expansion.

Opportunities

The company has a vast worldwide infrastructure that it can leverage. Through its agents and sub-agents, Western Union has a physical presence across the world. It allows it to transfer money and hand it out quickly even when the receiver doesn't have a smartphone or access to the internet. This infrastructure can be leveraged for additional businesses, and it also makes it easier to deal with regulatory compliance.

Emerging markets are a major opportunity for Western Union. These markets do not enjoy vast access to the internet, smartphones, and apps in some cases like in several African countries. In other cases, they have unique apps that can't send money abroad such as the Chinese WeChat app. Western Union leverages its physical presence to offer cash services. It also has an agreement with WeChat to send cash outside of China to over 200 countries.

The company can also grow within the developed world. It is working now with smartphone apps allowing clients to transfer money everywhere and anywhere using an app. Even in developed countries when money has to be transferred quickly to less developed countries, Western Union is the most efficient way. Western Union omnichannel capabilities are a significant advantage. When I transfer money to Africa, Western Union is the first choice. I send it with an app from my room, the supplier gets it in cash from an agent.

Risks

The competition is the largest risk for Western Union. The company is facing global companies like PayPal (PYPL) and Block (SQ) on the one hand together with local competitors for domestic transfers in each of its markets such as WeChat in China. The company even left the Russian market for domestic transfers due to the harsh competition. Competition is intense, and this is a long-term risk as there is no reason to believe it will change anytime soon.

Geopolitical tensions are another risk. Western Union's main advantage is within countries that are less developed. These countries, emerging markets, as we call them are less democratic and less stable. This is a risk for Western Union needs the ability to transfer capital across borders swiftly and easily without significant regulatory tensions.

Cryptocurrency is another risk as it allows people all across the world to transfer capital easily. However, this is still an emerging risk that may take years to materialize. Crypto is still highly volatile. Moreover, the attempt to adopt Bitcoin in El Salvador is failing so far as the country's credit rating is deteriorating. It seems that crypto is still not a risk, but investors should still take it into account.

Conclusions

The risks are significant here. The company's main moat is within unstable countries with crypto and other competitors willing to disrupt the business. Still, investors can also look at the bright side, the high margin of safety and the EPS growth in the medium term. A successful maneuver in this challenging environment may unlock value.

Investors with a high-risk appetite should consider investing in a small position in Western Union. The company despite having significant risks of disruption is attractively valued and offers a much-needed service, especially in non-western countries. If it can establish itself as one of the players in the new financial system, investors will enjoy significant appreciation.