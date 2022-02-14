JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

The CPI numbers are out for January and the results are even worse than most had expected.

The inflation rate climbed to the highest level in 40 years, hitting 7.5%! Globally, the US is doing worse than any other developed country in terms of inflation at the moment. It is right down the list with the likes of Venezuela, Brazil, and Russia:

Global inflation rate (CharlieBilello Twitter)

Even more concerning is that the 7.5% is just the 'official' number and it is materially understated depending on what you look at. Most major commodities experienced far greater inflation over the past year. Here are a few examples:

Coffee: +110%

Gasoline: +60%

Aluminum: +59%

Cotton: +47%

Wheat: +24%

Copper: +22%

Corn: +21%

Sugar: +17%

Lumber: +15%

(Source: CharlieBilello Twitter (TWTR))

Inflation hurts consumers, but also producers and ultimately, investors. Most companies are ill-prepared to deal with such high inflation and that explains why the market dropped recently.

But not all businesses are created equal. Some are less impacted than others, and some may even benefit from the high inflation.

Take the example of real estate.

Right now, rents are rising the fastest in 15+ years and property values are soaring. This is in large part because a lot of new development projects have been canceled or delayed due to supply chain issues.

New real estate development project (NAREIT)

Moreover, because landlords typically finance their properties with fixed-rate long-term mortgages, they are essentially shorting the dollar. The mortgages are quickly inflated away even as the value of the properties keeps on growing, resulting in exceptional equity value growth.

Best of all, since landlords enjoy high operating margins, the impact of rising costs in labor and materials really isn't substantial compared to most other businesses.

Despite that, when the market sold off, most REITs also took a dive. REITs are publicly listed real estate investment firms that benefit from inflation for the most part, and therefore, we view this sell-off as a buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

This sell-off makes even less sense when you consider that historically, REITs (VNQ) have generated strong total returns and performed far better than most other asset classes during times of rising inflation:

REITs outperform during times of high inflation (Cohen & Steers)

Therefore, we think that the sell-off is likely to be short-lived, and we are now buying the dip before the market comes back to its senses.

As investors become more fearful about inflation, we expect the demand for shares of REITs to rise, and valuations to recover across the board.

But some REITs will do even better than others. At High Yield Landlord, we are accumulating REITs that are:

(1) Undervalued relative to the underlying value of their assets

(2) Leveraged to enjoy exponential equity value growth

(3) Positioned for rapid growth potential in rents

Below we highlight two 'Top Picks' that we are buying right now:

Armada Hoffler (AHH)

Today, apartment REITs are doing particularly well with rents growing exceptionally fast.

However, this is now well-known to the market and, as a result, most apartment REITs are priced at fairly expensive valuations, even despite the recent dip. To give you an example: Mid-America (MAA), a popular apartment REIT, is currently priced at 26x FFO and a 2% dividend yield. Yes, the growth is attractive, but that's mostly priced in.

New class A apartment community (Mid-America Apartment)

Fortunately, a few bargains remain among smaller and lesser-known REITs.

Armada Hoffler is one of them. AHH is priced at just 12x FFO, a 5% dividend yield, and an estimated 30% discount on the underlying value of its assets.

It is so cheap because it is a "diversified REIT" with exposure to many different property sectors. Typically, the REIT market punishes the lack of specialization with a lower valuation multiple, which may often make sense because you cannot expect above-average results if you act as a jack of all trades.

However, what the market appears to have missed here is that for one, AHH is highly specialized in its geographic focus with 40+ years of experience in the mid-Atlantic / Southeast region, and for two, AHH is slowly becoming a "quasi-apartment REIT" with half of its assets already invested in apartment communities.

This high exposure to apartment communities is also reflected in its results. Its portfolio-wide same property NOI grew 6.3% over the past year, and for 2022, they have guided for 7% FFO per share growth.

REITs that grow at this pace and own such assets typically trade at closer to 20x FFO. Even if AHH only gets to 16x FFO, that would unlock 30% upside and while you wait, you earn a 5% dividend yield.

The management agrees: "We anticipate that our activities over the course of 2022 will build a solid case for expansion of our multiple while we continue to ramp earnings and dividends over the next few years."

Farmland Partners (FPI)

Farmland is arguably an even better inflation hedge than apartment communities. That's because, while we can build more apartment communities, we are not making any more land.

Picture of farmland (Farmland Partners)

Land supply is finite and even decreasing over time as a lot of farmland is converted into other uses each year as we develop more real estate.

Meanwhile, the demand for farmland and its products is ever-growing due to population growth and the growing middle class, which leads to more consumption.

Arable land per capita worldwide (Gladstone Land)

That makes farmland arguably the best inflation hedge in the world. Its supply is declining, its demand is growing, and it is absolutely necessary to the survival and prosperity of our society.

Today, the prices of major crops like soybeans and corn are rising rapidly, and not surprisingly, farmland is also soaring.

Legendary investors and entrepreneurs like Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and Bill Gates have bought farmland and touted its benefits over the years, but until recently, it was nearly impossible for individual investors to invest in it.

But this changed recently. Now you can invest in farmland via crowdfunding platforms, FarmTogether or AcreTrader, if you are an accredited investor; and also through publicly listed REITs like Farmland Partners or Gladstone Land (LAND) if you are not accredited.

Among the REITs, my top pick is Farmland Partners.

It currently trades at an estimated 15% discount to the underlying value of its land, and its balance sheet is structured to profit from inflation.

Moreover, after the recent acquisition of Murray Wise, we think that FPI is well-positioned to grow a substantial asset management business, which will greatly accelerate its growth going forward.

The founder of Murray Wise, who is now part of FPI, was also the founder of Westchester Group, which grew to become the largest farmland manager in the world.

If they can replicate even a fraction of that at FPI, it will create substantial value for shareholders in the coming years, and given that there is unprecedented demand for farmland in today's inflationary world, we think that they are well-positioned to do that.

Priced at a discount to NAV, the market is still ignoring the growth potential. The 2% dividend yield is just a little extra that helps us remain patient while we wait for the upside.

Bottom Line

The market is fearful about inflation right now.

However, it appears to have forgotten that there are some real-asset-heavy businesses that actually benefit from inflation.

AHH and FPI are two examples that are mispriced following the recent dip and we are accumulating them at High Yield Landlord.