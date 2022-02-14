CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

Mortgage REIT management is hard. The business requires prediction of interest rates and spreads at multiple time points alongside the use of hedges to mitigate that risk. If that was not hard enough, the sector uses some of the highest amounts of leverage we can find anywhere in the market. The results speak for themselves over the very long run. The sector has the worst returns of any sector that we follow.

The Actual Returns

We could throw our bunch of comparisons to show the problems of investing in the sector but none would make the point more than comparing them to equity REITs. After all, most investors searching for yield often tend to find themselves in both these sectors at once. The best way to examine this is via a total return index. Over the last 18 years, the total return of equity REITs was 353%. Mortgage REITs delivered 7.5% total return.

Equity & Mortgage REITs Total Returns (NAREIT)

Of course there is some selection bias here. We chose a time frame to emphasize our point, but we could only do that because the returns have been so mediocre. The total return index assumes dividends are reinvested but this is how the index itself looks, with no dividends reinvested.

Mortgage REIT Price Return (NAREIT)

We chose to talk about these two today as they represent the best in the sector. They both also run very similar levels of leverage today.

Dynex Leverage & Assets (Dynex Q4 Presentation )

Dynex was at 5.8X at Q4-2021 and Annaly came in at 5.7X.

Annaly Hedges (Annaly A4-2021 Presentation )

Annaly does take on more credit risk with a third of total assets being non-agency. Dynex, as shown above, has far lower credit exposure.

Annaly Credit Exposure (Annaly Q4-2021 Presentation)

Dynex generated 2.03% in adjusted interest rate spread on its portfolio in Q4-2021.

Dynex Interest Rate Spread (Dynex Q4-2021 Presentation)

This comes in exactly at the point as Annaly.

Annaly Interest Spread (Annaly Q4-2021 Presentation)

We would note that there are some differences in how some of these numbers are calculated by the two REITs but they are functionally rather similar.

Performance

Both DX and NLY have disappointed investors over the last 12 months. We also threw in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), a third REIT with very similar characteristics. You can see that all three tend to trade in a very similar manner.

Data by YCharts

All 3 declines were mainly due to declining tangible book values per share.

Data by YCharts

Going out further you can see that the price drop over the last decade has been mainly due to declining tangible book values per share.

Data by YCharts

As bad as the numbers above are, we would note that the three have used every opportunity to issue shares and raise equity at prices above tangible book value. That is why average share counts are up.

Data by YCharts

While they trade below tangible book value at present, they have spent a lot of time above this metric and the accretive share issuances have been an offset to declining book values.

Data by YCharts

In the absence of this capital raise, we would estimate that fall in tangible book values could be 5-10% more.

Valuations

The three REITs are cheap on both price to tangible book values (shown above). All three have used the long lead to actual rate hikes to lock-in very low funding rates and their spreads have some room for enhancement in 2022. They are also cheap based on earnings potential for 2022.

Data by YCharts

The counterpoint here is that mREITs always "appear" cheap and that has not stopped erosion of book values and subsequent erosion of earnings potential. Hedging is expensive and locking in protection for 95% of the portfolio does not come for free.

Annaly Hedges (Annaly Q4-2021 Presentation)

Complete hedging is not even close to possible and depending on how the curve moves, there may be some damage to book values.

Dynex Tangible Equity Moves With Interest Rates (Dynex Q4-2021 Presentation)

Outlook & Verdict

In all the fretting over what the yield curve is signaling, do note that the bond market has been getting everything wrong over the last 16 months.

10 Year Treasury Yield (YCharts)

Reality?

Data by YCharts

The same chorus which got this entire move completely wrong is now screaming Fed should not hike into a slowdown. Keep in mind that Brazil with a CPI number of 10% has hiked by 875 basis points in the last 12 months, while the Fed is still stimulating with ongoing Quantitative Easing. To suggest that a 2% or 3% policy rate is too much is pure lunacy. Even 2% in rate hikes would be extremely low relative to our starting CPI.

CPI and Policy Rate Change (Macrobond)

The Fed should not only hike but also should not be afraid of curve inversion. The last two Fed tightening cycles, which actually happened when inflation was far lower, ended with a lot tighter conditions than what we have seen so far.

Financials Condition Index (Bloomberg)

DX and NLY can navigate this but don't assume these are risk-free setups. Our defensive entry has reduced our drawdown compared to being directly long the stock DX.

Dynex Trade (Conservative Income Portfolio)

This has created about a 5% Outperformance versus a direct long ownership of DX. That buffer and defensive entry is critical in our opinion within this sector. Another aspect that we think is important is limiting the overall size of this sector. Our current position size for all mortgage REITs is less than 2.5% of our portfolio. That number may vary for different investors but position size is the most important factor that one needs to consider when going in.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.