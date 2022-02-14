Dynex And Annaly: Falling Book Values
Summary
- Mortgage REIT management is a hard business.
- Dynex & Annaly, two sector stalwarts, have seen tangible book values fall over the last year.
- Hedging has a cost and interest rate volatility will increase that cost even more.
- We like the sector for a small exposure, but investors should not fall for the high yield promise.
Mortgage REIT management is hard. The business requires prediction of interest rates and spreads at multiple time points alongside the use of hedges to mitigate that risk. If that was not hard enough, the sector uses some of the highest amounts of leverage we can find anywhere in the market. The results speak for themselves over the very long run. The sector has the worst returns of any sector that we follow.
The Actual Returns
We could throw our bunch of comparisons to show the problems of investing in the sector but none would make the point more than comparing them to equity REITs. After all, most investors searching for yield often tend to find themselves in both these sectors at once. The best way to examine this is via a total return index. Over the last 18 years, the total return of equity REITs was 353%. Mortgage REITs delivered 7.5% total return.
Of course there is some selection bias here. We chose a time frame to emphasize our point, but we could only do that because the returns have been so mediocre. The total return index assumes dividends are reinvested but this is how the index itself looks, with no dividends reinvested.
Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) & Annaly Mortgage Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)
We chose to talk about these two today as they represent the best in the sector. They both also run very similar levels of leverage today.
Dynex was at 5.8X at Q4-2021 and Annaly came in at 5.7X.
Annaly does take on more credit risk with a third of total assets being non-agency. Dynex, as shown above, has far lower credit exposure.
Dynex generated 2.03% in adjusted interest rate spread on its portfolio in Q4-2021.
This comes in exactly at the point as Annaly.
We would note that there are some differences in how some of these numbers are calculated by the two REITs but they are functionally rather similar.
Performance
Both DX and NLY have disappointed investors over the last 12 months. We also threw in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), a third REIT with very similar characteristics. You can see that all three tend to trade in a very similar manner.
All 3 declines were mainly due to declining tangible book values per share.
Going out further you can see that the price drop over the last decade has been mainly due to declining tangible book values per share.
As bad as the numbers above are, we would note that the three have used every opportunity to issue shares and raise equity at prices above tangible book value. That is why average share counts are up.
While they trade below tangible book value at present, they have spent a lot of time above this metric and the accretive share issuances have been an offset to declining book values.
In the absence of this capital raise, we would estimate that fall in tangible book values could be 5-10% more.
Valuations
The three REITs are cheap on both price to tangible book values (shown above). All three have used the long lead to actual rate hikes to lock-in very low funding rates and their spreads have some room for enhancement in 2022. They are also cheap based on earnings potential for 2022.
The counterpoint here is that mREITs always "appear" cheap and that has not stopped erosion of book values and subsequent erosion of earnings potential. Hedging is expensive and locking in protection for 95% of the portfolio does not come for free.
Complete hedging is not even close to possible and depending on how the curve moves, there may be some damage to book values.
Outlook & Verdict
In all the fretting over what the yield curve is signaling, do note that the bond market has been getting everything wrong over the last 16 months.
Reality?
The same chorus which got this entire move completely wrong is now screaming Fed should not hike into a slowdown. Keep in mind that Brazil with a CPI number of 10% has hiked by 875 basis points in the last 12 months, while the Fed is still stimulating with ongoing Quantitative Easing. To suggest that a 2% or 3% policy rate is too much is pure lunacy. Even 2% in rate hikes would be extremely low relative to our starting CPI.
The Fed should not only hike but also should not be afraid of curve inversion. The last two Fed tightening cycles, which actually happened when inflation was far lower, ended with a lot tighter conditions than what we have seen so far.
DX and NLY can navigate this but don't assume these are risk-free setups. Our defensive entry has reduced our drawdown compared to being directly long the stock DX.
This has created about a 5% Outperformance versus a direct long ownership of DX. That buffer and defensive entry is critical in our opinion within this sector. Another aspect that we think is important is limiting the overall size of this sector. Our current position size for all mortgage REITs is less than 2.5% of our portfolio. That number may vary for different investors but position size is the most important factor that one needs to consider when going in.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.