Introduction

I recently wrote an article about Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) where I argued that the stock was undervalued and laid out a thesis that several smaller growth engines that are currently hidden within Fiserv's larger operations will drive upside in the shares as they get an ever-increasing weight within the company. I calculated a fair value of $155 and found the risk/reward for the stock very beneficial as I saw little downside and medium-term sizable upside. For more detailed information, please check out my past article. I made this an author's choice so that it should be accessible for anyone having an interest in my original thesis.

Why an update so shortly after the initial piece? Since that article, Fiserv reported FY 2021 results and dropped by 6% right after the results. This is a very strong negative reaction for a stock like FISV and raises the question of whether I missed something or if there was anything in the results that would make me change my thesis. Furthermore, there was a fairly sizable acquisition, an announcement about important new cooperation that could provide strong international growth, as well as a press release of Apple (AAPL) entering the space, which is always a concern and which had people remarking negatively on the existing players in the sector. And finally, it seems like there is an analyst event in the cards that might actually focus on exactly my thesis and highlight the growth engines currently hidden within Fiserv. Therefore, quite a lot has happened since my article and I feel it is only sensible to check in again with anyone that was interested in my initial thesis and now wonders if I got it all wrong as the stock has performed so poorly on results. I will therefore go through some of the main points from results as well as more recent developments and analyze how much of an impact they have on my thesis.

Fiserv FY 2021 results

Fiserv beat earnings estimates by 1c in the quarter, helped by an aggressive $1bn buyback. Organic revenue grew by 11% in the quarter and adj. EPS by 21%. This leads to full-year growth of 11% for organic revenue and 26% for adj. EPS. Fiserv also issued forward guidance for 2022:

Fiserv 2022 forward guidance (Fiserv Q4/21 investor presentation)

Earnings estimates for 2022 were at $6.41 before the results and have since trended up slightly. Revenue was generally expected to grow by 7%. Therefore, the outlook was no earnings warning that could explain the 6% drop.

Even though Q4 performance and guidance overall seem all right, there were a few issues within the results that warrant a closer look and could have contributed to the drop.

FCF conversion

While earnings were fine, free cash flow conversion was a topic that was discussed in more detail during the conference call. Historically, Fiserv had an FCF conversion of over 100%. In Q3/2021, they had a very poor FCF conversion of only 58% but that recovered to 119% in Q4/2021, leading to an overall FCF conversion of 94% for the full year. For 2022, they guided to only 95-100% FCF conversion, which was lower than what they guided for on their 2020 investor day. Back then, they said they would achieve over 105% FCF conversion for 2022/23. Therefore, this is clearly something that warrants a closer look.

On their conference call, they commented that their lower FCF conversion guidance was due to three effects. Firstly, they integrate their acquisitions faster than in the past. Secondly, they have some increased IT spend after the First Data merger, and thirdly, they are spending on real estate as they build collaboration spaces to adapt to the new work-from-home environment. The latter two influences were deemed temporary for 2022 only:

So, that technology infrastructure associated with the Fiserv First Data merger and some of this real estate spend, you'll see kind of tail off at the end of this year and we will see a shift in free cash flow going forward.

This implicates a better FCF conversion from 2023 forward. But I am skeptical whether this will really be the case. I have in my model already used higher capex expenses to fund the high growth period and we already see this in the numbers with capex moving up from $900m in 2020 to $1160m in 2021. Additionally, growth often tends to imply increased working capital. Again, we see this effect in 2021:

Fiserv Cash Flow Statement (Fiserv 8-K 2021)

Trade receivables and prepaid expenses increased by double the amount of accounts payable leading to a net cash outflow of $303m. As Fiserv continues to grow, especially in new markets where they have less established relationships and try to gain market share, I expect this to continue. Still, an FCF conversion rate close to 100% is a good number, and as long as it is accompanied with growth, that seems acceptable to me, and as mentioned above, I already provided for a lower conversion rate in my model.

Clover Q4 sequential growth was weak

Clover had an annualized GPV of $201bn in Q4/21. While this was up sizeably year-over-year (+50%), it was up just 2.5% from $196bn in Q3/21. However, Q3 was extremely strong and I believe lifted Covid restrictions in Q3 together with pent-up demand and spending power lead to the great jump in Q3, whereas in Q4, some COVID restrictions were put back into place, especially in Europe. Nevertheless, Clover GPV development is critical to my thesis and therefore this will be one of my main points of attention going forward to what extent we will see a slowing growth trend there. Looking at Q1, I will be focusing more on the year-over-year developments than sequentially as Q1 tends to be seasonally weaker compared to Q4.

FX outlook detracts 1% from revenue growth

In their guidance, Fiserv adjusted the revenue growth rate by 1% due to FX movements. This means in reported USD expected organic adjusted growth is just 6%-8%. With the Fed expected to tighten strongly to fight inflation, this could be an understatement and actual exchange rate movements could be even worse than anticipated. That said, this is something out of Fiserv's control and just the price of doing business internationally. Also, I would expect the impact to be mostly translational.

Inflation impact

Theoretically, Fiserv should be a decent inflation hedge. I also mentioned as much in past piece. Fiserv management also commented similarly on their conference call when asked about the impact of inflation:

Ultimately, we feel good about the pricing dynamic of the market. Inflation in 2022 will give us a natural lift on the activity that is volume based, as volume goes up on higher volume transactions, which can be higher volume activity we'll get a lift on that. And roughly in the merchant business about 65% of our revenue is volume based pricing and about 35% is transaction-based. If you turn to the Fintech segment, it's the segment that we probably have the highest level of CPI clauses in our contracts and certainly will be a lift for us in 2022, as those CPI increases go in. I don't have a percentage for you off the top of my head, but it's a good portion of the fintech -- excuse me -- or the core account processing portions of fintech that have a CPI index in it.

While they do confirm that high inflation should give them "a natural lift", their revenue growth guidance is only in line with the guidance they gave in their 2020 investor day when inflation that high was not a topic. Therefore, the in-line guidance could also be seen as some kind of a disappointment because one would expect an increase in guidance in the current high inflation environment. It is not clear to me to what extent if at all management has really considered expected inflation when giving guidance. They might not have considered it at all just to be on the safe side. I currently give them the benefit of the doubt and do not think this constitutes a stealth revenue growth downward guidance.

Other recent developments

Besides earnings, there have also been some other recent developments that warrant attention as they impact my thesis.

Finxact acquisition

Fiserv agreed to acquire Finxact for $650m (for the remaining equity). I see this as a positive development although I regard it as a more defensive move. Traditionally, banks run their banking core at big mainframes. These are not the most flexible systems. Switching cores from one provider to another was expensive, difficult, and with limited advantages. However, more recently, there have been new fintechs offering cloud-based API solutions. Finxact is one such company and it has already successfully migrated a Fiserv banking core at Live Oak Bank. Both Fiserv and Live Oak were early investors in Finxact. Therefore, rather than waiting to be disrupted, Fiserv now can disrupt itself plus maybe gain some share from competitors. Migrations are always a difficult undertaking and the data involved is highly sensitive. Therefore, I believe Fiserv being able to offer in-house capabilities should improve their retention rate as many CIOs will likely choose to cooperate with the existing core supplier to minimize risk. $650m is not exactly pocket change and how the economics of those offerings compare to the current status quo is difficult to assess, but I take comfort in the knowledge that Fiserv is willing to disrupt itself rather than having others do so. Fiserv staying relevant also through acquisitions is part of my overall thesis and I do believe this acquisition strengthens that belief.

UnionPay International Cooperation

Another recent announcement was the expansion of Fiserv's relationship with UnionPay International (UPI). UnionPay is China's credit card and UPI is its gateway to the world. UPI is active in more than 180 countries and they describe the cooperation as follows:

The collaboration will allow physical and virtual UnionPay cards to be issued on Fiserv’s platforms, which makes system modification much faster and cheaper for partners in areas including Europe, Southeast Asia, South Pacific when issuing UnionPay cards. Besides, online merchants in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific can easily enable UnionPay acceptance for all their sites by accessing the UnionPay online payment API on Fiserv's merchant platform. Fiserv will work with UnionPay for more major e-commerce retailers on the platform to take UnionPay cards.

Fiserv's Carat will be used to enable enterprise businesses worldwide to use UnionPay payment options. This means Fiserv is bound to benefit from both Chinese travelers as well as Chinese businesses set up outside China. This is a very big market. As I see Carat as the main growth opportunity for Fiserv besides Clover, I view this as a very positive development. As my growth thesis partially rests on international expansion of their services, this also rather confirms my view.

Apple Tap To Pay

Finally, Apple announced their own contactless payment solution for small merchants. Now, it is never good to have Apple enter your field of business. But to what extent it will really be a major competition for Clover remains to be seen. Samsung already has started their Samsung (POS) rollout in 2019 (utilizing tech by Mobeewave, which was then bought out by Apple, indicating a similar setup), but it seems they limited transactions to $100. Visa also works with Android phones to enable cashless payments for merchants since the start of 2020. Who will be the target market? According to Visa:

Many of these small and micro-sellers do not have registered businesses and average one to three employees. Typical use cases include kiosks, street stalls, food trucks, clothing shops, the self-employed and professional services.

According to Fiserv's 2020 Investor Day presentation, over 90% of their SMB merchants with Clover process over $125k annually. For many of those businesses, the cost of the terminal will not be the main reason why they choose a specific service. An Apple mobile phone itself is very expensive and using their employee's phone is impractical for many business setups. Add to that the value from the different software and services linked to the POS system. On the other hand, for self-employed freelancers, semi-professional setups, or merchants in emerging markets and the like, that might be an interesting setup. I have little doubt that Apple will be a strong competitor for these segments as they are well known to generate high customer satisfaction. I would therefore expect their offering to be well received by their targeted audience. In emerging markets, Android phones might be more prevalent.

Possible Catalyst Upcoming?

In my last article, I argued that activist investor ValueAct might push management to give the market more insights into their growth businesses like Clover and Carat. Therefore, I found this excerpt from their Q4 conference call very interesting:

And then just really one quick follow-up. I thought it was interesting that you guys are hosting this call in the next few weeks on Merchant and Clover. Any kind of preview on what the goal is for that? Is it just to give us more comfort and color on sustainability and the breakdown of the business given how strong growth has been? Thanks guys. Frank Bisignano Yes. Why don't we start with the first? The concept on that is to really get you all to better understand the value being created for each client that when you think about average revenue per merchant Clover's impact to give you a real good look at the growth rate. And we talked to you about the e-com business too. We said cover the both. So when you look at it, you could see what that long-term ramp we have in here and the power of both of those platforms. So that would be answering the last part first.

It seems like that part of my thesis is playing out as expected and hopefully that event will give analysts more insight and confidence into the growth that Clover and Carat can contribute to Fiserv. This could then lead to a quicker rerating by the market.

Conclusion

As I mentioned in my original article, I already had higher capex and higher acquisition volumes modeled. Therefore, the lower FCF conversion guidance and very strong acquisition volumes are no surprise to me and thus no reason to change my thesis on FISV. FX headwinds are never a good thing to have but this comes with the territory of investing in internationally operating companies. Relatively speaking, Fiserv is not that much exposed to them although I acknowledge that I view international expansion as a major driver for growth at Fiserv.

More worrisome is the relative low sequential growth in Clover of Q4 over Q3. That said, it was still up 50% year-over-year. But as this is at the core of my thesis, it certainly warrants further watching. Additionally, Apple entering your space is never a good development, but I feel Fiserv is well entrenched with its partnerships via banks at least for the segment of the more established merchants.

On the positive side, that analyst event on Clover might lead to a rerating by the analyst community if my growth projections prove to be realistic.

In a nutshell, I do not see any compelling reason to change my overall view on Fiserv and stick to my positive outlook for the time being. I still believe Clover and Carat provide Fiserv with a great growth platform and international expansion will provide a long growth runway. This has only been strengthened by the announced cooperation with UnionPay which opens up another avenue for growth internationally with Chinese businesses and travelers. My fair value estimate of $155, therefore, stays unchanged.