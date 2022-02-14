gpointstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Speaking of love… Here’s the thing about modern-day ideas of romance: We have a bit of a tendency to overdo it.

This isn’t meant to be a “slam” against all the romantics out there. Elaborate gifts and intense levels of affection can be amazing.

But they shouldn’t be the constant expectation or expression of real love… despite what pop culture tends to portray.

Consider Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” currently the No. 6 song on iHeart Radio’s Top 40 list. Like many of Sheeran’s hits, it’s catchy with unique elements despite existing in an often-unoriginal lyrical environment.

Yet it still promotes the same idea of an always-exciting love, as evidenced by these lines:

In which case, it doesn’t exactly promote reality.

The Truth About Love

This might not be the most appreciated Valentine’s Day message of all time. (Then again, considering my main demographic here on Seeking Alpha, perhaps it will be.)

But love? Real love?

It’s not always warm, fuzzy feelings and passionate embraces. Speaking as a married man with five children, let me attest that sometimes lasting love involves getting exceptionally frustrated with your spouse.

Sometimes you just want to be left alone.

Sometimes you feel alone.

But you stick it through anyway because you know those moments are just as fleeting as the “Oh, baby!” ones. The majority of real love is filled with companionship: the comfortable, comforting knowledge that you’re there for that special someone and that special someone is there for you, including:

Cuddling up on the couch watching a movie

Sitting in the same room accomplishing separate tasks

Eating together at the dinner table

Running out the grocery store to get tissues and cough drops when your spouse gets a cold

Simple smiles at each other for no good reason at all.

If that sounds boring, maybe it is. But that doesn’t make it any less beautiful.

Besides, the “boring” kind of love means you don’t have to worry about sympathizing too closely with another popular song out right now: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” which goes:

Personally, I’ll take “boring” over that any day.

Keep It Simple, Sweetheart, to Achieve Lasting Happiness

The same principle applies to investing, of course. You can run after the flashy, high-energy, exciting stocks that promise so much…

Or you can stick with the slow and steady kind of portfolio picks that have a much, much – much – better track record of following through on their promises.

Oftentimes, that means dividend-paying stocks and other well-established companies that know how to treat their investors right. And, in my experience, that definitely means real estate investment trusts (REITs) – one of the best categories of dividend-paying stocks you can possibly buy.

It’s this less-than-exciting but oh-so-worthwhile kind of Valentine’s Day musing that inspired me to start up a new collection of money-making assets. I call it the KISS Portfolio, where KISS stands for Keep It Simple, Sweetheart.

Don’t worry. I do know that “Sweetheart” isn’t the original word in the KISS acronym. But since I don’t think any of you are stupid – and we are dealing with February 14 here – I’m going with the altered version.

It’s going to be a list of 10 “boring” REITs that know how to treat you right with steady payouts. These companies have strong fundamentals because they know it’s the fundamentals that matter.

They work hard to build themselves up in order to better be there for you. And they don’t care about being too cute.

They know themselves. They know their own worth. And they know yours too.

Again, what real love – whether in romantic relationships or investments – comes down to is dependability. In which case, the following REITs are great catches through and through.

I know I’m happy to hold onto them.

NTST: 3.7% Dividend Yield

NETSTREIT (NTST) is a net lease REIT that owns around 300 properties in which over 85% of the portfolio consists of investment grade tenants or tenants with an investment grade profile (the highest % in the net lease sector).

Since the IPO in 2020, NTST has grown its portfolio by an average of $101 million per quarter and the company now has a market cap of around $1 billion.

To fund growth, NTST has maintained strict financial discipline, as of Q3-21, the company had $28 million in cash and total debt outstanding of $192 million with no debt maturities until the maturity of the revolver in December 2023 (subject to a 1-year extension option).

NTST’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.5x at quarter-end, below its 4.5x to 5.5x long-term target.

At the end of Q3-21, NTST adjusted its full-year 2021 AFFO guidance to a range of $0.93 to $0.95 per share, primarily due to higher dispositions (in Q3) and the timing of acquisitions. NTST also increased its 2021 net acquisitions to at least $400 million.

Given its small size, NTST should be able to move the needle, especially if the company continues to acquire around $100 mm every quarter. Analysts are forecasting AFFO per share to grow by around 20% in 2022, which would make NTST a top-grower.

Shares are now trading at $21.57 per share, ~15% below our buy target, and we are modeling annual returns of around 25%. NTST’s equity yield is now around 4.4% and the payout ratio is around 82% (in Q3) which means the company should boost its dividend substantially this year.

GLPI: 6.1% Dividend Yield

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) is a net lease REIT that owns 52 properties in 17 states, with a total of 25.6 million square feet and 15,206 hotel rooms. The company was created from a tax-free spin-off of the real estate of Penn National Game in February 2013.

GLPI recently announced a $345 million gross (7.7 million shares @$44.75 million) share offering intended to fund three asset purchases from Cordish Companies (owners of Live! Casino & Hotels).

We also believe GLPI could become a buyer of the Bally’s assets, as their largest owner, Soohyung Kim, is seeking to buy the shares his investment group doesn’t already own for $38 per share, saying this represents a 30% premium. Kim references the sale-leaseback term in his offer, and we believe GLPI is the most likely landlord.

GLPI has maintained a very steady dividend history, as well as a disciplined balance sheet. The company is investment grade rated and has a payout ratio of around 79% (based on AFFO). We expect to see more growth ahead that should drive the cheaply valued shares.

GLPI has the highest dividend yield (6.1%) in the net lease sector, and using growth estimates for 2022, we are forecasting shares to return in excess of 20%. Shares are trading at $43.93, ~15% below our buy target, and we recently purchased shares for the Real Money portfolio.

MPW: 5.2% Dividend Yield

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a “pure play” hospital REIT that owns 438 properties in 32 U.S. states, six European countries, Australia, and South America. MPW’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, and other investments in operations.

As MPW's CEO, Edward Aldag explained in the Q4-21 earnings call, “2021 was also another banner year for acquisitions. MPT continued to execute on our acquisition strategy to amass another $3.9 billion in investments across 5 different countries, with 9 different operators, 5 of which were new operators.”

That growth translates into double-digit year-over-year quarterly growth, as Aldag explained, “a record virtually unmatched among, not only our peers, but the entire universe of REITs with a similar or larger market cap.”

Over the past 10 full years, MPW has delivered normalized FFO and AFFO per share at compound annual growth rates in the mid-9s and mid-6s, respectively, while maintaining an average net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio in the mid-5x range. As I explained in a recent article,

“I must point out here that MPW’s debt is a risk worth considering and while we would like to see the company improve its debt metrics, we’re happy to see that the payout ratio continues to improve.”

MPW shares are now trading at $21.67, ~16% below our buy target. Analysts are forecasting AFFO per share to grow by ~10% in 2022 and 2023. The dividend yield is 5.2% and we are modeling shares to return over 20% over the next twelve months.

PSTL: 5.2% Dividend Yield

Postal Realty (PSTL) is a net lease REIT that owns 926 properties in 49 states. The company was founded by Andrew Spodek (who now serves as the REIT’s CEO) and listed on May 2019 ($77 million IPO with a portfolio of 270 properties). Since that time (the IPO), PSTL has acquired 656 additional properties, comprising for approximately $281 million.

PSTL has strong growth metrics including 310% rent growth and 61% dividend growth (since the IPO). PSTL has raised the dividend for nine consecutive quarters (the Q3-21 dividend rose approximately 4.7% over Q3-20).

One of the attractions for PSTL is based on the fact that the market opportunity is highly fragmented. Around 25,517 of the 31,000+ total postal properties (representing ~84.1 million interior sq ft) are privately owned and leased to the USPS.

PSTL is well-positioned to be the go-to consolidator because the company has decades of experience acquiring and managing postal assets.

PSTL is a landlord to mission-critical properties, while e-commerce has grown, the USPS’s shipping and package services have proven vital to “last mile” deliveries. The USPS empowers e-commerce retailers to meet growing consumer delivery demands in the digital era.

PSTL maintains a diversified balance sheet with a mix of fixed and floating rate debt. In Q3-21, the company had ~$4 million of cash and approximately $128 million of gross debt with a weighted average interest rate of 2.2%. The debt is comprised of $44.5 million of floating rate debt (revolving credit facility) and approximately $83 million of fixed rate debt.

PSTL shares are trading at $17.52, ~18% below our buy target, with a P/AFFO of 16.4x. The dividend yield is 5.2% and we anticipate the company will continue to grow its dividend (it has raised the dividend for 9 consecutive quarters) and analysts forecast growth (based on AFFO) of 5% in 2022 and 7% in 2023. As shown below, we forecast shares to return in excess of 20% in 12 months.

SKT: 4.3% Dividend Yield

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is a “pure play” outlet REIT that owns 36 properties in the US (20 states) and Canada. We recently bumped up our buy below target for Tanger based on the continued tenant sales growth (driven by an enhanced tenant mix) and overall strength of the business model.

In addition, the new CEO, Stephen Yalof (who we also recently interviewed) has done a great job with navigating the recovery by growing occupancy and NOI in the right direction.

We believe Tanger could grow NOI by as much as 30% over the next few years, and generate solid FFO growth, nearly 50% upside. Of course, this means that the company will likely boost its dividend to a meaningful level, analysts are forecasting 36% FFO/sh growth in 2022.

The balance sheet is in great shape right now. In August, the company completed a public offering of $400 million of senior notes at a rate of 2.75%, the lowest coupon in Tanger's history. The company used the proceeds from the sale to redeem the $100 million that was outstanding on its 3.875% notes due in 2023 and the $250 million that was outstanding on its 3.75% notes due in 2024.

SKT shares now trade at $16.90 with a P/AFFO multiple of 11.5x. This screens cheap (13% short interest), especially when you compare the multiple to other shopping center peers, like Kimco Realty (KIM) – trading at 21.9x or Regency Centers (REG) – trading at 19.7x.

VICI: 5.1% Dividend Yield

VICI Properties (VICI) is a gaming REIT that owns 43 properties in 15 states, and this includes 3.8 million square feet of casino space, 58,000 hotel rooms, and 63,000 gaming units. Since formation in October 2017, VICI has acquired 29 properties in 10 markets.

VICI has announced its closing on the Venetian Resort in Q1 and the MGM Grand (MGP) portfolio in Q2-22. Shares have underperformed since the August 2021 announcement (ultimately including the largest REIT secondary equity offering in history). These transactions will eventually close, which takes time given the regulatory process associated with casinos.

Gaming REITs engage in very long-term leases that escalate at approximately 2% per year, and many have CPI clawback features.

However, the more important question, when it comes to inflation is the fact that VICI – and Gaming and Leisure - are designed to produce high-single-digit earnings growth along these lines: 2% escalator + leverage = 4%; 4% + external growth = 5% to 7% FFO growth.

VICI shares remain cheap, trading at $28.25 (21% below our buy target) with a P/AFFO multiple of 15.6x, much lower than the blue-chip net lease REITs, like Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC). Meanwhile, VICI is yielding 5.1% with plenty of cushion, as the payout ratio remains solid (at 80% based on AFFO).

VICI has already shown it knows how to attract dividend investors, by bumping its dividend by 11% in 2020 and another 9% in 2021. Given the growth profile (and high fragmentation), we expect VICI will continue with the same dividend setup. We’re forecasting VICI to return in excess of 20% over the next 12 months.

SRC: 5.6% Dividend Yield

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a net lease REIT that owns 1,887 properties (306 tenants) located in 48 states. As of Q3-21, the company has generated gross rental revenue of $535.8 million with a weighted average lease term of 10.1 years.

What I find most interesting is that SRC is becoming increasingly active in the Industrial sector, adding nearly $1 billion of big box space over the last 8 quarters (46.5% of all acquisitions over 8 quarters).

Also, the company has improved its balance sheet, it ended Q3-21 with leverage of 5x, and recently Moody’s upgraded SRC’s corporate credit rating to Baa2, giving it a BBB rating from all 3 rating agencies. SRC’s debt has decreased from 46% in 2017 to 36.8% as of Q3-21.

It also appears that SRC may now have its dividend under control, as the payout ratio (using AFFO below) is now in line with peers. Keep in mind, SRC’s payout ratio was 95% in 2017 and 92.7% in 2020. It was 82.5% in Q3-21.

SRC shares are now trading at $45.96 with a P/AFFO multiple of 13.8x. The dividend yield is 5.6% and analysts are forecasting growth of 7% in 2022. We model shares to return in excess of 20% during the next 12 months.

HASI: 3.5% Dividend Yield

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) is a REIT that describes its activities as: “We make investments in climate solutions by providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets.”

As I explained in my first article on Hannon back in February 2015, “What makes (it) unique is the fact that the company aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects.”

I also said that it “… invests capital in energy efficiency assets such as HVAC, lighting, controls, and pumps. Needless to say, these are all considered 'real estate' assets, as they are attached to either land and/or buildings that qualify as real estate.”

Looking back over the past five years, HASI's assets have increased from $3.9 billion to $7.2 billion or 17% annualized. Cash flow measured by distributable net investment income ("NII") rose similarly from $48 million in 2016 to $88 million in 2020, or 15% annualized.

There is only one mortgage REIT we know of that is even in the same ballpark as HASI in terms of asset and cash flow growth: Arbor Realty Trust (ABR).

Unlike most mREITs, HASI's portfolio yield has been on an upward trajectory even as rates have fallen. As you'd expect, this means HASI has lower borrowing costs (4.7% YTD through Q3 2021) against higher portfolio yields, which equals more cash flow all other things equal.

The $0.35 dividend announced had a healthy 1.17x coverage ratio, which is one of the stronger metrics in the mREIT sector (most hover around 1.0-1.05x). HASI did increase the dividend in 2020 but by a marginal $0.05 per share from $0.335 to $0.34. They raised it another penny to $0.35 quarterly for Q1 2022's payment.

We expect management to announce a distribution increase to at least $0.36 quarterly alongside Q4's earnings release (February 17th).

HASI shares have pulled back considerably YTD – down 25% - and we recently wrote a detailed article here outlining our bullish sentiment. HASI now trades at $39.88 with a P/E multiple of 21.6.

The dividend yield is 3.5% and analysts forecast growth (‘EPS’) of 5% in 2022 and 7% in 2023. We forecast shares to return over 25% over the next 12 months (and shares are now trading 23% below our buy target).

IIPR: 3.2% Dividend Yield

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a “pure play” cannabis REIT that owns 73 properties (as of Q3-21) in 18 states. Shares in IIPR have tanked YTD, pulling back by over 28%. In a recent article, I explained the volatility,

“IIPR withdrew its proposed offering of $300 million, 5-year unsecured notes due to market conditions. And of course, this is the reason shares have dipped harder over the last few days.”

I went on to explain,

“the fact that IIPR did not proceed with the deal on altered terms (i.e., a higher coupon, shorter duration, etc.) suggests: (1) the company has adequate capital sources to support operations and maintain growth, and (2) Management is confident enough in its business outlook to wait for more opportune conditions to raise capital.”

As of Q3-21, IIPR had $681.7 million of cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet and around $340 million - $370 million following post-Q3-21 acquisitions and TI funding.

No need to panic, as IIPR has $231.7 million of availability remaining under its ATM (the company has not utilized its ATM since December 2020) and has previously issued preferred equity and convertible notes to raise capital.

We consider IIPR to have the widest moat, based upon:

The first mover advantage and sought-after “NYSE” listing High-quality operators with once single-state operators expanding multi-state Disciplined capital markets execution Steady dividend growth history Outsized growth platform with highly attractive investment spreads

IIPR shares now trade at $188.87 with a P/AFFO multiple of 28.6x. The dividend yield is 3.2% and analysts forecast growth of 38% in 2022 and 23% in 2023. We forecast IIPR to return a shopping 50% over 12 months.

SAFE: 1.1% Dividend Yield

Our final K.I.S.S. pick is Safehold (SAFE), a REIT that focuses on ground leases. In other words, it owns no buildings and has ultra-long lease contracts with 2% escalators. The company also has attractive CPI look-backs (similar to gaming REITs).

(SAFE is externally managed with iSTAR (STAR) – see our recent STAR article HERE.)

One of the fascinating attributes to the SAFE business model is the equity that continues to build up with the unrealized capital appreciation. What this simply means is that eventually the ground owner will get the improvements back and these brick-and-mortar assets have value.

Some analysts have compared SAFE to traditional equity REITs, but this is disingenuous because these REITs have a higher degree of default risk because they are closer to BBB in terms of their default profile.

While many REITs were forced to cut dividends through COVID in 2020, SAFE collected 100% of its ground rents, because ground leases are in effect a super-senior super-safe position.

SAFE has underperformed the REIT sector YTD (-19%) mainly due to macro headwinds for its longer-term ground leases and partly because of perceived slower growth (as investment spreads narrow in the face of cap rate compression). I asked Sugarman about the growth platform and he said,

“We have put out the guidance that we would double the size of the portfolio from 2021 to 2023. And over that three-year period, we would grow from about $3.2 billion of assets to $6.4 billion of assets. So that's the marker out in the world. And we said we'd be disappointed if we couldn't beat that.”

SAFE shares are now trading at $64.55 with a P/E of 45.9x. The dividend yield is puny – just 1.1% - but we’re most attracted to the growth story – analysts forecast EPS growth of 30% in 2022. We think shares could fetch around $89.00 by year-end 2022, which translates into a total return in excess of 40% (annualized).

Is this KISS on Your List

I’m sure some of you can relate to one of my favorite Hall & Oates tunes, “Kiss on my List”.

Well, guess what?

I just gave 10 such secrets away…

I just provided you with 10 of iREIT on Alpha’s high conviction REIT picks and as you can see (above), the average dividend yield (for these 10) is 4.3% and iREIT’s estimated 12-month total return forecast is a whopping 27%.

It really all boils down to buying high-quality stocks at a quantifiable margin of safety. We have screened our REIT Lab and have determined that this group could deliver strong shareholder returns, powered by disciplined growth, solid dividend growth, and cheap valuations.

That’s the essence of sleeping well at night…