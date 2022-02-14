Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis: despite a strong economic backdrop, the ETF is moving lower. It's time to take profit.

ETFs now form the backbone of most portfolios. For example, a standard portfolio is composed some ratio of SPY (for the S&P 500) and TLT (for the long-end of the treasury market). In addition, due to low cost and high liquidity, an increasing number of investors and managers are now favoring ETFs that track broad averages over large mutual funds. Hence, an analysis of a large index-tracking ETF such as the (DIA) is warranted on Seeking Alpha as this is now a standard investment tool used by many investors.

State Street Global Investors has a group of 11 ETFs that combined represent the entire US economy. Their symbols begin with the two letters XL. Each ETF is one of the largest in its respective sector.

The XLY (NYSEARCA:XLY) is the largest consumer discretionary ETF with $20.5 billion assets under management.

Here is the ETFs industry allocation:

XLY industry allocation (SSGA)

And here are the ETFs 10 largest holdings along with each stocks percentage of the ETF.

10 largest holdings of the XLY (SSGA)

Let's first take a look at the economic backdrop to determine if it is expanding for contracting. Consumer discretionary behavior is determined by income, which is in turn based on the labor market.

Payroll employment and unemployment rate (FRED)

Payroll employment continues to grow (left) resulting in a declining unemployment rate (right).

Personal income less transfer payments and Y/Y change in average hourly income (FRED)

Personal income less transfer payments (left) recently hit a five-year peak. The Y/Y percentage change in average hourly earnings (right) is rising at a brisk clip.

Y/Y percentage change in PCEs (FRED)

The Y/Y percentage change in durable (in blue), non-durable (in red), and service (in green) personal consumption expenditures is still rising at a very strong pace.

Real retail sales (FRED)

Real retail sales peaked in January 2021. However, despite its decline from that level, it is still at a very high level.

The data shows that macroeconomic backdrop is positive. A strong labor market has resulted in a low unemployment rate. This has led to rising incomes which has stimulated consumer buying.

Now let's look at the XLYs performance relative to the following ETFs, which collectively represent the entire US economy: XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, and VNQ (11 total).

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year XLY's relative performance 9th 11th 10th 5th 10th

Data from Finviz.com

The XLY is one of the worst performing ETFs across most time frames save for the 6th month.

Here is the relative rotation graph for XLY:

Relative rotation graph of the XLY versus the S&P 500 (Stockcharts)

A relative rotation graph shows how a security is performing relative to a specific benchmark, which here is the S&P 500. Also remember that all the equity indexes are down for they year. Against that performance metric, the XLY is lagging.

Finally, here are the relevant charts:

Weekly and daily chart of the XLY (FRED)

On the weekly chart (left), prices have broken the trend line connecting lows starting in October of last year. On the daily chart (right) prices have recently sold off on higher volume and are using the 200-day EMA as a center of trading gravity.

Despite a solid economic backdrop, investors are selling this ETF, likely under the theory that a hawkish Fed will lead to lower activity. It's never a good idea to fight the trend, which here is lower. If you own this ETF, it's time to take some profits.