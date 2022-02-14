Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Dole Plc (NYSE:DOLE) (OTCPK:TTPPF) is a company that has recently hit our screens. Its multiple is quite low and it sells rather attractive products. Vertical integration is protecting it amid substantial inflationary pressures from logistics, and synergies as the company achieves the benefits from their merger that preceded their recent IPO will make the company even more compelling. With price increases incoming in the lagging 50% of their revenues, we see a decent future for Dole, and put them on the watchlist as a compelling story.

Discussion of Q3

Dole's model is thankfully quite simple. It grows and sources as well as distributes fresh fruit and vegetable products in a variety of geographies. Its segments are as follows.

Dole Segments (Dole Q3 2021 Pres)

The very basic secular trend that stands behind them is their focus on healthy products, and the general movement of vegetarianism as well as healthier eating supporting their markets. The markets have indeed been growing in 2021, with nice EBITDA and revenue growth to show for the YTD period.

Financial Highlights (Dole Q3 2021 Pres)

However, the Q3 results are not as attractive. There has been quite a substantial decline in EBITDA due to inflationary pressures affecting its businesses. Most of this pressure is coming from logistic costs, to which the company is very exposed. Despite selling commoditised products, pricing increasing wasn't able to offset the growth in costs for the quarter, and this is primarily a problem in the fresh fruit and vegetable segment, where longer term contracts are in place. These have lagged in response to increasing cost pressures, and are going to have to be revised upwards to deal with growing costs in fuel and logistics. Apparently this will be enough to meet the EBITDA guidance of about $400 million at the end of the year.

Dole is better positioned than most in the space thanks to the quite substantial vertical integration in their logistics. The company owns several containerships that amount to around 20k in TEU according to our coarse estimations (they have 13 ships with around 20k containers leased or owned). The value of their fleet is around $130 million, which is about 6% of the company's overall EV.

Valuation

The Dole valuation is quite low.

Dole's Multiple (VTS)

While it is quite a low margin business, there is some industrial differentiation with them purely because they own quite a lot of their own assets. Indeed, operating leases are not a large part of the book assets, less than 10%, with examples of their focus on ownership including their fleet, where they have enough ships to charter two of them out. With primarily a distribution model for quite commoditized products, the margins are not all that high at around 5% on a normalised basis as would be expected, but the scale of the company and vertical integration is a differentiator.

Consider that we are seeing one of the worst logistics environments in years right now, and as a business that would typically have economics more beholden to logistics costs, Dole is doing remarkably well. Moreover, the results are likely to inflect upwards from the current quarter as businesses locked into longer term contracts, accounting for 50% of the revenue, will be due to pass on cost increases to customers. Moreover, with many newbuilds entering the fleets of vessel owning companies, these logistical challenges should begin to subside, hopefully starting next year, and then Dole will be left with elevated pricing in contracts until rollovers mean those increases have to be rescinded.

Conclusion

Synergies as a consequence of the merger and price increases incoming on 50% of revenue are going to be a boon for the company in coming quarters. Naturally, this will be a mitigating factor against the backdrop of a complex logistical environment, which will continue to harangue Dole financials. However, Dole is vertically integrated, with a not irrelevant amount of vertical integration including ships constituting a good portion of its assets to protect the bottom line from elevated charter rates. At quite a low multiple and in quite an attractive product market, Dole appears interesting. While distribution focused models always give us pause, especially when they supply supermarkets, a highly competitive channel, we will definitely put Dole on the watchlist, and wonder if its recent listing is keeping the price lower than it ought to be given the incoming turnaround in financials.