Dole: Vertically Integrated And Well-Positioned On Logistics Backdrop
Summary
- Dole is a vertically integrated provider of fresh produce that has recently gone public following a merger between Dole Food Company and Total Produce.
- As a recent listing, it seems to be going quite under the radar, with quite a low multiple.
- Inflationary pressures, particularly in inland logistics, are hurting the company, with an integrated fleet protecting them from high charter rates.
- Price increases have lagged in 50% of the business' revenues, but will catch up and ease the issues seen in a tough Q3.
- Overall, the company sells attractive products and is quite compelling given synergies and the value of its fleet.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Dole Plc (NYSE:DOLE) (OTCPK:TTPPF) is a company that has recently hit our screens. Its multiple is quite low and it sells rather attractive products. Vertical integration is protecting it amid substantial inflationary pressures from logistics, and synergies as the company achieves the benefits from their merger that preceded their recent IPO will make the company even more compelling. With price increases incoming in the lagging 50% of their revenues, we see a decent future for Dole, and put them on the watchlist as a compelling story.
Discussion of Q3
Dole's model is thankfully quite simple. It grows and sources as well as distributes fresh fruit and vegetable products in a variety of geographies. Its segments are as follows.
The very basic secular trend that stands behind them is their focus on healthy products, and the general movement of vegetarianism as well as healthier eating supporting their markets. The markets have indeed been growing in 2021, with nice EBITDA and revenue growth to show for the YTD period.
However, the Q3 results are not as attractive. There has been quite a substantial decline in EBITDA due to inflationary pressures affecting its businesses. Most of this pressure is coming from logistic costs, to which the company is very exposed. Despite selling commoditised products, pricing increasing wasn't able to offset the growth in costs for the quarter, and this is primarily a problem in the fresh fruit and vegetable segment, where longer term contracts are in place. These have lagged in response to increasing cost pressures, and are going to have to be revised upwards to deal with growing costs in fuel and logistics. Apparently this will be enough to meet the EBITDA guidance of about $400 million at the end of the year.
Dole is better positioned than most in the space thanks to the quite substantial vertical integration in their logistics. The company owns several containerships that amount to around 20k in TEU according to our coarse estimations (they have 13 ships with around 20k containers leased or owned). The value of their fleet is around $130 million, which is about 6% of the company's overall EV.
Valuation
The Dole valuation is quite low.
While it is quite a low margin business, there is some industrial differentiation with them purely because they own quite a lot of their own assets. Indeed, operating leases are not a large part of the book assets, less than 10%, with examples of their focus on ownership including their fleet, where they have enough ships to charter two of them out. With primarily a distribution model for quite commoditized products, the margins are not all that high at around 5% on a normalised basis as would be expected, but the scale of the company and vertical integration is a differentiator.
Consider that we are seeing one of the worst logistics environments in years right now, and as a business that would typically have economics more beholden to logistics costs, Dole is doing remarkably well. Moreover, the results are likely to inflect upwards from the current quarter as businesses locked into longer term contracts, accounting for 50% of the revenue, will be due to pass on cost increases to customers. Moreover, with many newbuilds entering the fleets of vessel owning companies, these logistical challenges should begin to subside, hopefully starting next year, and then Dole will be left with elevated pricing in contracts until rollovers mean those increases have to be rescinded.
Conclusion
Synergies as a consequence of the merger and price increases incoming on 50% of revenue are going to be a boon for the company in coming quarters. Naturally, this will be a mitigating factor against the backdrop of a complex logistical environment, which will continue to harangue Dole financials. However, Dole is vertically integrated, with a not irrelevant amount of vertical integration including ships constituting a good portion of its assets to protect the bottom line from elevated charter rates. At quite a low multiple and in quite an attractive product market, Dole appears interesting. While distribution focused models always give us pause, especially when they supply supermarkets, a highly competitive channel, we will definitely put Dole on the watchlist, and wonder if its recent listing is keeping the price lower than it ought to be given the incoming turnaround in financials.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.