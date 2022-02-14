hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM), a darling in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, saw its stock plummet more than 20% on Friday after the company pre-released earnings for the second quarter. Investors are concerned about rising credit losses, and the guidance for 2022 has also disappointed growth investors who may have expected a little bit more from the company. I believe the drop presents an opportunity for AFRM to double down because the industry is on a long-term upswing and benefits from rising adoption of BNPL services.

Digging Into Affirm Holdings' Second Quarter Earnings Report

Last week, Affirm Holdings released its earnings report ahead of schedule, causing the stock to drop by more than 20%. The company reported earnings per share of -57 cents, compared to the -37 cents predicted by analysts.

So, what exactly was so bad about Affirm Holdings' earnings report?

A couple of things.

First, losses at the popular BNPL company soared to $159.7 million in the three months ending December 31, 2021 and $466.4 million in the six months ending December 31, 2021.

Investors did not expect the company, which operates in one of the fastest growing industries at the moment, to report such a significant increase in losses. Operating margins have also suffered, falling from (13.1)% in the quarter ending December 31, 2020 to (54.3)% YoY.

Net Losses (Affirm Holdings)

Affirm Holdings has never been a profitable company, but losses were much higher than expected, pushing back the date when Affirm Holdings will be able to report positive net income. In the most recent quarter, the BNPL company invested heavily in technology and scale, resulting in higher-than-expected operating expenses and higher negative operating margins.

GAAP Operating Income (Affirm Holdings)

Operating costs related to technology and data analytics, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses have all increased in the last two quarters. They did, however, rise in order to support the company's aggressive growth in the BNPL market and should be viewed as investments in Affirm Holdings' future gross merchandise value and revenue growth.

Higher delinquencies and credit losses, in addition to higher operating expenses, have been driving up costs recently. Credit is made available to consumers at the click of a button by BNPL companies, exposing them to credit risk. Some consumers who choose to take advantage of a BNPL offer may be unable to make the required payments, posing a risk of delinquency to Affirm Holdings. Delinquencies have increased in the last six months, posing a risk to Affirm Holdings' profitability, particularly if this trend continues.

Delinquency Performance (Affirm Holdings)

The second factor that weighed on the company's stock last week was the revenue guidance for the rest of the year.

In 2022, the company expects gross merchandise value to range between $14.58 billion and $14.78 billion, with revenues ranging between $1.29 billion and $1.31 billion. According to this forecast, gross merchandise value will increase by 77% YoY, while revenue will increase by 49% YoY.

Investors may have expected a little more here, but I think this is pretty good guidance because it shows very strong momentum through the end of the year. Affirm Holdings expects third-quarter revenue of $325 million to $335 million, falling short of analyst expectations of $334.8 million.

GMV (Affirm Holdings)

Growth stocks are getting hammered these days even if they only disappoint marginally in terms of revenue growth or guidance. However, Affirm Holdings does not deserve this sell-off because all company metrics show strong and continuing momentum. In the second quarter, gross merchandise value increased 115% YoY to a record $4.5 billion, while revenue increased 77% YoY to $361 million. The BNPL company also saw 218% YoY growth in quarterly transactions, with repeat customer transactions growing even faster (240% YoY).

FY'22 Highlights (Affirm Holdings)

In the second quarter, the number of merchants and active customers in Affirm Holdings' network increased. Although the number of active customers increased by 150% YoY to 11.2 million, the real action is on the merchant side.

The number of active merchants increased by 2,030% YoY to 168K. A greater number of merchants in the network translates into a greater distribution of BNPL products, which attracts more customers. More customers using BNPL products improves Affirm Holdings' market growth prospects.

Active Merchants (Affirm Holdings)

Revenue Expectations

Affirm Holdings will continue to grow at a rapid pace. The market anticipates a 50% increase in revenue this year and next. BNPL adoption is increasing, as is the number of merchants in Affirm Holdings' network. This leads me to believe that the 20% valuation cut announced last week was completely undeserved. In the BNPL industry, the multiple to pay for Affirm Holdings' sales growth has now dropped to 10x.

Data by YCharts

My Conclusion

Higher costs and delinquencies weighed on Affirm Holdings' second-quarter results, resulting in declining profitability. Some may have been disappointed by the guidance, but the company remains on track to achieve significant gross merchandise value and revenue growth over the next several years.

I believe the market is overreacting to the earnings report, especially given how quickly active customers and merchants are increasing in the network. On Friday, the stock became more attractively priced, providing investors with a speculative buy opportunity.