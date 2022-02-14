Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), through QuickBooks and Mailchimp, is a leader in application software for small- and medium-sized businesses, and the self-employed. In addition to businesses, Intuit offers a suite of services for consumers which includes TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mint.

Intuit’s recent acquisition of Mailchimp marks a significant pivot in corporate strategy and warrants a reevaluation of the stock price.

Intuit has a fantastic decade. Just take a look at how their financial metrics have improved over the last decade:

2012 2022 Revenue (TTM) $3.8B $10.3B Net Income (TTM) $0.8B $2.1B Operating Cash Flow $1.3B $3.3B

More often than not, when you see that level of fundamental business growth, so too does the stock price grow. And sure, tech has been on a run, but Intuit’s track record has even trampled the indomitable Nasdaq.

The performance has been so strong, in fact, that investing $10,000 in Intuit just ten years ago would have turned into $160,000. Clearly, many investors are now sitting on sizable gains, myself included.

That leaves us with this question: What do we do now?

Sell some/all of our stake to lock in the gains? Or do we buy more and average up?

Well, at this point, I believe Intuit is just a Hold. Here’s why:

Yes, the company has had near-perfect business execution. Yes, the acquisition of Mailchimp could lead to another decade of substantial growth. But let's not forget, growth is only worth it for the right price. The fact is, Intuit’s potential growth doesn’t warrant much additional stock price appreciation from where shares stand today. This is supported by a DCF analysis and P/E comparison.

As I touched on earlier, Intuit has had a near-perfect track record. This chart from their most recent investor presentation sums it up pretty well:

This fantastic result has been primarily on the back of two incredibly successful products: TurboTax and Quickbooks.

Intuit acquired TurboTax in 1993, and ever since then, it's just continued to take share and grow. The TurboTax software has the majority of the market for those who file their own taxes. The only competitor that comes close is H&R Block (HRB) and they are a distant second.

Intuit maintains their dominant position by continually investing in marketing campaigns, and developing their software to make it the easiest to use. Intuit spends millions a year on ads. You might have seen they have a nice ad in the Superbowl this year (those don’t come cheap).

Each year, Intuit makes marginal improvements to its TurboTax software to make it easier to use and more intuitive.

An example of one of those advances is the ability for you to simply take a picture of your W2 on your mobile phone and TurboTax will take it from there.

In addition to simplifications, Intuit has added premium packages with increased functionality for users with more complicated tax filings. One big selling point is the ability to interact online with a tax expert for no added costs.

Offering those more advanced features has allowed Intuit to serve as the solution for the greatest number of people who make over $100k annually. That segment of the market just so happens to be the most profitable one too.

While TurboTax has been fantastic for Intuit and was clearly one of the main early drivers for the company, legislators are beginning to worry about the dominant position Intuit has. Solutions like the “IRS Free File” could potentially damage Intuit over the long term, especially if Intuit loses its pipeline of consumers who would move into more expensive software packages as their careers advance.

Quickbooks

The second driver of Intuit’s fantastic growth over the last decade has been Quickbooks. Quickbooks is an accounting software for S/M businesses (and the self-employed). This software is the backbone of almost all accounting teams within any small business.

Quickbooks helps small companies manage accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, and their general ledger. It has ingrained itself to the point where it is almost critically essential for a small business to operate.

Just like TurboTax, Quickbooks has a dominant position in the market:

When you combine all of the Quickbooks products, they control nearly 80% of the accounting software vertical for SME in the US. Xero and SAGE are absolutely dwarfed by what Intuit has done with Quickbooks.

One of the benefits of having such a significant market share with a product like Intuit has with Quickbooks is being able to leverage new products and services using that product as your sales platform.

Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s CEO since 2019, has capitalized on that opportunity by enabling cross-selling in their acquired products.

Under the last CEO of Intuit, Brad Smith, they were focused on conservatively growing their primary platforms (TurboTax and Quickbooks) and using excess capital to buy back stock and pay a growing dividend.

While Smith did a few acquisitions, like for Mint in 2009, the majority of the focus was just on those core products. Evidently, this strategy worked just fine for them (understatement).

The new CEO of Intuit sees things just a bit differently… on the chart above, you can spot almost exactly when the new CEO took over.

Sasan stopped the corporate buyback and instead decided that the stock price was richly valued and actually made more sense to be used as currency for acquisitions.

It’s all about platforms

The two major acquisitions under Sasan have been Credit Karma, a consumer credit monitoring service, and Mailchimp. These acquisitions largely represent what I believe is Intuit’s pursuit of building two platforms, one for consumers and one for SME businesses.

Credit Karma acts as a great funnel for its users to file taxes with TurboTax and it gives Intuit a way to capture the attention of TurboTax users for a longer duration of the year and to capitalize on that investment. One such way they have begun to do that is through Credit Karma money, which is essentially a checking account.

Mailchimp is a marketing analytics firm. Its most notable product is an emailing service to get in touch with your customers, but they also provide an entire wide array of services. Those collections of services become even more valuable when you can cross-sell Mailchimp customers into the Quickbooks ecosystem and vice-versa.

The challenge for Sasan now will be to prove that he can build these software solutions into platforms that all strengthen each other. Given the success they’ve had growing Credit Karma, I would say he has my trust for the time being.

When you look at what is possible with the combination of Intuit and Quickbooks, it's almost shocking. Whether it's online shopping, marketing, invoicing, banking, or taxes, they seem to do it all.

In a bull case scenario, their platform could really take off, potentially rivaling Shopify (SHOP).

For my valuation, I’d like to take a look at two different valuation models. I’ll compare its forward P/E to other software stocks with similar growth prospects. And secondly, I’ll perform a DCF analysis to see what the intrinsic value per share is.

P/E Comparison

Company 2023 P/E Stock Price EPS 2023 Intuit 39 $536 13.66 Microsoft (MSFT) 27 $295 10.75 Adobe (ADBE) 29 $474 16.27 ServiceNow (NOW) 63 $584 9.33 Salesforce (CRM) 44 $208 4.73

Avg P/E Excl. Intuit 41 Implied Stock Price $557

As you can see from this basic comparative analysis of forward P/E ratios, Intuit’s valuation is relatively in-line with that of its peers in the horizontal software market. This fact is not particularly comforting given that Intuit’s P/E ratio has steadily risen over the past few years (supported by low rates and low growth elsewhere).

Of course, it is entirely possible that the entire software market is richly overvalued.

DCF Analysis

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $10,720 $12,380 $14,113 $16,089 $18,342 Net Income $2,894 $3,381 $3,854 $4,394 $5,009 Cash Flow $2,794 $3,227 $4,234 $4,827 $5,502

Assumptions: Growth rate for next 7 Years (excl. 2022 & 2023) 14% Terminal Growth Rate 3% Discount Rate 7% Shareholder Dilution 0%

Intrinsic Value per Share $ 467

Based on my discounted cash flow analysis, I’m coming to an intrinsic value per share of something close to $467. Though I would say that even this value is based on some aggressive assumptions that may not come to fruition.

Based on my DCF, the growth rate over the next 7 years would have to be closer to 18% to justify an investment at these prices. That type of growth is much faster than what Intuit has been able to do outside of M&A. In normal periods, Intuit’s revenue growth usually averages around the low- to mid-double-digits.

Intuit is just a fantastic company.

The potential is clearly there for Intuit’s consumer and Small/Medium Business-centric platforms to generate massive sums of cash for the company. But that cash flow may not translate into share price returns for shareholders.

I’m bullish on Intuit for the long term but I cannot continue to add additional shares at these levels ($535 at the time of writing).

I rate shares of Intuit a Hold.

I would consider adding more if shares came just a bit closer to my fair value estimate of $510.

