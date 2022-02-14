VisualCommunications/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RETL) as an investment option at its current price. This fund offers exposure to the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, with an objective to deliver "a return that is 300% the return of its benchmark index for a single day". In practice, this means the fund uses extensive leverage, so it is designed for traders withe either a short-term objective, plenty of risk tolerance, or both.

RETL has come on my radar because I hold a current retail position through the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) that is down for the year in 2022. Given this drop, I am looking for a way to recoup these losses, potentially in an accelerated manner. The drop in stocks has been broad, with a big hit to consumer-oriented companies. This has been especially painful for RETL given its leverage. In fact, the fund is down over 35% since January 1. This is why I wanted to give it a thorough look now, to see if a turnaround is imminent.

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

After review, I have come to the conclusion that now might not be the time to take this gamble. On the bright side, the sharp drop opens up a relative value, but only if one has an optimistic outlook. With payrolls improving and home values continuing to climb, one could be tempted to go long retail.

However, there are a few negatives that make me hesitant to take a big, leveraged bet on retail right now. For one, inflation continues to rage, and that is cutting in to consumer purchasing power. A primary driver of inflation is oil prices, which so no sign of abating. With a less oil-friendly presidential administration in the U.S., geo-political risks in Eastern Europe potentially disrupting supply lines, and OPEC+'s inability to boost production back to pre-pandemic levels, oil's rise shows little sign of abating. Finally, interest rates are starting to rise, which is impacting the housing market. With American households spending more of their take-home pay on mortgages and rent, that leaves less left over for discretionary spend.

Let's Touch On Some Positives

First, I want to highlight a couple of attributes I like about RETL. As I just mentioned, I am not keen to start a position just yet, but there are a few things I find attractive about the fund that are going to keep this one on my radar screen. Primarily, it offers 3X leverage for the retail space, so this is a viable option for those wanting to gain enhanced exposure in this sector. However, beyond that fundamental fact, I like RETL because it is an equal-weighted fund. This is in contrast to many other retail plays across the ETF universe. While it is risky due to the leverage, it does not have the concentration risk of other options since the fund is not top heavy. To illustrate, the chart below shows the top 10 holdings of RETL, all which percentage weightings near the 1% mark:

Top Holdings (Direxion)

Why is this important? Well, whether it is desirable or not really depends on one's personal circumstances and objective. But I bring this up because many of the popular ETFs in the retail/consumer space are very top heavy. This means investors buying "consumer" funds who are expecting broad consumer exposure, may not actually be getting it. Again, this is not inherently "bad", if you only want exposure to a few big names. But I don't see the point in buying ETFs and other funds to simply be over-weight a few stocks. When that is the case, I would just buy those stocks and save the expense ratio.

For comparison purposes, let us examine a couple consumer fund peers. A couple popular tickers are the ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN), the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR). When we dive in to the top holdings of each, we see they are all skewed towards just a few names, as shown below, respectively:

ONLN Top Holdings (ProShares)

XLY Top Holdings (State Street)

VCR Top Holdings (Vanguard)

Of course, these funds are not direct peers with RETL, as they are passive, non-leveraged vehicles. But I use this as a reason to show that while RETL's leverage certainly poses a risk, it offers a broader, less concentrated play on the U.S. consumer than other popular options. I find this attractive in isolation.

Other Positives - Jobs, Wages, Home Equity

There are a few other reasons to be optimistic on the state of the U.S. consumer, and retail stocks by extension. While the pandemic continues to pressure American lives and the broader economic outlook, the good news is the country is finding a way to adapt. While stimulus has fallen dramatically from where it was last year, the labor market is making up for a good bit of that. While the beginning of 2021 saw mixed job numbers, the second half of the year saw a more consistent rise in hiring, as shown below:

Job Numbers (Charles Schwab)

Fortunately more hiring has also meant higher wages. This has been amplified by the fact that labor force participation is down, job openings are high, and those looking for work are finding jobs easily. As a result, workers have the upper-hand, pushing wages up at an aggressive pace:

U.S. Wages (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

To me, these are two of the most important factors when evaluating a retail play like RETL. If consumers are working and earning more money, that is going to lead to more spending most (if not all) of the time. The sectors that RETL owns, such as specialty stores, apparel, and electronic goods, among others, should all see higher demand. All things being equal, the labor market should give a boost to this fund.

Expanding on this point, another bright spot is home equity. While this does not effect renters, and perhaps not new home buyers, for those who have been established in their property or have it paid off completely, rising home values drives the "wealth effect". What this means is, while these households may not have the "cash" from their rising home value, they feel wealthier because they know the value has gone up on paper. This can lead to more spending, even if a job or wage situation within the household has not changed. While this may not seem like a big deal or economic driver, when we consider how fast and far home values have been rising, it is very important:

Home Values (Yahoo Finance)

The takeaway here is that American households have more money. More people are working, wages are going up, and home values are rising. These important headlines suggest some of the doom and gloom is overblown, and there are reasons to have at least some exposure to retail.

What's The Bad News? Inflation Is Key

So far, I have touched on some broad positive points - for RETL as well as for the state of the American consumer / household. At this point, it could seem like this fund is a sure fire buy, so why did I say I was cautious at the beginning of this review?

Importantly, there are a couple of fundamental reasons why I am reluctant to buy here. This reasons balance out some of the positive attributes noted, and make me forced to stay patient to see if cheaper stock prices emerge going forward. The first in particular is inflation. In the prior paragraph, I noted how wages and home wealth could boost spending. But that is in isolation. We have to consider the change in real wages and real take-home pay, not just the absolute values. What this means is that even if wages are going up, the actual amount of purchasing power could have gone down. How can this happen? Through inflation, which eats away at the value of the dollars one has available to spend. As inflation rises, consumers have less purchasing power, can therefore purchase fewer goods, and end up demanding fewer products and services from the companies in RETL's portfolio.

While this may seem like an old news story, since we have been talking about inflation for at least a year, it is just as relevant today as ever. To understand why, consider the new inflation numbers that came out last week, which show some of the hotting numbers in decades:

Inflation (Bloomberg)

It should not be a surprise that inflation is top of mind for many Americans, as well as global consumers. The reality is inflation is hitting wallet books hard, and that can drive down spending on discretionary items in the months to come.

It is also important to consider that rising oil prices are a key drive to these inflation numbers. Since mid-2020, oil prices have been going one direction - up. With the situation in Eastern Europe/Ukraine deteriorating on a weekly (or maybe daily) basis, this has sent prices surging again in the short-term. The end result has been that oil futures have breached levels not seen in years:

Oil Prices (Yahoo Finance)

This highlights a big part of the reason for why inflation has not slowed down, but actually accelerated. It is tied very directly to the continuous rise in oil prices that are also well supported. This means households cannot genuinely expect any short-term relief, despite promises from politicians. Part of the reason for this is because many of the world producers are under-utilized. We all know that production in the U.S. is down, but that is also a global story. OPEC+ has announced continuous rises in production, which could have had the effect of forcing down prices. The problem, aside from demand rising faster than supply, is that OPEC+ is having difficulty even meeting its modest target output increases. Since last year, actual production for the conglomerate have fallen short of their announced quotas: OPEC+ Production (S&P Global) This ties back to RETL in that retail spending will probably continue to feel the pinch from higher inflation / higher oil prices. While a let-up is sure to happen eventually, it may not come in the short-term. This is support for why avoiding a 3X leveraged fund is probably smart at the moment.

Consumer Sentiment Down Sharply

Expanding on the above point on inflation, we should note that the impact is not purely academic. It is starting to hit consumers where it hurts the most, in the wallet. Beyond that, it is driving down sentiment, which can also hurt spending if consumers are worried about the future. Inflation is a big driver of this dynamic - if households worry about how much things will cost in the future, they may hold back on buying things now.

To see why this is a concern, let us consider that consumer sentiment has fallen sharply over the past few months, fueling concerns about a consumer-driven recovery:

Consumer Sentiment (Bloomberg)

Of course, sentiment does not always translate in to sales or lack thereof, but it can be a useful indicator in where we might be headed. Given how sharp a drop sentiment has seen, I have to imagine it is going to have some sort of impact on discretionary spend. If it does, retail stocks are little to see a bit of a drop, justifying why I am going to wait on buying RETL a little longer.

Cost Of Mortgages / Rent Are Also A Pinch

Beyond just headline inflation and prices going up at the pump or grocery store, Americans are feeling the squeeze in other areas as well. Specifically, mortgage rates are starting to rise, and we all know that home prices have been on a tear for years. The end result has been the new purchases prices have risen faster than wages. When interest rates were at rock-bottom rates, buyers could absorb that without seeing a change in their mortgage payment. In our current environment, home prices continue to rise, and mortgage rates are starting to tick back up. The result is that a larger percentage of take-home pay for new buyers is going towards mortgage costs:

Mortgage Reality (Yahoo Finance)

Why is this relevant for RETL? Well, it means less money to be spent in the stores owned by the companies in the fund's portfolio. Further, before readers decide this is impacting to small of a share of the public to worry about, we should note that rents are also going up, pinching renters as well as buyers:

Rent Increases (Redfin)

The theme here is consistent with the last few paragraphs. The challenges facing American households are real. The cost of living, as measured by inflation, has been rising substantially over the past year. Unfortunately, this is not something Americans can really avoid - the primary drives are housing, oil, and other commodity inputs. These are things Americans are simply going to have to pay for, directly or indirectly. While a stronger labor market and rising wages will alleviate some of this burden, it cannot make up for everything. As a result, retail sales are probably going to stagnate a bit going forward until things ease.

Bottom-line

I am itching to amplify my retail exposure, because I think once inflation eases we will see these stocks get a decent boost. A leveraged fund like RETL will offer strong returns in that environment. Yet, now just doesn't seem like the time for me. If this product is purchased at the wrong moment, the downside potential is huge, so I want to have a pretty clear path forward for gains. With inflation eating away at household paychecks, cost of housing on the rise, and oil prices sapping consumer wallets, I have to imagine discretionary spending on retail goods is going to take a hit. Therefore, I am going to stay cautious on RETL, and suggest readers approach any new positions in the fund very selectively at this time.