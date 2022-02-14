mizoula/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) is a compelling investment opportunity for value investors. The company operates with an asset-light business model requiring little capital and providing stable operating cash flow. Moreover, this is a company that has been around for over 100 years and I am pretty confident it will be around in a few next decades. The strong fundamentals of a business are generally reflected in the stock price over a long period of time and NATH is no exception. This stock is a multi-bagger as per Peter Lynch's definition and has delivered a 25x return in the past, clearly outperforming the S&P 500 along the way. However, recent returns have been disappointing. I believe the current price offers an attractive opportunity to buy a quality business that has solid growth catalysts.

Company Details

Nathan's Famous is a licensor, wholesaler, and retailer of products marketed under its Nathan’s Famous brand. NATH generates revenue from the following segments:

The product licensing program contracts with certain third parties to manufacture, distribute, market, and sell a broad variety of Nathan’s Famous branded products including its hot dogs, sausage, and corned beef products through retail grocery channels and club stores throughout the US. NATH earns revenue through royalties on products sold by its licensees.

contracts with certain third parties to manufacture, distribute, market, and sell a broad variety of Nathan’s Famous branded products including its hot dogs, sausage, and corned beef products through retail grocery channels and club stores throughout the US. NATH earns revenue through royalties on products sold by its licensees. The branded product program (“BPP”) provides foodservice operators in a variety of venues the opportunity to capitalize on NATH's brand by marketing and selling certain Nathan’s Famous hot dog products. In conjunction with the program, operators are granted limited use of NATH trademarks. Unlike its licensing and franchise programs, NATH does not generate revenue from royalties, but rather by selling its hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors.

(“BPP”) provides foodservice operators in a variety of venues the opportunity to capitalize on NATH's brand by marketing and selling certain Nathan’s Famous hot dog products. In conjunction with the program, operators are granted limited use of NATH trademarks. Unlike its licensing and franchise programs, NATH does not generate revenue from royalties, but rather by selling its hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors. Operating quick-service restaurants under the name Nathan’s Famous.

under the name Nathan’s Famous. The franchised restaurant operations are responsible for franchising Nathan’s Famous concept. NATH earns royalties on restaurant sales at these locations.

NATH's products are currently marketed for sale in approximately 79,000 locations in the US and eighteen foreign countries.

The Market Opportunity

A quick-service restaurant is a restaurant that offers certain food items that require minimal preparation time and are delivered through quick services. Typically, quick-service restaurants have a limited menu that can be cooked in lesser time with a minimum possible variation.

The Global QSR Market was valued at $610.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% to $815.6 billion by 2026.

Azoth Analytics If we turn to the US, there are over 197,000 fast-food restaurant businesses. The fast-food industry market size by revenue is estimated to be $296.6 billion, which is ~49% of the global fast-food market. According to Statista, this market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, burger-focused restaurants have a leading market position in the US, representing 31% of the fast-food market, followed by pizza parlors (15%) and sandwich shops (12%). If we now turn to hot dogs, the market was worth ~$19 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow at a 3.6% CAGR going forward.

Business Strategy

NATH's revenues are generated primarily from products sold through its Branded Product Program, from company-owned restaurants, as well as royalties from its retail licensing activities. Because the NATH brand is widely recognized, this allows the company to expand its food offering beyond their signature hot dogs and command a price premium. Moreover, this business has the benefit of requiring little capital to run. If we take a look at the balance sheet, NATH finished the last quarter with $114.5 million in total assets, out of which approximately 75% were cash and short-term investments. The net value of PPE was only $11.4 million, which is 9.5x less than NATH's LTM revenue. As a result, the company spends very little money on capital expenditures. To give you an idea, the company spent less than $1 million over the last 12 months on CapEx.

This business strategy was a recipe for success in the past. The company is now on track to more than double revenue compared to FY12. Moreover, as the business grows, economies of scale start to kick in and boost profitability. NATH has today a gross margin above 40% whereas 10 years ago it was around 33%. The combination of increasing revenue and expanding margins resulted in NATH more than doubling its EPS over the past decade.

NATH embarked on a number of new initiatives to promote the Nathan’s Famous brand and to position itself for future growth:

Virtual Kitchens –NATH has partnered with Franklin Junction, which connects host restaurants with digital brands, and has also collaborated with REEF, and Ghost Kitchen Brands to expand across the United States and Canada.

Wings of New York – The company launched the Wings of New York, a virtual concept offering New York style chicken wings through third-party delivery services.

Digital Business – During FY21, NATH upgraded its capabilities by expanding its partnerships with third-party delivery services. Digital sales, which include delivery and customer pick-up, at three of its four Company-owned restaurants accounted for 11% of sales at these locations in FY21.

International Expansion – During FY21 and as part of its international expansion program, NATH entered into a licensing agreement with Mezzan Holding KSC, one of the largest manufacturers, and distributors of food and beverages in the Gulf region. Additionally, the company entered into an agreement with Damhus, a German manufacturer of quality meat products, to manufacture and distribute Nathan’s World Famous Beef Hot Dogs across Europe.

The company recently published Q3 FY22 results. Overall, the business did well. Revenue grew from $18 million to ~$26 million YoY which is an increase of ~44%. So far this fiscal year, NATH generated solid operating cash flows. The company managed to increase its cash from operating activities from $5.7 million to $9.9 million which represents an increase of ~74% YoY. Moreover, NATH opened 15 new franchised outlets, 32 new branded menu program outlets, and 164 ghost kitchens during FY22. In my opinion, the company is executing well on its growth strategy and is well on track to achieve its targets. If you want to read more about the recent quarter, you can click here.

Company Valuation

Based on 4.12 million shares outstanding, and a price of $55.5 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $229 million. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

Estimated free cash flow for FY22 of $14 million.

An 8% growth rate over the next four years until FY25, which is slightly less than the company's historical revenue growth rate to be conservative.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 8%.

Author's DCF Model

Based on my model, the fair value of the stock is around $72 per share. Given the current price, NATH is undervalued in my opinion. Moreover, I think my model provides a conservative figure since I have not taken into account the buybacks that the company is doing. At the current price, you also get a ~3.2% dividend which is much better than what the market offers.

Key Takeaways

In summary, NATH has an interesting business model which should continue to provide stable cash flows. I believe EPS could realistically grow at 6-8% per year over the next 5 years as NATH is increasing its reach and taping into unpenetrated markets. In terms of valuation, I think the stock is well priced to deliver a long-term return of 8-10% per year.