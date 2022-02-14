Marc Dufresne/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Between increased share buybacks, the long-term outlook for the recreational vehicle market, and the company projecting to hit near $1 billion EBITDA in 2021, I have raised my price target for Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) to $100 per share. To begin with, the RV market appears to have entered a new stage of growth with unaffordable housing and remote work beginning to drive consumers into the space. Secondly, Camping World's network and Good Sam Club allow the firm to generate more gross profit and EBITDA. Lastly, if Camping World continues to trade below $34 a share, the firm could buy up to 10% of its class A float in 2022.

The RV Industry's Newest Growth Drivers

The RV industry appears to have a healthy 5-10 years of growth ahead as the pandemic has caused new growth drivers to emerge within the industry. The first driver is the massive demand for remote work which will allow more travel flexibility among workers. A survey on FlexJobs concluded that 58% of respondents wanted to work remotely full-time post-pandemic. As employers shift to support this demand for remote work to retain their human capital, it is very likely that remote work and virtual meetings will become a new normal. The increased flexibility in working from home allows individuals to not only take more vacations but also allows them to essentially work from anywhere and stay for as long as they want. Brian Chesky the CEO of Airbnb (ABNB) even stated that due to remote work, we are about to undergo a "travel revolution", which will also benefit the RV industry greatly. The second factor which will accelerate the RV market's growth is that RVs are becoming an alternative form of living. With housing prices in North America rising parabolically, combined with high rent rates in major American cities, Americans are increasingly deciding to shift towards RV living. For these reasons, the CAGR for the recreational vehicle market is expected to be around a healthy 7% from 2022-2027.

Good Sam Club's Value Creation

Now that we've went over the growth drivers for the RV industry, it is important for me to highlight that Camping World is much more than just a simple RV retailer. Camping World is a one-stop-shop for all of your outdoor retail needs. The company offers services from travel assistance, RV appraising, insurance programs, and more. Moreover, Camping World's Good Sam Club segment shows how the company can increase customer loyalty, customer acquisition, and the company's EBITDA. Firstly, the Good Sam Club segment currently has 85% gross margin. Secondly, new membership growth could possibly convert individuals into buying a new RV, increasing the company's gross profit and EBITDA. The following picture below is the potential value creation of the Good Sam Club segment if just 5% of their membership growth between August 2020 and August of 2021 were to make a new RV purchase in 2022. I used the gross profit per new vehicle sold which was found in the company's recent earnings report and used an EBITDA margin per unit of approximately 13%.

As you can see, a mere 5% conversion on new membership growth from the Good Sam Club could add 7% growth to the company's EBITDA. Lastly, that doesn't even consider the full potential for EBITDA growth if the RV industry continues to grow at a solid pace and Camping World maintains its impressive customer acquisition strategies. Therefore, it is important that investors remember that Camping World is not just another RV retailer, as its value proposition in being a one-stop-shop for all your outdoor camping needs creates a brand loyalty that gives them a competitive advantage.

Increased Share Repurchase Program Effects On My New Price Target

In addition to a positive RV industry outlook and Camping World's competitive advantage, Camping World is compensating investors very well. The company just increased its class A common stock repurchase program by an additional $152 million. They're currently paying a 6% dividend, and they're still able to acquire more dealerships to maintain its growth initiatives. Between net income expansion and the increased share repurchases alone, there are enough catalysts to justify my $100 price target. The following is simple arithmetic used to compute the potential returns of Camping World with a reduced float and potential EPS expansion.

Based on a worst-, mid-, and best-case scenario for Camping World's 2023 net income, my base-case has an upside of an approximate 67%, my mid-case provides a 170%, and my best-case provides me with a 256% return.

Valuation

Camping World Holdings is considered as a deep value play in my opinion when comparing the company's EV/EBITDA to their peers. Currently, Camping World has a lower EV/EBITDA than all of their closest competitors.

Additionally, Camping World has a higher return on total capital than Seeking Alpha's 5 closest competitors.

The final consensus drawn is that Camping World is steeply discounted when considering the company's low EV/EBITDA multiple and higher-than-industry returns on total capital.

Fed Taper Poses Risk To Camping World

Camping World faces the risk of the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish tone as higher interest rates could reduce the amount of spending within the American economy. Back in December of 2021, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that he expects to see an accelerated move towards tapering the bond purchases in 2022. If the Fed continues to pursue their hawkish agenda, I see this possibly giving Camping World's new RV sales some headwinds as higher interest rates and less fiscal stimulus lead to reduced discretionary spending. With that being said, this risk factor affects all recreational vehicle and cyclical growth stocks. Moreover, given our current macroeconomic conditions, it remains highly questionable how long the hawkish policies of the Fed can even be maintained. If you are of the opinion that cyclicals should have a very insignificant proportion of your portfolio given the current market circumstances, you may want to look past Camping World and find something else. Aside from the macroeconomic risks, Camping World as a business appears to have a lot working in their favor currently.

Final Thoughts

To conclude my bullish thesis on Camping World Holdings, the company has a competitive advantage of being a one-stop-shop for all of your RV and outdoor needs. In addition, the RV industry has an incredible outlook between remote work and alternative housing. Lastly, new repurchase program and monster yield provide adequate shareholder rewards to enhance returns in the long term. I believe that Camping World can 2x investors principle if they're able to get in around the $30-40 range.