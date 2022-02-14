undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Lately, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry that has flourished from a revenue and profitability perspective has been the automotive space. In particular, automotive retailers and automotive parts retailers. One company that fits this latter description that has a unique business model focused solely on providing parts and services online is a firm called CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS). Recently, the company's share price has taken quite a beating. This comes even as revenue has grown at a rapid pace and as profitability has suffered to some degree. Based on all the data provided, while the company does continue to expand at a nice clip, shares today are priced at levels that probably just don't make sense for any but the most patient investors.

A tough time to own PRTS stock

The last time I wrote about CarParts.com was in an article published in October of 2021. In that article, I made a number of accurate and valid points regarding the company. I said that recent performance was impressive and I indicated that while there was risk of an eventual return to prior years results, that the company also seemed to offer potential in the long run because of its business model. In addition to this, I also claimed that shares of the business were looking rather pricey. However, at the end of the day, I felt as though the high price and weak profitability more or less balanced out with the rapid revenue growth the business was experiencing. And because of that, I rated the company a neutral prospect. Unfortunately, things have not been all that well since. Investors in the company would have generated a loss of 39.6%. That compares to a 1.1% decline experienced by the S&P 500 over the same time period.

Based on this plunge in share price, you might think that CarParts.com has exhibited some weakness from a growth perspective. But that is not the case. Revenue in the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, for instance, came in at $444.2 million. That represents an increase of 37% compared to the $324.2 million the company generated one year earlier. At the time of my prior article, the company had already reported results for the first half of its 2021 fiscal year. So the only new data to come out since involves the third quarter of the year. In the picture, quite frankly, was positive. Revenue during that quarter came in at $141.8 million. That is 20.8% above the $117.4 million the company achieved in the same quarter one year earlier. Clearly, demand for online purchases of automotive parts is alive and well. Management has provided a preliminary look at revenue for the 2021 fiscal year. Based on their statement, sales should have been around $582 million. That would imply final quarter sales of $137.8 million, resulting in a revenue increase for the full 2021 fiscal year of 31.1%.

What has not been so great, however, has been profitability. For the full first nine months of 2021, the company has generated a net loss of $5.2 million. That compares to a $1.9 million profit experienced the same time one year earlier. This came in large part as a result of a $4.6 million loss experienced in the most recent quarter. That's far worse than the $1.4 million gain experienced the same quarter of 2020. Of course, there are other profitability metrics that we should keep in mind here.

One great example would be operating cash flow. In the first nine months of last year, operating cash flow came in at negative $8.4 million. This compares to the $1.6 million reported in the first nine months of 2020. What is really striking is that the company saw negative cash outflows of about $9.4 million in the third quarter alone. That said, if we adjust for changes in working capital, cash flow would have actually come in positive to the tune of $2 million for the quarter. That would have brought the adjusted operating cash flow for the company up to $13.2 million, down only marginally from the $13.4 million experienced one year earlier. It is worth noting that cash flow in the third quarter of 2020 was positive by $4.8 million on an adjusted basis. So even though the quarter was good here, it paled in comparison to the same time one year earlier. We also should pay attention to EBITDA. This came in at just $2.3 million during the latest quarter, down from the $5.1 million seen one year earlier. And as a result of that weakness, the results for the first nine months of 2021 totaled $14.2 million, down from the $15 million experienced the same time of 2020.

For investors wondering why profits would contract at a time when sales are growing, it is important to understand what management has to say on the matter. They attributed much of the cost increases the company experienced to a mixture of things. Some of this involved higher payroll costs. However, the company also experienced higher fulfillment costs associated with greater order volumes. They also reported some costs associated with the expansion of their operations that should commence this year. And finally, the company experienced a decrease in gross margin associated with higher inbound and outbound freight costs.

When it comes to pricing the company, we can't really do so from an earnings perspective given the company's net loss. However, we can do it using adjusted operating cash flow and EBITDA. Annualizing 2021 results experience for the first nine months would give us a price to operating cash flow multiple for the company of 34.4. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the business should be around 31.3. To put this in perspective, when I last wrote about the firm, these multiples were estimated at 41.2 and 38.6. The declines experienced were driven by a mix of lower expectations on my end for the company and by the drop in share price the business saw during this timeframe.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can say that, looking back, I was mistaken for believing that revenue growth would be enough to satisfy investors when shares were as expensive as they were. Not only that, the company has also experienced some pain on its bottom line even as revenue continues to rise at a nice rate. After seeing such a significant drop in share price, it might be tempting to buy in. But I cannot imagine the outlook for the company being bright enough in the near term to justify the multiples it is currently trading for. At best, I would say that this is a neutral prospect. Though I could understand full well why somebody would be bearish about the business presently. Until management can achieve stronger results on the bottom line and until that allows these multiples to become more appealing, shares won't make for a compelling opportunity.