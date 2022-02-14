hh5800/iStock via Getty Images

Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (NASDAQ:MPWR) continues to grow at a strong pace if we go by the latest earnings report, as it has done in previous years. So it’s not surprising if someone wants to get in on MPWR with its strong track record of earnings growth. However, the stock has soared higher, making it difficult to get in at a good price and without paying a big premium. The recent pullback has thus created a good opportunity for those looking in from the outside, the first in some time. Some may see this as a good entry point to get in on MPWR at a lower price, but others may want to take a pass. There are other factors out there that could make it more difficult for the stock to perform the way it has previously. Why will be covered next.

MPWR hit new highs in 2021 in more ways than one

The year 2021 was in several ways a year for the record books for MPWR. Earnings growth was strong throughout the year and Q4 was no different. Q4 revenue increased by 44.4% YoY to 336.5M. GAAP EPS increased by 67.8% YoY to $1.51 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 61.8% YoY to $2.12. If that wasn’t enough, MPWR also increased its dividend by 25%. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $336.504M $323.522M $233.043M 4.01% 44.40% Gross margin 57.6% 57.6% 55.3% - 230bps Operating income $78.571M $77.131M $39.963M 1.87% 96.61% Net income $72.671M $68.770M $42.887M 5.67% 69.45% EPS $1.51 $1.44 $0.90 4.86% 67.78% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $336.504M $323.522M $233.043M 4.01% 44.40% Gross margin 57.9% 57.8% 55.7% 10bps 220bps Operating income $111.976M $108.390M $66.261M 3.31% 68.99% Net income $102.099M $98.625M $62.501M 3.52% 63.36% EPS $2.12 $2.06 $1.31 2.91% 61.83%

Source: MPWR

If the Q4 numbers are available, then so too are the numbers for all of FY2021. FY2021 revenue increased by 43% YoY to $1,207.8M, surpassing $1B for the first time ever. GAAP EPS increased by 44.3% YoY to $5.05 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 47.8% YoY to $7.45.

(GAAP) FY2021 FY2020 YoY Revenue $1,207.798M $844.452M 43.03% Gross margin 56.8% 55.2% 160bps Operating income $262.417M $158.882M 65.16% Net income $242.023 $164.375M 47.24% EPS $5.05 $3.50 44.29% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $1,207.798M $844.452M 43.03% Gross margin 57.1% 55.6% 150bps Operating income $391.064M $250.083M 56.37% Net income $356.673M $236.754M 50.65% EPS $7.45 $5.04 47.82%

Guidance calls for Q1 FY2022 revenue $354-366M, an increase of 7% QoQ and 41.5% YoY at the midpoint. Margins are expected to continue to improve. If guidance is correct, quarterly revenue will have increased YoY for the 35th consecutive quarter. The last time MPWR did not manage to grow revenue YoY was in Q2 FY2013. MPWR has an impressive track record when it comes to growth not many out there can match.

Q1 FY2022 (guidance) Q1 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $354-366M $254.5M 41.45% GAAP gross margin 57.4-58.0% 55.4% 230bps Non-GAAP gross margin 57.7-58.3% 55.8% 220bps

MPWR hit a milestone with revenue surpassing $1B in FY2021, but it’s not stopping there. The outlook sees MPWR continuing to grow in the coming years. From the Q4 earnings call:

“In conclusions, MPS’ strong financial performance in 2021 was largely due to a 40% increase in fab and assembly capacity, which supported our high-value, greenfield-product, revenue ramp. Looking ahead, MPS is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, allowing the company to successfully ramp new product revenue and achieve strategic market share gains in 2023, 2024 and beyond.”

A transcript of the Q4 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

MPWR appears to be on sale

Another thing that hit new highs was the stock. The stock went on a tremendous run from May through November, appreciating by roughly 80% in six months' time as shown in the chart below. However, after reaching the high in November, the stock proceeded to decline, losing 35% of its value in the next two months. The stock has since rebounded, gaining 14%, but it’s still down 14% YTD in 2022.

Source: finfiz.com

The stock remains 26% below the November high, which means valuations are a lot lower than they used to be. The table below shows the multiples for MPWR. For instance, while MPWR used to trade at 113 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 122 a couple of months ago as shown in a previous article, MPWR now trades at 61 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 84.

The table also lists some of the competitors MPWR mentions in its most recent Form 10-K. They include Analog Devices (ADI), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON Semiconductor (ON). As noted before in prior articles, MPWR trades at much higher valuations than the competition, regardless of which metric is used. For instance, MPWR is still valued at almost 16 times book value, even after the recent decline in the stock, four times the sector median, suggesting the stock remains overvalued.

MPWR ADI TXN NXPI ON Market cap $18.77B $80.85B $155.52B $52.93B $27.32B Enterprise value $18.05B $85.99B $156.08B $60.92B $29.06B Revenue ("ttm") $1,207.8M $7,318.3M $18,344.0M $11,063.0M $6,739.8M EBITDA $300.4M $2,848.0M $9,919.0M $3,879.0M $1,964.1M Trailing P/E 84.02 44.48 19.90 27.50 25.98 Forward P/E 61.40 38.04 18.05 19.83 15.61 PEG ratio 1.90 8.11 0.52 0.01 0.09 P/S 16.11 8.36 8.27 4.57 3.72 P/B 15.78 2.13 11.39 7.60 5.54 EV/sales 15.59 11.75 8.51 5.51 4.31 Trailing EV/EBITDA 62.69 30.19 15.74 15.70 14.80 Forward EV/EBITDA 35.42 15.75 13.98 12.07 10.15

Source: SeekingAlpha

Why high valuations could be more of a problem in 2022 than before

It’s true MPWR has been a fairly expensive stock for some time and that hasn’t stopped the stock from doing very well, but things could be different in 2022, especially if Fed policy changes as expected. The Fed went on a massive stimulus campaign to counter COVID-19 in March 2020, which pushed up stocks due to all the liquidity being injected.

MPWR seems to have been a beneficiary. The chart below shows how the stock soared higher in March 2020. The stock has moved at a pace that is much faster in the last two years or so compared to the preceding years. MPWR is still worth almost three times what it used to go for shortly before the pandemic, despite the recent pullback in the stock. It took six years for the stock to quadruple in value from 2014 to 2020. With the aid of Fed stimulus, the stock came close to quadrupling from March 2020 to November 2021.

Source: finfiz.com

However, the ground may be about to shift. If the Fed embarks on policy tightening due to inflation and liquidity is drained out of the system, stocks that benefited from excess liquidity could have a problem. If the Fed is forced to become more hawkish due to rampant inflation, the stock market could be in for tough times. Fed stimulus led to multiple expansion in the market, which suggests the withdrawal of this stimulus is likely to lead to multiple contraction. In such a situation, those stocks that flew the highest could be the ones that have the most to fall. MPWR could be one of those stocks.

Investor takeaways

MPWR reached new high in more ways than one in 2021. FY2021 revenue grew by 43% to $1.2B, hitting a milestone by surpassing $1B for the first time. The bottom line benefited accordingly. The stock hit new highs also, reaching heights it had not seen before. With MPWR hitting on all cylinders, it’s no surprise if people want to join the bandwagon.

Lately, that has not been all that easy to do. The stock went on a furious rally, making it difficult for those who are looking for a good entry point. The recent pullback was a welcome development in that sense as it created an opportunity to get in on the stock at a lower asking price. If someone wanted in on MPWR, but was hesitant to do so when the stock was soaring high, then now is your chance to get in.

On the other hand, some may want to think twice before betting on MPWR. While MPWR has many strengths, valuations is not one of them. MPWR may offer a lot, but it also asks for a lot. Anyone who wants in will need to pay a fairly hefty premium to do so. While some may be okay with it, others may find multiples to be higher than they would like them to be, especially in today’s environment with liquidity set to recede and value gaining importance.

The Fed enacted a series of policies in the wake of COVID-19, including zero interest rates and quantitative easing or QE. These policies had a direct impact on the trajectory of stocks. It’s no coincidence that MPWR’s stock soared higher the way it did in March 2020 because that’s exactly when these policies were enacted.

However, inflation has reached levels not seen in decades and the Fed has no choice but to withdraw those policies that enabled stocks to reach levels they otherwise would not have. If injecting liquidity is what pushed stocks higher, then it’s only inevitable for the reverse to push stocks lower. In such a scenario, those who rose the highest are the ones who have the most room to fall. As the saying goes, the higher you climb, the harder you fall.

While I am bullish on MPWR in the long run, I would not be a buyer of MPWR at these levels. The stock is not as expensive as it used to be a few months ago after a major decline and some may see this as a buying opportunity to get in on MPWR at a lower price. But others may want to stay on the sidelines with multiples where they are. The stock may have fallen by a third, but that does not automatically make it a bargain.

While extended valuations have not been much of a problem when there was excess liquidity sloshing around, times are changing. The ground beneath is about to shift and MPWR is up against very different circumstances. It would be premature to assume the stock will behave the way it has in recent past because the situation has changed. The Fed was a tailwind for MPWR, but it is now gearing itself to become a headwind. The stock is expensive. Odds are it will get cheaper.